The thesis

In addition to crafting bitcoins, blockchain has other uses, one of which is ensuring the authenticity and ownership of works of art, by using highly effective cryptography techniques. This involves conversion of assets into digital tokens on an Ethereum network.

In this way, tokenization can be used for creating non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that directly represents an underlying asset and its value. The advantage of using this process compared to the simple digitization alternative is that any asset can be digitized, while ensuring that its transmission between different owners goes smoothly.

Moreover, NFTs are unique and identifiable, two characteristics which are prized by artists looking for their work to "survive" virtually in a blockchain network, instead of forming part of a dormant website or gallery. More importantly, blockchain enables works of art to be traded in a decentralized way, involving less intermediaries, signifying lower costs.

However, as with any emerging technology offering better opportunity and efficiency compared to predecessors, there has been excessive interest with stock plays associated with NFTs knowing astronomical upsides. Therefore, beyond the hype factor, it is important to realistically examine the possibilities. For this purpose, I compare two companies, Hong Kong based Takung Art (NYSE:TKAT) and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN), a U.S. play.

Takung Art

According to its November SEC filings for the three months ending September 2020, Takung generates revenue in the form of services from its online electronic platform, built for offering and trading artwork. The company through its platform allows artists, dealers and owners to access a much bigger art trading market where they can engage with a wide range of investors. Equally important, the company also invests in high-end artwork, making it accessible to people with relatively fewer financial means, through shared ownership.

Figure 1: Takung's revenue drivers.

However, after checking on the company's website, I found nothing which links the company to blockchain and NFTs.

Still, taking into consideration the products traded on the platform, namely calligraphies, paintings, jewelry and precious stones, highly valued products in any culture, revenues primarily consisting of listing fees and trading commissions could increase significantly in case the company ventures into CryptoArt (digitized art-forms using blockchain). Exploring further, the company operates primarily in Hong Kong and China but has expanded to other locations as well.

Currently, the company is operating at a loss, but this loss has been reduced by 30% in the third quarter of September 2020 compared to the same period last year, according to unaudited results. Also, net income was $82K, a positive figure after the $1.1 million loss in Q3-2019.

Figure 2: Interim statement of operations and income.

Looking deeper, one reason for fewer losses is administrative expenses having been contained, which could be due to blockchain. This technology has the ability to transform the landscape of finance through its distributed ledger feature, enabling faster payment processing and saving on time-consuming administrative work. Also, blockchain offers the possibility to improve the quality of data and protect information from data breaches, thereby requiring less auditing Man-Hours.

My statement above is only a possibility for Takung, but a realistic one given the increasing adoption of blockchain by the payment and money transfer industry, through the likes of MoneyGram (MGI) and PayPal (PYPL), in order to reduce costs.

Furthermore, as per the last reporting quarter, the company had assets totaling $25 million, exceeding liabilities of $19.6 million, signifying that there is no current sign of Takung experiencing asset deficiency or defaulting on its obligations.

Finally, the company had cash of $4.9 million as at the end of the reporting quarter, down from $5.4 million as at the end of last year.

Investors wanting a clearer picture could wait for the fourth quarter reporting, estimated to be on May 14, according to Marketbeat. This should also coincide with publication of the annual report.

I next proceed to the American company.

Dolphin Entertainment

In the case of Dolphin, the company has taken concrete steps by forming a new division which will be dedicated to "designing, producing, releasing and promoting NFTs for itself and its clients within the film, television, music, gaming, epicurean, and technology industries".

Looking deeper, the company already provides marketing and publicity services for the media and hospitality industries. Additionally, it offers branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services.

The company has been able to decrease losses significantly in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year, mostly as a result of incrementing revenues and decreasing expenses.

Cash position has been beefed up from $2.2 million from Dec 31, 2019 to $9.2 million as at the end of September this year, primarily as a result of pricing a direct offering with several institutional investors for the issuance of 7.9 million shares at $1.05/share, with gross proceeds of about $8.3 million expected back in June 2020.

