The Fed Back In Play - JPMorgan's David Kelly Joins Alpha Trader (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we posted last Tuesday. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy!

Aaron Task: Welcome to Alpha Trader. All eyes on the Federal Reserve this week, its two day policy meeting wrapping up Wednesday with a press conference from Fed Chair, Jay Powell. Joining us to discuss all that in more David Kelly, Chief Global Strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management. David, welcome to Alpha Trader.

David Kelly: Very glad to be here.

AT: It's great to have you here. So, widespread consensus is that the Fed is not going to make any policy changes this week. But as you wrote, they may upgrade the language in their post meeting statement. What do you think the Fed will do this week? And what do you think they should do this week?

DK: Well, first of all, I agree that they're not going to make any policy changes, that's pretty much a foregone conclusion. But with regard to language, they're going to have to admit the picture is gradually brightening. I mean, if you think about it, their last meeting was in late January. Since then, the number of COVID infections has fall very dramatically.

We've seen a successful roll out of vaccination, and that is gathering pace. We've seen better economic numbers, retail sales for January were blockbuster numbers, and housing seems to be doing pretty well also. So, the economy seems more resilient, the pandemic seems to be beginning to recede.

And then the third thing that's very important is we have just seen a massive stimulus bill passed Congress.

And while that could be anticipated in late January, the full details of just how much money we're talking about, and how quickly it's going to be dispersive, the economy wasn't clear. So, in terms of the pandemic, in terms of current economic performance, and in terms of future fiscal stimulus, that's all stronger than the Federal Reserve expected. And I think that will have to be reflected in their language along with by the way, somewhat higher inflation pressures would you've also seen in recent weeks.

AT: Right. So, as you wrote in your weekend note previewing this week, quote, the dilemma for FOMC members is that if they switch to forecasting rate hikes by the end of 2023 at this week's meeting, they could add fuel to a surge in long term interest rates that has gained momentum in recent weeks. How do you see I mean, what, obviously, it's a huge challenge for FOMC members, how do you think you're going to be able to thread the needle of acknowledging what you just described, things are better now and then maybe starting to heat up a little bit, but not trying to spook the bond market?

DK: Well, it's a tricky business, because what they're also doing is putting out actual forecasts. They do this four times a year. So, the last time they did this was in the middle of December. And since then, the only things I've said are even more true than they were back in the middle of December. I mean, in the middle of December, we didn't, for example, have the Georgia elections done.

And so, it wasn't clear at all that that President Biden would be able to push a big fiscal package through. So, back then, they thought the GDP growth on a year-over-year basis in the fourth quarter would be 4.2%. They thought the average unemployment rate in the fourth quarter this year would be about 5.0%. And they thought that inflation as measured by the consumption to failure would be 1.8%.

Well, I've got to believe that if they're looking at their numbers today, they've got to believe that their real growth is going to be stronger, unemployment is going to be lower, and inflation is going to be harder than that. And what's more, even if the economy slows down a vision 2022 and 2023, chances are, there are going to be even lower unemployment and higher inflation in 2023, than they forecast back in December.

So back in December, they said, we don't think we're going to be raising the federal funds rate until 2024. Logically more of them should say, okay, yeah, we probably are going to raise the federal funds rate in 2023. But the dilemma they have is, if they say that, then that's going to be seen as a clear change in direction for the Federal Reserve. And that could push up long term interest rates further

And I think that's what they're scared of. And so, an honest forecast of where the economy is going to go and what they're likely to do with interest rates, I think we'll push up long term interest rates. And so, I think they’re are going to be really questioning whether they want to be completely honest with people about how they think things are going to turn out.

Stephen Alpher: And just for the record, we're in early 2021. And the discussion here is whether a change in fed language with regards to whether a rate hike might be in place for the end of 2023 is a little weird? It's all signs point to exploding economic growth this year, a big drop in unemployment and maybe rising inflation, and we still have a 10-year yield of just 1.6%. Do long term rates go up kind of whether or not the Fed signals anything for 2023?

DK: I think they do. And of course, it's not just a signaling for 2023. That's part of the story. But the other big question which the Fed doesn't project in any official numbers, is when are they going to stop buying bonds at this pace? They're buying government bonds at a pace of a trillion dollars per year. They're buying mortgage-backed securities at a pace of half a trillion dollars per year, that is a huge amount of purchases. Those are emergency measures.

