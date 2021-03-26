Assessing Winners And Losers In The Brexit Divorce

Photo by ffikretow/iStock via Getty Images

Who is Winning in the Brexit Divorce?

The anti-Brexit group has had a lot of embarrassing news as of late. While the European Union has bungled the vaccine distribution, with inconsistent and quickly changing guidance from various member states (the most recent being Germany's Angela Merkel reversing plans for an Easter lockdown within a day of announcing such a lockdown), the UK is outperforming all of its European counterparts and almost every other country in the world (except Israel, the UAE, and possibly the U.S.) when it comes to vaccinating its populace. At the same time, several economic indicators suggest that the supposed economic disaster of Brexit will be anything but.

That is not to say that Brexit was an unmitigated success; according to some metrics, the EU has been a better place for stakeholders, and the market has bet heavily that the EU will beat the UK over the long term. COVID-19, however, has put a huge monkey wrench in those works, and now there is a significant market misalignment of expectations, where the disastrous vaccine rollout is causing an opportunity to reallocate away from the EU and towards the UK for better risk-adjusted returns, especially since the secondary effects of the vaccine rollout have yet to be seen, and those could significantly damage the integrity of the EU in the coming years, if not decades, to come.

COVID-19 Management

The vaccine story is just one part of the pandemic, with the total infection rate being a strong indicator of the success of one nation in stemming the tide of COVID-19. On this metric, how did the UK do?

Source: Worldometer, 25 March 2021

As of 25 March, total infections in the EU are less than in the UK and significantly less than in the US, reminding us of 2020 headlines pointing to the UK's failure to contain the virus as it spread. This is undeniable; confusing tier systems, the lack of a centralized program for quarantines, and embarrassing missteps such as the "significant meal" fiasco caused greater exposure among the public and thus a faster infection growth rate in the early period of the pandemic.

That said, 28 million doses have been distributed in the UK so far for a country of 66.7 million people as of 21 March, versus 59.9 million for the EU's 447.7 million.

Source: European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, BBC

This massively superior performance in the UK is the result of a big head start, but injections are clearly on the rise in the UK, leading to some estimates saying the country will reach herd immunity by summer.

In the EU, on the other hand, confusion and misinformation being disseminated by political leaders about the AstraZeneca vaccine in particular is leading to a rise in anti-vax sentiment, confusion, and fear. As a result, vaccination rates in Europe are likely to lag and possibly fall behind the already relatively slow rate of vaccination on the continent.

Currency Values

While the UK is the big winner when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations, it is not a winner in the currency game.

Currency Pair Current Rate Change from 5yr ago Change from 10yr ago GBPUSD 1.37 -3.52% -15.43% EURUSD 1.18 3.51% -16.31% GBPEUR 1.42 3.52% -14.08%

Source: Bloomberg, Google

At the start of Brexit, the British pound was severely punished, causing savers in Britain to feel the sting of anti-Brexit's toughest rhetoric. However, that loss has moderated significantly since the start of the pandemic, causing the GBP to come close to where it was before Brexit.

The euro has gained a bit of value versus the USD and, for that matter, against the British pound since Brexit. Thus savers in the Eurozone have won in the divorce if they kept their money in their native currency.

However, both Europeans and Brits have lost out over the long term, with double-digit declines in the value of both currencies over a 10 year period, indicating that savers in Europe should not (as is more commonly the case there than in the United States) be holding significant portions of wealth in cash and in their native currency. Relative disinterest in the stock market is a large part of this issue, which transcends the issue of Brexit entirely.

In short, from the narrow gauge of currency, it is hard to say that either Britain or the EU has won out in Brexit. But it is worth noting that the fear of a disastrous decline in purchasing power for imports in the UK, which caused a short-term dip in the pound in 2016 and 2017, has not sustained itself, and British consumers' purchasing power is comparable to where it was before Brexit, despite a longer-term slide in the value of the pound (which is met similarly by a slide in the value of the euro relative to the USD).

Market Performance

One reason for a relative disinterest in the equity market in Europe is the lack of significant players providing big returns. Obviously, the combination of FAANG and high-flying tech stocks like Tesla (TSLA) and Zoom (ZM) provide massive profit potential in the U.S., causing retail investor enthusiasm that is now bleeding into surprising targets like GameStop (GME) and AMC Theaters (AMC).

There are no similar firms in Europe. Britain's largest equity player for a long time, BP (BP), has been a drag on the domestic equity market over the last decade, first due to the aftermath of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill and, following 2014, the decline in oil prices that has only begun to recover in the last year.

Now the FTSE's largest component is Unilever (UL), whose consumer staple business is neither terribly innovative relative to tech companies nor well performing.

Large European companies have done much better, arguably more due to luck and geopolitical circumstance than management acumen. Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), Germany's largest public company, has been a significant underperformer for years, only recently surging upon news of its effort to become the largest seller of electric vehicles by 2025 - thus aligning it much more with TSLA than with its peers.

Whether it will succeed in the future or not is hard to predict, but the investment hypothesis contrasts sharply with VWAGY's embarrassing and disgraceful legacy of fraud and environmental destruction resulting from management's falsification of emissions data for years. The risk that VWAGY is pulling another fast one on the market by promising EVs remains, but the market has not yet discounted that risk in the company's stock price.