This amount should be sufficient to cover quarterly expenses averaging about $6.9 million, with a balance of about $1.4 million remaining.

Figure 3: Statement of operations

Now, with total debt amounting to $17 million and a Debt/Equity ratio sitting at 83.69%, the company can raise further capital in order to carry out investment in blockchain technology, like building a platform.

In this context, the new partnership with Hall of Fame Resort (HOFV) for NFTs related to professional football and sports entertainment may just be the first of its kind in Dolphin's business plan to secure some "forward contracts" and amortize investments.

Thinking aloud, as a provider of strategic marketing for some of the leading brands, Dolphin could emerge as a thought leader in the NFT market to accelerate entry of its customers into the space.

In conclusion, due to the nature of their businesses, both companies should adopt a different route towards NFTs, with Dolphin having clearly communicated on the matter.

Valuations and key takeaways

First, in the current market environment, mere corporate announcements or even rumors have contributed to propel stocks to vertiginous heights. Other news also contributed to the bullish sentiment, mainly connected to NFT mania, namely Twitter (TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey reportedly having sold his first tweet ever as a NFT for about $2.9 million. He was apparently aided by two cryptocurrency platforms. A few days earlier, the American rock group Kings of Leon announced the release of their new album in the form of NFT.

Now, amid this frenzy of speculation, investors seem to be banking more on Dolphin as its shares went higher by more than 4K% at its peak, most probably because of the fact that it already possesses a digital platform which just needs to be "tweaked" with blockchain features, unlike Dolphin which is rather starting from scratch, either through building one or following the acquisition path.

Figure 4: Comparison of stock performance.

Either way, blockchain or NFT is no rocket science.

In this context, blockchain and NFT have already been used since 2019, by the likes of Cryptovoxels, a user-owned virtual world where players can buy land to build stores and art galleries. Each creation can be sold as an NFT.

Pursuing further, Christie's, the famous auction house, recently put up a digital artwork for sale for the first time, signed by Mike Winkelmann, alias Beeple enabling collectors and artists to verify the rightful owner and authenticity using NFT and blockchain technology. That was in February and marks a "turning point" for the art sales community.

Therefore, ease of use, ability to open many other frontiers of creation and trading should see further penetration of crypto-assets and blockchain.

On the other hand, while NFTs may seem appealing with their disruptive side, they hide an obscure reality. Thus, in addition to constituting a speculative bubble with all the related downside risks, digital works of art recorded on blockchain incur significant energy costs in order to be produced, thereby exacting considerable toll on the environment. This is a major problem in the current context of global warming which requires increased control of greenhouse gas emissions.

Along the same lines and adopting a precautionary posture, it is preferable to wait for more clarity before opting for which stock to purchase.

In this context, there are some positives for Takung as its platform already provides for e-commerce and includes a trading system supporting payment, as well as settlement of artwork units. However, at 93 times price to sales (trailing), the stock is too richly valued, even when considering that it exhibits a 70% growth rate. Also, its exposure to China could bring short-term volatility as authorities in that country continue to regulate the financial system.

Figure 5: Comparing key metrics.

On the other hand, with less revenue growth, but much lower valuations as well, Dolphin offers longer-term opportunities in the U.S. market where its lower debt level is also a positive. However, the stock has appreciated considerably, and is currently up by 650%. Hence, it is better for investors to wait for a fall to the $10-12 levels before buying. A drop is possible in absence of news-led momentum.

Therefore, Dolphin makes for a better choice.

Furthermore, instead of building a platform, the company could use available ones like Valuables, chosen by Jack Dorsey, or opt for others which are more aligned with its line of business.

Looking across the industry, there is no shortage of choices in a market where blockchain technology enables content producers, be it for movies, entertainment or any other art-form to have the possibility to see their work existing forever in the form of NFTs, thereby ensuring sustainability of creations.

Finally, by having add-ons features like QR-code affixed to CryptoArt, it also becomes easy for people to trade rare items in a way never seen before.