And the question is, how long can they maintain emergency measures when the economy seems to be in good health, getting better, and the pandemic is receding? So, not only will we get some messaging around the federal funds rate, but also potentially some idea around how quickly the Federal Reserve might taper those bond purchases, and that also should push long rates up.

But overall, I think long rates are going to go up. If you look forward to the end of this year, early next year, you're going to I think, have a pandemic that's essentially over. You're going to have the economy in the midst of the fastest economic recovery we've ever seen, heading towards unemployment, I think by 2023, it started with a three handle. And you're going to have inflation, I think, also bubbling up a good deal hauler than the Federal Reserve expected.

In that environment, it doesn't seem to me that real long term interest rates should be negative. I mean, think about, forget about moves, think about where we are. Right now, if I was to ask you, what's inflation going to be over the next 10 years? You’d probably say a little bit above 2% anyway. And the 10-year Treasury yield is 1.5%.

So, if you lend money to the federal government, you’re essentially saying you’re happy to do so, and have the federal government give you less real value back in 10 years than you are giving to them today. That is an extraordinary situation. And I don't think that the economy may have been extraordinary over the last year, I don't think it's going to be extraordinary or extraordinarily weak by the end of this year.

And so, we shouldn't have negative real rates. And that does imply a 10-year treasury yield of above 2% by the end of the year or going into early next year.

AT: So, there's a couple of things to unpack there. But first of all, as I alluded to in my first question, there's the question what the Fed will do, and what the Fed quote unquote should do? And you wrote over the weekend, alluding to this, as a parent it's better to stand your ground and endure the tantrums of a four year old, rather than always give in and later face the more destructive tantrums of a teenager.

I think, I know what you mean by that. But are you saying the Fed should move sooner, because of what you just laid out in terms of where the economy is going in the fact that we do have negative real rates today?

DK: I think they should change their messaging. I don't think they have to remove short term rates. But they should fess up to the fact that the economy is getting better. And it's natural to expect long term rates to go up. And yes, maybe that does cause a bond market tantrum as we had back in 2013. But the economy can handle this. And we've got all this fiscal stimulus going in, you've got the receding pandemic, you're going to have very fast economic growth anyway.

So, why not get back to a sort of normality in terms of long-term interest rates now, when the economy can handle it, because if you don't do that, then suppose you’re sometime in the middle of 2022, and now the economy's slowing down, because people have spent their stimulus checks. And now we're not so sure how strong the economy is going to be, then you may have a much harder time, even if inflation says you should be pushing rates up, you're going to have a harder time getting back to normal.

So, I would, make hay while the sun shines here. I think, from the Federal Reserve's perspective, what they should do is be willing to change their tune a little bit in reaction to the data, that's what they've always said they will do. The data has changed, and so should their tune.

SA: And you mentioned 2013, the bond market tantrum there. I would also go back to even like 1994 when Greenspan kind of put an end to the easing and raise rates and there was a really serious bond market tantrum. And there were actually some blow ups, Orange County being one of them. But as you mentioned, it was like, it's like dealing with the four year old that set the stage for another five, six years of the bull market.

DK: Well, that's right. If you think about it, I mean, this is ancient history. But if you think of Robert Citroen and Orange County, I mean, let's talk about four year old in terms of financial behavior. Yes, it will blow up some speculative bets and markets. But that's no bad thing. There are -- we can list off a growing number of crazy things going on in equity markets or close to equity markets, not the whole market.

But with regard to various ways of bringing investments to market in relation to cryptocurrencies, in relation to mega cap stocks, there's a lot of silly things going on, which are enabled and facilitated by near zero interest rates. The longer you keep rates at an artificially low level, the more you promote the growth of these weeds, which could eventually may have much more serious financial consequences.

So, there's nothing wrong with blowing up a few things that should be blown up. Best to do that, and therefore, to allow honest and meaningful long term economic enterprises to grow properly in a more normal interest rate environment. But much of all of that now rather than have some of these speculative of excesses get even bigger and threaten the financial system down the road.