Finally, the best performer of the three big companies is France's LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF), the designer handbag, clothing, champagne, and cognac producer, whose revenues have relied on two longstanding trends far out of management's control. The first is Britain's and France's history of conquest around the world and the subsequent eurocentric view of luxury that enamored Americans, Asians, and Africans in the nineteenth century; as a result, LVMH's products have remained the most premier symbol of wealth and power.

It is thus no surprise that the increasingly affluent and status-conscious citizens of the People's Republic of China, embracing capitalism with the Communist Chinese Party's blessing, have snapped up LVMH products with abandon.

Source: Pierre-Yves Donze and Rika Fujioka, Business History 57(6), 1-19.

The trend, which began in the mid-2000s following the intense industrialization of China which has also increased the country's air pollution levels and median income, has much more to do with the CCP's efforts to ensure another Great Chinese Famine will not happen again as well as the party's hopes to become a hegemonic power. These, obviously, are far from the fruits of LVMH's labor.

Nonetheless, that long-term boost for LVMH has helped the CAC 40 see a strong 10-year return, while Volkswagen's performance combined with the fortune of Germany companies supplying machines to China's factories has boosted the DAX over the FTSE.

Market performance 5yr Return 10yr Return FTSE 9.2% 11.7% DAX 46.2% 110.3% CAC 37.6% 56.1% MSCI Europe 32.2% 6.5%

This is a very cursory look at just the single top players in these indices, but it does indicate the need for a much more complex model of European stocks than to simply argue that Brexit will determine equity returns for better or worse, depending on whether Brexit is good or bad for the UK or EU. Rather, the composition of each country's equity market combined with the baggage of the continent's extended history matter a great deal - and much more than they do to the much more dynamic and forward-looking US market.

The biggest winners in the Brexit divorce when it comes to stock market returns, it seems, have been those who ignored the political sideshow entirely and focused on where innovation and growth come from.

This has also meant ignoring the European stock market entirely (IEUR), which has barely moved in value over the last 10 years.

Unemployment and GDP

A final consideration should be made for the macroeconomic conditions of the EU and UK going forward, as these will have an impact not only on equity returns in Europe, but also on currency values and the potential revenue and earnings of companies that do business in Europe, including those in America and Asia.

First, let's look at unemployment. The EU has always had a considerably higher unemployment rate than the US and Britain, but the bloc's unemployment rate had been improving before COVID-19 hit.

As good as that is, the current 7.3% unemployment rate in the EU is just barely better than where the UK was at the height of the European debt crisis in the early 2010s, and is much worse than the UK's post-pandemic rate of 5%:

With restaurants, pubs, theaters, and other mainstays of British culture reopening over the next few months, it is expected that this rate will fall significantly by the end of 2021. The problems with the EU's vaccine rollout may mean its unemployment rate may fail to fall as fast, and even when it does, it is highly unlikely to fall as low as the UK's - a feat the EU has not accomplished in over a decade.

When it comes to GDP, the story remains the same, and this is particularly crucial because much of the economic debate around Brexit argued that the divorce would cause a significant drop in GDP for Britain that would make the EU look much better by comparison. So far, the opposite seems to be likely.

GDP Expectations 2021 2022 UK 4.0% 7.3% EU 3.7% 3.9%

Sources: IMF, Bank of England, Euro Commission

While it may be possible that the EU would have outperformed the UK in a non-COVID-19 world, that unfalsifiable hypothesis is based more on the faith of European bureaucrats than data, and as it stands those bureaucrats have failed to provide the conditions of better GDP growth by encouraging a swift and aggressive uptake of COVID-19 vaccines. In this world, at the very least, Britain is significantly the winner when it comes to GDP growth versus the EU following the Brexit divorce.

What Brexit's Success Means for Politics, and What That Means for European Investments

Brexit is often painted, especially outside of Britain, as a left wing versus right wing debate. Nothing could be further from the truth, with several right-wing figures (David Cameron being the most obvious, but lesser known Tories such as Philip Hammond, Ken Clarke, and Justine Greening) strongly opposing Britain leaving the international federation. Furthermore, several Labour members (most notably Jeremy Corbyn) have supported Brexit at some point in the discussion.

Thus, Brexit is best understood not so much as a left versus right debate (a polarization that fits non-U.S. politics much worse than it fits America) but rather a question of whether the benefits of the European Union outweigh the costs. Currently, the benefits of greater vaccine access outweigh the queue of lorries at the border, and the effects of that benefit will result in economic growth in the UK likely to outweigh that of the EU.

This makes the UK a better place to invest than the EU for foreign investors, but it also highlights that the risks of investing in the EU are not limited to just the depressed economic growth we're likely to see over the short term due to the continent's failure to vaccinate its populace swiftly. When the dust settles from COVID-19, expect to see a shrewder assessment in nations with a sizable Eurosceptic populace (Spain, Italy, and Greece most notably) to make the EU's sustainability more questionable than ever. At the same time, the EU's threat to invoke Article 16 to shut the border with Northern Ireland, which it considered without informing Ireland first, will likely cause animosity and skepticism in Ireland, especially as the Irish see better economic growth amongst its closest neighbors.

Dark times for the EU are ahead indeed.