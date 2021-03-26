It is unlikely to be a surprise to anyone reading this that the past year was not exactly good to the midstream industry, although many of the companies in it began to recover in the months following the U.S. presidential election. This is largely a function of energy prices, although the actual business models that these companies use are very insulated from fluctuations in energy prices, especially short-term ones. It can be challenging though to pick and choose from among the various companies in the industry to invest in to ride the recovery. This is something of a shame because the midstream sector in general is one of the better ways to generate an income off of our portfolios due to the relatively stable cash flows that many of the companies in the sector enjoy. One solution to this problem is to purchase a professionally managed portfolio that invests in the sector. There are not many such funds outside of the closed-end fund sector though, which is largely due to government regulations. This is not necessarily a problem though since most people investing in midstream companies are doing so because of the high yields that the sector pays out and closed-end funds are also fairly well known for their own high yields. In this article, we will take a look at one of the better funds in the sector, the First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) and attempt to determine if this 8.90%-yielding fund could be right for our portfolios. I have discussed this fund before but that was prior to the events of 2020 so we will specifically focus on how the fund has changed and how it weathered through the pandemic.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s web page, the First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund has the stated objective of delivering a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to investors. This is not exactly surprising as many midstream funds have somewhat similar objectives. The midstream sector makes this relatively easy to accomplish by virtue of the very high distribution yields that many of the companies in the sector pay out. The focus on total return comes from the fact that many midstream companies also have some growth potential, as I have discussed in various previous articles. As the name might suggest, the First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund aims to achieve its objective by investing in the equity and debt securities of midstream partnerships and corporations, although it does also invest in the utility sector (currently about 25% of the fund’s holdings). This is similar to the Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (KYN), which I discussed recently, as both funds invest in energy infrastructure but still have a very strong emphasis on midstream companies.

As I have discussed before, a midstream company is a company in the energy sector that makes its money via the transportation, storage, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, or refined petroleum products. Although most people only think of pipelines when considering midstream companies, there are several different types and the fund invests in all of them:

Source: First Trust

This is something that is quite nice to see because each of these different types of midstream companies has very different dynamics. For example, as I have discussed numerous times on this site, natural gas pipeline companies likely have stronger growth prospects than crude oil pipeline companies because the fundamentals for natural gas are stronger than the fundamentals for crude oil. We will discuss this later in this article. The fact that the fund invests in all of these different sectors provides us with exposure to all of these different fundamentals, and thus provides us with some diversity.

As all of my regular readers certainly know, I have discussed midstream companies very extensively here at Seeking Alpha. As such, many of the largest positions in the fund will likely be familiar to most readers. Here they are:

Source: First Trust

It is interesting to note that not all of these companies are midstream companies. Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG), which I discussed earlier this week, is an electric and natural gas utility based in New Jersey. As I noted in that article, it is not exactly the most attractive utility in the country but it does have some potential in the emerging renewables space. The company is also a fairly recent addition to the fund’s portfolio since it was not present among the fund’s largest holdings when I last reviewed the fund. We also saw the fund reduce its position in industry stalwarts Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Entergy Transfer (ET) in favor of The Williams Companies (WMB), AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF), and Sempra Energy (SRE). It also reduced its stake in renewable yieldco NextEra Energy Partners (NEP). The remainder of the fund’s largest holdings is the same but the weights have shifted around dramatically. I cannot object to many of these changes since NextEra Energy Partners saw its unit price increase dramatically in the market rally that followed the first stimulus package and Williams Companies currently has some of the best potential in the industry due to its commanding position in the transportation of the nation’s natural gas supply.