AT: Well, I did want to ask you about this. And you alluded to, there's the SPAC bubble quote unquote, there's NFT craze that's now happening. There's obviously what's happening in cryptos. And there's been a lot of talk that, it's 1999 all over again, that it's crazy bubble-less markets. I thought I just heard you say you don't believe that's the case overall. But what do you say to people who think that there's just way too much froth and excess happening in the financial markets today?

DK: Well, let me say, maybe I should rephrase that. I don't think it's everywhere. If this was two years ago, I could say that I don't think the general U.S. equity market has any frothiness. Now, I'd have to say, well, probably there is some froth overall, but I will say that outside of the top 10 stocks in the S&P 500, it's not as extreme. It's just a little heady.

And equally, growth looks expensive, value doesn't look expensive. So, there are plenty of areas in U.S. markets, which still look okay. But there is a growing list of things in which people are just speculating. And again, that stuff that's not going to do the economy any good in the long run, it's not going to do investors any good in the long run.

I mean, there's going to be I know that a few years down the road, they're going to be people who've gone from rags to riches back to rags again, who'd be complaining bitterly walking up and down with protests outside Wall Street firms say you did this to us. But no. They did it to themselves. I know that, this is what's going on.

I mean, for example, cryptocurrencies are nonsense. It's nonsense, guys. It is the Emperor's New Clothes, Bitcoin is nonsense. Now, at some stage, it's sold on a crash, and people are going to say, why didn't anybody tell us? Well, you've just got to look at the, think about this logically and not get swept up in the mania of the day, but that mania is being fed by these super low interest rates.

AT: So that's a huge headline, cryptocurrencies are nonsense. I'm sorry, the adherence and the supporters of Bitcoin would say that it's the only true hard money out there because you know, there's a finite supply of it. You don't think there's any value to Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies in general?

DK: This is finite -- this is a finite amount of crocodile’s teeth out there too. I wouldn't say – no, I mean, seriously. I mean, the fact that something is in finite supply does not on its own constitute a value for something. There are plenty of things in the world which are in finite supply. The real question is, is it actually useful for anything?

Now gold is one exception which through the history of mankind has been used as a currency in all cultures forever. And I'm not a great fan of gold, but at least it is that unique and at least a finite supply is dictated literally by the limits of nuclear fusion. With Bitcoin, there is nothing, nothing to stop me from setting up zit coin, mid coin, or David coin tomorrow.

I'm doing exactly the same criteria as Bitcoin using blockchain technology. And all I have to do is put out some advertising or to try to get people to think that my coin is better than their coin. The truth is, none of us really coin in the sense of currency. A currency to be a useful currency has to be a predictable store of value, use of CAT and medium of exchange.

But since Bitcoin jumps up and down every day, it is neither, it's not a store of value in any predictable way. It is not a use of CAT that anybody who bought pretty add stickers on prices and Bitcoin should have to change them every day. And it's not a unit of exchange, because as soon as it can be used for of course, illegal transactions it's pretty useful in the money laundering business. But apart from that any honest transaction, as soon as I get paid in Bitcoin, I'm off to my bank immediately, just swap it into dollars, so that I know what I'm holding.

SA: And I wanted to ask you about the big rise in crude oil. A lot of folks are saying that's an inflationary sign. But again, we'll go back to the good old days of Alan Greenspan. And I remember him making the argument that you could say rising crude oil prices are actually a deflationary signal, and that folks have to pay higher prices at the pump, that's less money to spend elsewhere. Can you make that argument today?

DK: Not in the United States? Back in Alan Greenspan's day, the U.S. was a big net importer of oil. So, when oil prices went up, the Middle East got rich and we got poor. The U.S. is now neutral in terms of energy. So, there's no longer the same economic drag in the United States from higher oil prices. So, I don't think it drags on the economy.

Having said that, I'm not that concerned long term. I think it does reflect one part of the pandemic collapse in prices, which is now reversing, it also reflects a certain amount of discipline among OPEC and non-OPEC producers. But in the long run with a move towards ESG and with the cost advantages of shale oil, I don't really think we'll see a long period of time with oil prices in the 80s or 90s or 100s. I think we're sort of close to the long-term range of oil prices right now.

AT: We’re going to take a quick break. We'll be back with more Alpha Trader.

