Electrameccanica (NASDAQ:SOLO) is one of my favorite small cap EV stocks that hasn't gotten a lot of coverage lately.

The company reported Q4 2020 earnings so I wanted to give you guys an update on how things are progressing towards the SOLO production cycle.

In my previous SOLO article, I talked about how Electrameccanica planned to unveil its first SOLO prototypes in North America and choose a potential location for its factory.

Since then, SOLO stock soared all the way to $12 then crashed back down along with the entire EV stock industry.

The EV bubble has somewhat burst but I'm still bullish on the inevitable smart car trend as consumers shift from ICE vehicles to more energy efficient EVs.

Electrameccanica Production Updates

In the latest Q4 2020 quarterly report, Electrameccanica updated investors on its progress as the company plans to build a SOLO EV factory in the Greater Phoenix Area of Mesa, Arizona. The new factory will create 500 jobs and produce 20,000 SOLO EVs at maximum capacity. The company also plans to launch a SOLO share campaign as part of its larger drive, share, utility, and fleet ecosystem.

Electrameccanica generated $224,000 in revenue and net losses were $41.1 million for the quarter. The company is still in the early stages of production, which means investors shouldn't expect glowing revenue numbers until production scales.

At this point, I'm most concerned about the company's cash position and whether Electrameccanica will have enough cash to avoid issuing more shares, which will dilute the stock even further.

Electrameccanica CFO Bal Bhullar mentioned the company ended 2020 with $129 million in cash, which should prevent too many future stock offerings unless SOLO stock soars on another EV stock hype bubble.

The Bullish Case for Electrameccanica

I'm still bullish on this company and haven't sold a single share yet. At a market cap of around $500 million, many investors will look at the current sales and run for the hills. However, I think it's the perfect time to load up on cheap shares.

SOLO stock is trading at an attractive Price/Book Value ratio of 3. In contrast, Tesla (TSLA) trades at a Price/Book value ratio of 27. The company has $129 million in cash while SOLO's market cap is around $500 million. Book value per share is $1.37, which means you're only paying a few dollars more per share than the total cash value of the company.

Let's not forget about the $2.4 billion in preorders for the SOLO EV and Tofino roadster, which means demand for Electrameccanica's vehicles is very high.

EV stocks like SOLO aren't popular right now, which makes them strong buys in my opinion.

Risk Factors: Cash Burn and More Dilution via Share Offerings

Electrameccanica isn't nearly as risky as other EV stocks due to its low share price but my biggest fear is that Electrameccanica simply burns through too much cash and continues share offerings to raise capital. Many EV companies issued stock during the recent EV stock boom to generate more capital for research and production purposes.

However, the EV stock bubble has popped and many EV stocks are trading much lower. If Electrameccanica can't produce EVs at a reasonable cost then they will burn through cash and dilute the stock to keep the doors open. There are currently 107 million shares outstanding and more share offerings will put a lot of downward pressure on SOLO stock. If this happens then SOLO stock could be $2 or less in a hurry.

Conclusion

The future looks bright for Electrameccanica. SOLO stock trades at a wonderful price and the new Mesa, Arizona factory will create 500 jobs and produce 20,000 SOLO EVs annually. This company is in the early stages and I think investors should remain patient and consider buying up SOLO shares while they are oversold.