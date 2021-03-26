Dividend Increases: March 13-19, 2021

We monitor dividend announcements for stocks in Dividend Radar, a spreadsheet of stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. Readers are invited to download the spreadsheet for free. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10-24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

This week, 13 companies in Dividend Radar decided to increase their dividends, including one of my DivGro holdings. Note there were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for Dividend Radar stocks during this period.

The following table presents a summary of the dividend increases. The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, (%Incr). Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for a recent price and Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Company descriptions are the author's summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE)

CTRE is a self-administered, publicly traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. The REIT has more than 200 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states. CTRE was formed in 2014 through a tax-free spin-off from The Ensign Group.

On Mar 15, CTRE declared a quarterly dividend of 26.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.00% from the prior dividend of 25¢.

Payable Apr 15, to shareholders of record on Mar 31; ex-div: Mar 30.

Dollar General Corporation (DG)

DG is a discount retailer that provides various merchandise products in the United States. The company offers consumable products, packaged food, perishables, health and beauty products, pet supplies and pet food, and tobacco products. In addition, the company offers seasonal products, home products, and apparel. DG was founded in 1939 and is based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

On Mar 18, DG declared a quarterly dividend of 42¢ per share.

This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior dividend of 36¢.

Payable Apr 20, to shareholders of record on Apr 6; ex-div: Apr 5.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)

FULT operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. The company provides various deposit and loan products, as well as investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. FULT was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

On Mar 16, FULT declared a quarterly dividend of 14¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.69% from the prior dividend of 13¢.

Payable Apr 15, to shareholders of record on Apr 1; ex-div: Mar 31.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC)

HBNC operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northern and Central Indiana, as well as in Southern, Central, and the Great Lakes bay regions of Michigan. HBNC was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

On Mar 17, HBNC declared a quarterly dividend of 13¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.33% from the prior dividend of 12¢.

Payable Apr 16, to shareholders of record on Apr 2; ex-div: Apr 1.

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB)

INDB is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts. The company offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services to businesses and individuals through retail branches and lending centers located in Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. INDB was founded in 1907.

On Mar 18, INDB declared a quarterly dividend of 48¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.35% from the prior dividend of 46¢.

Payable Apr 9, to shareholders of record on Mar 29; ex-div: Mar 26.

Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR)

Founded in 2006, ISTR operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank, providing a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit and loan products, as well as cash management and other financial services. ISTR is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

On Mar 17, ISTR declared a quarterly dividend of 7¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.69% from the prior dividend of 6.5¢.

Payable Apr 30, to shareholders of record on Mar 29; ex-div: Mar 26.

MED, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company markets its products through a direct e-commerce platform and franchise weight control center channels. MED was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

On Mar 18, MED declared a quarterly dividend of $1.42 per share.

This is an increase of 25.66% from the prior dividend of $1.13.

Payable May 6, to shareholders of record on Mar 30; ex-div: Mar 29.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

MGP is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. MGP currently owns a portfolio of properties in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States.

On Mar 15, MGP declared a quarterly dividend of 49.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.54% from the prior dividend of 48.75¢.

Payable Apr 15, to shareholders of record on Mar 31; ex-div: Mar 30.

Realty Income Corporation (O)

Known as The Monthly Dividend Company®, O is an equity REIT that invests in commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company earns income from more than 5,000 properties under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. O was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

On Mar 16, O declared a monthly dividend of 23.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.21% from the prior dividend of 23.45¢.

Payable Apr 15, to shareholders of record on Apr 1; ex-div: Mar 31.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)

SCVL, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the 35 states in the USA as well as Puerto Rico. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children. SCVL was founded in 1978 and is based in Evansville, Indiana.

On Mar 18, SCVL declared a quarterly dividend of 14¢ per share.

This is an increase of 55.56% from the prior dividend of 9¢.

Payable Apr 19, to shareholders of record on Apr 5; ex-div: Apr 1.

UDR is an independent real estate investment trust. The company owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities located in various markets across the United States. Previously known as United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc, UDR was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Dallas, Texas

On Mar 18, UDR declared a quarterly dividend of 36.25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.69% from the prior dividend of 36¢.