AT: All right, welcome back to Alpha Trader. We are talking with David Kelly, Chief Global Strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management. And David, I do want to go back to your comments about cryptocurrencies. You mentioned that none of this is really currency, you also made the comparison to gold. Again, I'm not a Bitcoin bull on here, but those who are would say that Bitcoin is Gold 2.0. That it's a modern version of gold and that it's a hedge against inflation and potentially a hedge against fiat currencies like the dollar. What is your response to that?

DK: Well, I think these central banks have a responsibility to limit the supply of their currency. I do admit that in a world where central bank seems to have temporarily lost a lot of discipline in terms of maintaining the value of their own currency, there is the potential for some higher inflation. But if I was going to try and hedge against inflation, I'd want something that was a lot less volatile, and certainly useful and unlimited supply.

So real estate's a perfect example. If you think there's going to be global inflation, then there really is a limited supply of global real estate, and you can buy land buy property. And if you have a big inflation, then that was a big go up in value. I think equities in general are too. But again, with Bitcoin, what is it that makes Bitcoin actually unique? What is it that stops you from coming up with another cryptocurrency to beat alongside it?

So yes, there's a limited supply of Bitcoin and you use horrible amounts of global energy to brew to try and buy a little bit more, but there's nothing to stop you with coming up an alternative cryptocurrency on the blockchain, in fact, many of them exist. What's more, it is not as if you want to use blockchain technology for to replace central bank currency, central banks themselves can do that. They can replace cash with central bank electronic currencies, which does make sense in the long run, I think they'll go there.

And what's more, eventually, the bigger Bitcoin gets the more it's going to come to the crosshairs of central banks and central governments who want to eliminate money laundering and would like to maintain their monopoly over currency issuance.

SA: Just last night, I guess, apparently, India is going to pass a law to more or less ban Bitcoin, ban mining, trading, or even holding Bitcoin, those who actually do hold it Bitcoin and other cryptos on a certain amount of months to get rid of it, or else start to face fine. So, if it could happen in India, I guess it could happen here.

DK: It's interesting to see, how long this will go on far. It is a purely speculative venture, but again, I've studied monetary economics my whole life. I mean, if there's – maybe there's something here that I'm not seeing, but nobody has told it to me, and I've been studying this listening to it, I've never heard a single argument that offsets the arguments I've just made, it is nonsense.

I've read lots of previous episodes in global financial history, like the South Sea bubble, the tulip bubble, or every other bubble out there, where people were investing in things that seemed very obscure and sophisticated and modern, but actually didn't really understand what they were, what gave them value. I think that's what Bitcoin fits into.

AT: Alright, and so let's turn it back to the Fed and central banks more generally. As you just said, central banks have a responsibility to limit the value of their currency. And you've been very critical of the Fed over the last year, at least I recall last year, you made an allusion to Fed policy being like a medicine that can hurt the patient, if it given too big of a dose? Is that still a concern of yours? Because there certainly a lot of folks out there who believe that the Fed is just they've lost credibility and, that sense of responsibility that you mentioned to limit the amount of currency that's in circulation?

DK: Well, I think the problem really, throughout the aftermath of the great financial crisis, first of all, I will say the Federal Reserve they're honest, intelligent people trying to do the best job they can for the American public. And that puts some head and shoulders above a lot of people in Washington. So, I do – I’ll give them that.

I think that they have overestimated the power of low interest rates to actually stimulate economic growth. I think that was true throughout the last long recovery. What makes it different right now is that they are facilitating fiscal spending. And that is a much more powerful medicine coming from Washington, which I think will actually cause greater economic growth.

And my problem with the Federal Reserve in the past has been that and it's only in retrospect, it seems like a minor problem is that they, what they were doing wasn't effective. It wasn't helping at all. And it was building these long-term financial bubbles, which we're going to see the effect of in the next few years. But I did think they were ineffective.

Right now, I still think that very low interest rates on their own are ineffective. And that's why I'd rather see the Federal Reserve try to move back to normal, even if there's a little kicking and screaming out of the bond market. Because in the end, that's what – in the end, economic welfare depends on economic activity not on financial values. And what the Federal Reserve is doing on interest rates alone is not particularly helping promote stronger economic activity, I think it does promote the potential for bubbles bursting in the future.