As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds are likely well aware, I generally do not like to see any single position in a fund account for more than 5% of the fund’s total assets. This is because this is approximately the level at which the asset begins to expose the portfolio as a whole to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if the asset accounts for too much of the portfolio, then this risk will not be completely diversified away. Thus, should some event occur that causes the price of that asset to decline when the market as a whole does not, then this may end up dragging the entire fund down with it if it accounts for too much of the portfolio. As we can see above, there are four assets in the fund’s portfolio that each account for more than 5% of the fund’s total assets, two of which are more than twice that. Thus, any potential investors in the fund should be sure that they are willing to take on the risk of holding these assets individually before making an investment in the fund. With that said, it is not exactly unusual for a midstream fund to be heavily invested in only a few assets. In fact, I believe that every midstream fund that I have researched was heavily invested in only a few assets, so this is a risk that all of them share.

Midstream Fundamentals

As I mentioned earlier, there are a few reasons to invest in midstream companies despite the events of last year. This is especially true in the case of natural gas-focused pipeline companies. One of the biggest reasons for this is the specter of climate change. These fears have caused governments all over the world to offer/impose a variety of incentives/mandates that are meant to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. One of the ways that this can be accomplished is converting traditional coal power plants to natural gas-fired ones. This is due to the fact that natural gas burns much cleaner than coal does. While renewables are also an option, natural gas is much more reliable than renewables at this time, so it currently makes more sense to utilize both. According to the International Energy Agency, this trend will continue for at least the next 20 years and cause the global demand for natural gas to surge by 27% over the period:

Source: International Energy Agency, Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

The midstream companies, especially those that focus on natural gas, will benefit from this even though they do not actually produce natural gas. This is because someone needs to transport the natural gas from the fields where it is produced to the market where it can be sold. This is exactly the business that midstream companies are in. We can also conclude that at least some portion of the production growth needed to feed this demand will come from the United States due to the enormous resource wealth of regions like the Marcellus shale and the Permian basin. Thus, we can conclude that midstream companies like the ones that this fund invests in should see growing business going forward.

We can also see that the demand for crude oil globally is also expected to climb over the next 20 years. This projection does differ from some other sources, such as BP’s (BP) recent assertion that the global demand for oil going forward will remain flat. The biggest reason for this growth actually comes from emerging markets, where the population greatly outnumbers that of the developed markets. The citizens of these nations are expected to become wealthier going forward and as these people begin to enter the middle-class, they will want to have a lifestyle that is similar to what their developed nation counterparts enjoy. This will require that they increase their demand for crude oil and since the populations of these countries dwarf what we find in developed nations, emerging nations will more than offset the declining crude oil consumption that we will likely see in the world’s developed nations.

Midstream Stability

Another reason to invest in midstream companies is the inherent stability that many of these companies enjoy. This may seem surprising considering the thrashing that many of these firms took in the capital markets last year but the fact is that their cash flows were not nearly as affected by the events of 2020 as their market prices were. This is due to the business models that these companies use. As mentioned earlier, the basic business that these companies are in is transporting, storing, and marketing various hydrocarbon products. They charge a fee for this based on the volume of the resources that they handle, which is how they generate revenue. These fees are independent of the actual value of the resources, which provides them with a great deal of protection against fluctuations in commodity prices like what we saw last year. Finally, in many cases, these contracts will include a minimum volume commitment that specifies a minimum quantity of resources that the customer must send through the midstream company’s infrastructure or pay for anyway. This last provision essentially guarantees the midstream company’s cash flow even if the various upstream companies reduce their production. Overall then, we can clearly see that midstream companies enjoy very stable cash flows through any economic climate.

Distribution Analysis

The primary reason why many investors purchase midstream companies is the extremely high unit prices that these entities tend to pay out, supported by their already discussed reasonably stable cash flows. Thus, it makes sense that the First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund would pay out a respectable distribution to its own investors as stated in its objective. This is indeed the case. The fund currently pays out a distribution of $0.05 per share monthly ($0.60 per share annually), which gives the fund an 8.90% yield at the current price. Unfortunately though, this distribution has not been entirely steady over the years and the fund had to cut its distribution by 50% back in April 2020:

Source: Seeking Alpha

This was certainly not unexpected as many midstream funds had to slash their distributions following the outbreak of the pandemic. There were two reasons for this. The first is that there were a few midstream companies that cut their distributions in response to some of the uncertainty that the steep decline in oil prices inflicted upon the industry. The second reason is that many of these companies saw their share prices decline due to the decline in oil prices and this made it much more difficult to generate capital gains. Thus, cutting the distribution was a responsible choice to conserve capital even if the fund’s investors may not have been particularly fond of the move.