Payable Apr 30, to shareholders of record on Apr 9; ex-div: Apr 8.

WD-40 Company (WDFC)

Founded in 1953 and headquartered in San Diego, California, WDFC develops and sells multi-purpose maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. WDFC sells its products through mass retail and home center stores, warehouse club stores, grocery stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, sports retailers, independent bike dealers, online retailers, and industrial distributors and suppliers.

On Mar 16, WDFC declared a quarterly dividend of 72¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.46% from the prior dividend of 67¢.

Payable Apr 30, to shareholders of record on Apr 16; ex-div: Apr 15.

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, WSM operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of home products. WSM markets its products through e-commerce websites, direct mail catalogs, and in more than 600 stores in the United States and internationally. Brand names include Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, West Elm, and Rejuvenation.

On Mar 17, WSM declared a quarterly dividend of 59¢ per share.

This is an increase of 11.32% from the prior dividend of 53¢.

Payable May 28, to shareholders of record on Apr 23; ex-div: Apr 22.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

There were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for Dividend Radar stocks during this period.

An Interesting Candidate

In this section, we highlight one of the stocks that announced a dividend increase. We provide a quality assessment and present performance, earnings, and valuation charts.

Our objective is to identify high-quality dividend growth [DG] stocks trading at reasonable valuations. That's a tough task, though, as high-quality DG stocks often trade at premium valuations. If we can't find a worthy candidate, we'll suggest a stock to add to your watchlist and a suitable target price.

To start, we use DVK Quality Snapshots to do a quick quality assessment, screening our list of DG stocks based on quality scores. The pickings are rather thin this week, but here are four candidates with quality scores in the range of 15-19:

Dividend Radar views fair value as a range and we note that only one of the shortlisted stocks (O) is trading within its fair value range. The other stocks are trading at premium valuations (above fair value).

With 3-year trailing returns [TTRs] above 10%, three of the shortlisted stocks (MED, WDFC, and WSM) have performed well over the last three years, and even better recently. Likewise, all three have performed very well the past year, with a 1-yr TTRs exceeding their 3-yr TTRs.

Finally, we consider the most recent dividend increase in relation to the 5-year DGR. A larger recent increase is a shareholder-friendly move and portrays confidence in sustaining and growing earnings. Only WSM announced a higher increase than its 5-year DGR.

Newly minted Dividend Challenger Medifast, Inc. (MED) manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company markets its products through a direct e-commerce platform and franchise weight control center channels. MED was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

The stock has a quality score of 16 and increased its dividend by nearly 26%. The stock yields 2.54% at $223.51 per share and complements that yield with a spectacular 5-year dividend growth rate of 78%.

Over the past 10 years, MED outperformed the S&P 500 by a 4.8-to-1 margin, with total returns of 1,254% versus the S&P 500's total returns of 262%:

MED's recent earnings history shows a strong uptrend, typical of a new dividend growth stock with very strong growth characteristics:

As a recent addition to Dividend Radar, MED is growing its dividend at a spectacular rate:

Of course, such growth is not sustainable in the long run, but investors willing to take on a bit of risk may reap ample rewards!

Below is a summary of fundamentals related to MED's dividend payments, including its dividend payout ratio of 52%, which is low for Consumer Staples stocks:

Let's now consider MED's valuation. We could estimate fair value by dividing the stock's annualized dividend ($5.68) by its 5-year average yield (2.69%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $211. Given MED's current price of $223.51, the stock may be trading at a premium to FV of about 6%.

For reference, Morningstar's FV is $191, Simply Wall St's FV is $224, and Finbox.com's FV is $236. The average of these fair value estimates is $217, also indicating that MED may be trading at a premium to FV (of about 3%).

My own FV estimate of MED is $215, so I also think the stock is trading at a slight premium.

For stocks rated Decent (quality scores 15-18), I require a discount of at least 10%.

Conclusion

Wait for MED to drop below $194 per share. Given MED's short dividend growth history and somewhat volatile nature (Beta 1.5), we don't think MED is appropriate for conservative investors.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!