AT: So that brings us back to something else you wrote over the weekend, quote, a change of tune is likely coming from the Fed. And this should cause a further rise in long term interest rates. For investors, it's important to be positioned for it whenever it arrives, and recognize that higher rates likely favor stocks over bonds, and value overgrows.

We've seen a rotation out of growth stocks into value, really, since September, October, coming into this week, the Dow was at an all-time high and the NASDAQ's down 5.5 plus percent from its peak. What would you say to the argument that, that’s already played out? Or you think it's just getting started that rotation?

DK: I think it's probably, we're in the middle of it. If you look at relative valuations of value stocks in the S&P 500 versus growth stocks, there's still if you look at the sort of 25-year average of their PE, relative to PE ratios, value stocks are still cheap. They're about seven-tenths of a standard deviation cheap, technically. So, I still think value stocks are cheap.

And what's more, I don't think this move in long term interest rates is done and also 160 as I said, I think a reasonable halfway house for long term interest rates would be zero real rates, which I think by early next year will mean somewhere over 2% on a 10-year treasury. So, if I think rates are going to go up more than I think economic growth is going to be more explosive than the Federal Reserve expects, if I think the Fed is going to change tune.

All those things say stronger cyclical comeback, more potential for financials to go up, for energy stocks to go up, for industrials to go up. So, I do think that does favor the value sector or the value side of markets.

AT: Right. Now, of course, whether we go from 1.6% to 2% in a couple of weeks, or a couple of months makes a big difference. Is your forecast or baseline that it's a slow rise to 2 plus percent on the 10 year? Or are you concerned that there could be another tantrum in the bond market?

DK: Well, of course, I'm more of an alpha investor, I'm an alpha trader here. So, I'm willing to play the long game here. It's really hard to figure out when it's going to happen. I will be very interested to see how the bond market reacts to any change in fed messaging this week. So, I think that's one important point. I think another important point will be just watching over the next few months.

Now, it doesn't mean you have to wait till the end of the year. I think if you wait to the summer, let's see how this vaccine rollout goes ahead and how quickly we're able to reach herd immunity and the virus disappears? So those will be important points of the bond market will probably pick up on. But, once people in markets believe that something becomes inevitable that has happened already. So, I wouldn't necessarily wait around for those higher rates at the end of the year, they might occur sooner than that.

AT: To that point, there was an op ed in the FT on Monday by a fund manager DoubleLine Capital, basically saying that the move in the 10 year is actually already overdone. And a lot of it was technical repositioning, that the bond market is ahead of its skis a little bit on what the Fed is going to do. Is it again, that's maybe a short term trading question, but do you think that maybe the bond market has gotten, is overdone here on this move from 1.1 to 1.6 roughly in the past months?

DK: It might be short term. I mean, I'm really not in the trading game. I would say though it is, again, there's something ridiculous about it. Because you shouldn't as an investor lend money to the government to get, I mean, I remember in Econ 101, when I was a student, a teenager. I remember learning that the reason people save money is because they are promised some real return. I wrote each 10 muffins to do because you will give me 11 muffins at the end of the year.

So, the Federal Reserve where the federal government is saying is if you don't eat 10 muffins a day, we will give you nine muffins at the end of 10 years. So please lend us your money. That doesn't make sense. It is an emergency situation caused by emergency central bank policy which will no longer be appropriate at all in a world of higher inflation and full economic recovery at the end of this year.

And by the way, not just economic recovery in the United States, all over the world, you're going to have a synchronous economic recovery. So, maybe rates have come down again for a few weeks. But I would bet that by early next year, we're looking at real rates, which are at least positive in the United States, and probably eventually heading there in Europe too, if they can figure out what to do with monetary policy.

AT: Right. So I'm glad you mentioned the rest of the world because my other question for you from an investment point of view, I recall late last year, the call from JP Morgan was growth over value and then international over U.S. Is that still your outlook and forecast here?

DK: Well, with regard to yeah, with regard to international, I mean, I would actually prefer in the short run value over growth as I mentioned. But international, I still think should outperform. There is one issue here with the U.S. just pouring stimulus into the economy. So that might make the U.S. sort of come to a boil a little faster than the rest of the world.