One thing that may concern potential investors about these distributions is that a fairly substantial proportion of them is defined as return of capital. We can see this quite clearly here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors’ own money back to them. Obviously, this scenario is not sustainable over any kind of extended period. However, there are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital including the distribution of money that was received from a midstream partnership. Thus, we should investigate to determine how exactly the fund is financing its distributions and ensure that they are sustainable.

Unfortunately, the most recent financial report that we have for the fund is its full-year report for the period ended October 31, 2020. This should still give us a good picture of how well the fund weathered the crisis that the industry suffered along with the very early stages of the recovery that we saw over the past few months, though. In the full-year period ended October 31, 2020, the First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund brought in a total of $8,150,164 in dividends and another $60,577 in interest for a total of $8,210,741. It is important to keep in mind that this figure does not include the distributions that the fund received from the partnerships invests in. We will see why that is important in just a moment. The fund’s income off of dividends and interest was not quite enough to cover the fund’s expenses and it recovered a net investment loss before taxes of $43,282. A distribution from a partnership is generally considered a tax base deduction, which is why they are classified as return of capital. Basically, the investor is able to receive the partnership’s distribution tax-free up front but the investor has to reduce their cost basis in the partnership by the amount received. This will affect the capital gains when the investor goes to sell the partnership units. The fund is then able to pass this tax advantage through to its investors. As these distributions are not considered income for the fund, we need to look at what happened to the fund’s overall asset base to determine how easily it can afford these distributions. Unfortunately, here we do see some problems. The fund overall saw its asset base decline by $217,707,310 even before it paid out $42,306,516 in distributions to its investors. Obviously, the fund could not afford to make any distributions over the October 2019 to October 2020 period but it did so anyway.

However, as we all know 2020 was a very unusual year. It was the only time in history that nations all around the world shut down their economies because of a pandemic and it caused crude oil prices and the share prices of midstream companies to crash. Thus, we can expect that the fund would have suffered significant losses. It may therefore make sense to look at a normal year to see if the fund can afford the distributions that it pays out in most cases. In the period from October 2018 to October 2019, the First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund saw its net assets increase by $35,169,320 before paying out distributions to the shareholders. However, it actually paid out $56,408,688 to its investors. Thus, it appears that it was distributing too much even prior to the pandemic, although the difference was not nearly as great. This is concerning and we will have to see if the new lower distribution and the recent rebound in the midstream sector will fix this problem.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate a suboptimal return off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as the net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund’s assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund’s shareholders would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can acquire them at a price that is less than net asset value. This is because such a scenario implies that we are acquiring the fund’s assets for less than they are actually worth. Fortunately, that is the case here. As of March 24, 2020 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the fund had a net asset value of $7.59 per share. However, it currently trades for $6.74 per share. This gives it a 12.61% discount to net asset value, which is substantially better than the 7.85% discount that the fund has traded at on average over the past month. Overall then, it does appear that the price is right here.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is generally one of the better midstream funds on the market, despite its habit of distributing too much money to its investors. The midstream sector as a whole is a decent place to be for an income investor due to the inherent stability of the companies within it as well as the forward prospects that some of the companies, especially the natural gas-focused ones, have. The sector was devastated by the effects of the pandemic but we have seen it rebound strongly over the past few months, which should increase an investor’s overall confidence. This fund overall looks like a reasonable choice at the current price assuming the lower distribution allows it to generate sufficient income to afford it, which is a reasonable assumption given the improving conditions in the industry.