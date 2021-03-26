Photo by urfinguss/iStock via Getty Images

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) is a global medical device maker. The company is composed of two businesses, a vision business named CooperVision that makes high-quality products for contact lens users (and products that support practitioners) and another called CooperSurgical that focuses on fertility, genomics, and other women's health aspects.

Roughly speaking, CooperVision is expected to account for about three quarters of the Cooper Companies' overall sales and CooperSurgical is expected to account for the rest. In terms of fiscal 2021 guidance, management expects CooperVision to bring in $2.09-$2.12 billion in sales and CooperSurgical to bring in $710-$725 million.

In terms of stock performance, the Cooper Companies stock has been a big winner, with shares more than doubling over the last five years. Despite the pandemic, the stock is near an all-time high and there could be more upside in the future.

CooperVision

The Cooper Companies' vision business benefits from a number of secular trends and appealing characteristics.

With computers and cell phones being used more and more in the developing world and people spending less time outdoors, the Cooper Companies estimates that myopia could affect half of the world population by 2050. As a result, the number of people with myopia could increase from 2.6 billion in 2020 to 4.7 billion in 2050. According to management's estimates, the number of people with high myopia could increase from 0.4 billion in 2020 to 0.9 billion in 2050 as well.

The more people with myopia, the more potential demand there could be for vision products which the Cooper Companies makes such as soft contact lenses.

The soft contact lens market has pretty favorable industry characteristics given its stickiness.

Soft contact lenses are generally more comfortable than hard contact lenses and many are meant for rather frequent replacement. Given the technological know-how needed and the worldwide regulations surrounding the industry, there are only a few big players in the global soft contact lens market. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has 39%, CooperVision has 25% and Alcon (ALC) has 24%.

Management has executed well. Since calendar year 2015, the Cooper Companies' vision business has outpaced the overall market growth and increased its market share from 22% in CY15 to 25% in CY20.

In the future, the company believes it could grow sales given geographic expansion and growth in multifocals and tonics as well.

As an indication of the tailwinds and the company's momentum, the Cooper Companies' vision business has still managed to grow while LASIK has been around for over two decades. CooperVision has averaged a CAGR of 4.4% in annual sales from FY15 to FY20 despite FY20 being impacted by the pandemic.

The FDA approved LASIK in 1999, and the laser eye surgery method became popular shortly onwards. Although LASIK has been around for a long time, not everyone has signed up for it. Since it was approved, over 19 million LASIK procedures have been done in the United States. Currently, around 600,000 LASIK procedures are done annually in America, down from 1.4 million procedures done in 2000.

CooperSurgical

The Cooper Companies' women's health business, CooperSurgical, also has attractive growth prospects in areas such as the fertility market.

Although the global market for fertility is only $850 million, it's expected to grow around 5-10% annually. With worldwide disposable incomes growing in the future, more people will have access and can afford fertility treatments.

Despite the pandemic affecting FY 20, CooperSurgical has a history of success, with a CAGR of 13.7% from FY15 to FY20.

Balance sheet and financial analysis

In terms of the Cooper Companies balance sheet, it's been pretty strong. For fiscal 2020 which ended October 31, the company ended the year with a ratio of debt to equity of 0.47:1, better than the end of fiscal 2019's ratio of debt to equity of 0.5:1.

In Q1 FY21, the company had net debt outstanding of $1.6955 billion and an adjusted leverage ratio of 2.1x.

Margins are increasing. For Q1 FY21, the company had an adjusted operating margin of 27%, up from Q1 FY20's adjusted operating margin of 25%. Operating margin increased due to higher gross margin and more revenue. Adjusted gross margin for Q1 was 68%, up from the same period last year's 67% due to CooperSurgical's favorable product mix and also currency tailwinds.

There's a lot of growth in guidance. Management sees free cash flow approach $500 million this year as management expects operating cash flow to improve. That compares to fiscal 2020's free cash flow of $176.2 million.

Management also expects adjusted EPS of $12.9-$13.10 for FY21, up 34%-36% as reported from FY20, where the pandemic presumably affected the company more. Management also sees sales of $2.8-$2.845 billion for FY21, up 12% to 14% in constant currency.

The company has bought back stock before. For fiscal 2020, the company bought back $47.8 million worth of shares, and in fiscal 2019, it bought back $156.1 million worth of shares.

The number of shares outstanding have risen modestly before due to equity compensation awards. This hasn't stopped the stock from doing very well.

The Cooper Companies has also used shares to fund M&A before such as in 2005 when management issued approximately 10.7 million shares along with approximately 600 million in cash to buy Ocular Sciences. In hindsight, the merger was probably a good one.

Risks

One risk is the potential development of a cheaper more competitive eye surgery. Although not everyone wants to do eye surgery for various reasons, the method is something that competes with contact lenses. If the method gets cheaper due to robotics, AI or other technology, it could decrease demand or demand growth for contact lenses. Since the Cooper Companies gets the majority of its business from its vision business, softer- than-expected demand would obviously not be good.

Another risk is valuation. Currently the Cooper Companies has a higher forward P/E ratio than competitor Johnson & Johnson because the market expects more growth from Cooper Companies. If that sentiment around future earnings growth worsens, the stock could decline. If the S&P 500 doesn't do well, the Cooper Companies might not do well either.

Another risk is executional - if the company doesn't innovate enough to match or exceed competitor quality, its growth, market share, or margins might not be as strong as expected. Johnson & Johnson has more resources and more scale than the Cooper Companies and could gain market share if management doesn't execute. If management makes a bad acquisition, it could also destroy value.

The last risk is probably decades away, but it's still relevant. In the future, there could be augmented reality products that could offer computing applications and also possibly correct for vision at the same time. If the Cooper Companies doesn't adjust to that trend successfully, it could find less demand.

Future Estimates

Given how strong the S&P 500 has been and the expected earnings growth for Cooper Companies in the next few years, I'm bullish on the stock with a price target of $400-$450 by 2023.

Analysts estimate the Cooper Companies will earn $13.01 per share for the fiscal period ending October 2021 and $14.33 per share in the fiscal period ending October 2022. In contrast, the company reported adjusted diluted EPS of $9.64 for fiscal 2020 and $12.35 for fiscal 2019. Fiscal 2020 was worse due to the pandemic.

Given that the company has beaten analyst estimates before, I think it's fair to value Cooper Companies a few years out, and the stock is attractive given so many tailwinds and good execution. Although there might be risks in the longer term, the Cooper Companies has more upside left.

I think the risk of a more competitive eye surgery is low right now. Many people have a habit of buying the same brand because they trust the brand products and it works. They don't want to change unless they really have to. Although it might be more competitive, a new type of surgery if developed would probably be too much of a change for a lot of people. This could be different in the longer term, however, and that's why I think it's important for the Cooper Companies to continue to develop new products and innovate. As a hypothetical example, rather than be disrupted by more competitive eye surgery, the Cooper Companies could help develop it.