But the U.S. is also very constrained in terms of long-term growth. I mean, once we get down to 3.5% unemployment, which I expect to happen within the next 24 months, once we get back down there, we're still we're settling into less than 2% growth. That's what we've seen over the last 20 years. China's going to grow much faster than that. So, the rest of us is going to go faster than us.

The rest of world pays higher dividend yields, so the rest of worlds get cheaper valuations, the dollar is overvalued. So, all those things still say long term, rather be a little overweight International.

SA: And I'm glad we moved over to Europe or international because I had a question. Another bull case for long term U.S. Treasury bonds is the 1.6% yield, which has positively towers over every other developed country yield, Europe -- German 10 year yields are negative 30 basis points. Japan is 10 basis points. And Spain for crying out loud. They're just 31 basis points. Is that enough for to make a good bull case for U.S. Treasuries?

DK: Well, the U.S. is a balloon and Europe are the guys clinging on to the guy wires holding down that balloon? And the question is, will Europe or U.S. yields down? Or will U.S. pull European yields up? I think in the end, we're going to see the second of those. I have to say that I think Japanese monetary policy, in particularly European Monetary policy is entirely misguided.

These negative interest rates in Europe have done nothing but stifle their economic recovery. Because for reasons that should be absolutely obvious, and but there's, and I can say you can always say this of your own tribes since I come from Europe. But there is an intellectual snobbery in Europe, which allows them to pursue a policy which is absolutely idiotic for years without ever questioning it. And so, they're talking about more bond buying, and even further negative interest rates, even though it does no good for the European economy.

But despite their best efforts, I do think that a recovery in Europe, after the end of the pandemic will push those rates up in Europe, and then we see U.S. rates going up. But the world by the end of the year is going to want to borrow money. And realtors want to get going, there's going to be a big surge in economic activity, I think that will push European rates up.

AT: And you mentioned really, you see that the global synchronous economic expansion this year and half next year, obviously, China's had a big growth spurt. And as we've talked to U.S. looking like it's on the verge of one as well. So, for an investor, where do you see the best opportunities are globally right now? And is it U.S. pro – U.S. value excuse me, or value stocks elsewhere?

DK: Well, I think the reason I say synchronous is because I think that in the end of the pandemic is going to wind down everywhere in the world this year. China's actually the one interesting sort of question market put there, but in most of the world, there's going to be – in most of the developed world, there's going to be a strong rollout of vaccines, which will yes, Europe's lagging behind United States, but they'll eventually they'll catch up. And I think they have great acceptance of vaccines.

I think in developing world, unfortunately, so many people are going to catch the disease, that they're going to develop a sort of herd immunity anyway. China is interesting, because they are both very careful about lockdown still, but they're really slow on the rollout. But I think, they'll presumably have to pick up their roll out of vaccines and try to get the country vaccinated by the end of the year.

That's why I say, I think we will probably see that synchronous growth around the world. But in terms of where to invest, I think value in the U.S. international in general, though, I think international is cyclical so maybe Europe actually is quite cyclical relative to the rest of the world so are the emerging markets outside of China, but China itself is actually a little bit more growth oriented these days.

So, I would say international value over growth, I like emerging markets in general, but I am a little bit nervous about just how technology focused the Chinese market sort of turned into and there's a there's a little bit of, that they may get hurt a little bit by sort of that global rotation. But in general, I would say they're better opportunities outside the United States than in the U.S. right now.

AT: Okay, and finally David we appreciate your time here today. Again, I'm thinking back to league 2020. You had some commentary where you made some comparisons between your, what time parents get up and what time teenagers go to bed, you talked about sleep cycles. And you said that, 2020 would be the year the economy wakes up but that the market goes to sleep. Obviously, or it seems pretty obvious that the economy is waking up in 2021. Do you still see the market taking a nap? Or is that a cautiousness or bearishness? How should I read into that?

DK: Aaron, the market is due for a nap but a lot of children are due for nap and still stay away past their bedtime. So, I can't tell when the markets going to go to sleep. But I do think there's some risk as the climate clears and as those long-term rates go up. I do assume later when I have a correction in these markets. So, I think there's vulnerability there. It's very hard to time it.

AT: Alright, I guess it's been David Kelly, Chief Global Strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management. David, thanks very much for being with us.

DK: Anytime.

Stephen Alpher: Thank you, David.

