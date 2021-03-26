Photo by imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Energy is one of the most hated sectors in the economy. Between 2010 and 2020, oil and gas companies destroyed investor capital by flooding the market with supply. In 2020, as oil demand dropped off due to Covid-19, market structure issues caused the price of physical oil for delivery to actually go negative. Yet our economy remains dependent on petroleum products. Even assuming an eventual shift to renewable energy, global energy demand is likely to rise in coming years.

The market narrative around commodities in general, and energy in particular is starting to change dramatically. Yet the standard investor portfolio is not positioned to benefit. The S&P 500’s allocation to energy stocks has dropped from 30% in 1980, to 2% today. Thus a rebound in energy prices won’t move the needle on the SPY’s returns. Income investors are especially vulnerable to a rise in inflation, which would accompany a surge in commodity prices. The standard REIT and BDC allocation doesn’t provide any potential upside from an energy boom. One fund that investors can use to add energy exposure to their income portfolio is the BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

I first wrote about BGR in September 2020. Since then, the stock is up over 30%. In this article, I take another look at supply and demand drivers in the energy sector, and explain why I believe even better returns could be ahead for BGR investors.

Recapping a Miserable Decade For Energy Investors

Even though BGR has outpaced the broader market in recent months, the 10 year chart shows how difficult things have been for energy investors:

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Capital markets have been driving the supply side of the oil market. In the early 2010s, capital was abundant for US oil producers, so they drilled excessively. Yet the shale boom turned to bust, and US oil production dropped off. The Covid-19 crisis caused an even sharper drop in oil production. A long term chart of rigs in operation illustrates the magnitude of this supply drop.

Source: Horizon Kinetics.

Since 2014, energy companies have had trouble accessing new capital. As a result they drastically cut capital expenditures. Smaller companies are unable to raise capital to fund new exploration. As of early 2021, oil majors have cut their capex in half compared to 2014, according to Louis-Vincent Gave. Based on a framework developed by Variant Perception, the oil industry is near an all time low for capital availability. Less capital availability means less competition for surviving companies, and better returns on capital for investors during the next up cycle.

Source: Variant Perception

What about the demand side of the market? Although renewable energy will likely one day replace fossil fuels, that is still a long ways off. BP’s long term energy outlook assumes a massive switch over to renewables, but even in that scenario it takes 20 years for traditional energy consumption to drop. Global population growth, especially in the developing world will continue to put demand pressure on the energy sector. As the world recovers from Covid-19, it's likely that a sudden surge in demand will meet diminished supplies. It will take several years to expand supply again to meet this new demand. The major oil companies like those in BGR’s portfolio will benefit.

Portfolio and Investment Strategy

BGR’s investment strategy is relatively straightforward. It holds a portfolio of around 190 energy stocks with a large portion concentrated in the largest diversified oil and gas companies. The largest individual holdings are a 13.9% position in Chevron (CVX), a 10.8% position in Royal Dutch Shell (OTCPK:RYDAF), and a 9.1 % position in Total (TOT). These are the companies that have the balance sheet strength to survive through a long energy downturn, and thrive in the next bull market. The portfolio is mostly concentrated in the US, but also includes companies listed abroad.

Source: Fund Website, Author’s Calculations

By focusing on companies with liquid options markets available, BGR is able to supplement the portfolio with a call overwrite strategy, covering about 36% of the portfolio. This strategy reduces upside slightly, but also provides steady income. At current prices BGR yields 5.2%

This strategy yielded disastrous results from 2010 to 2020 when energy was so dramatically out of favor, although BGR did perform less bad then comparable energy ETFS, as I discussed in the previous article. Yet the strategy is starting to show potential now that commodities are attracting investor interest again. Year to date BGR is up over 20%. This performance has primarily been driven by an increase in NAV.

Valuation

BGR’s discount has narrowed only slightly from 8.5% in September 2020, to 7.6% today. For comparison purposes its 1 year, 3 year and 5 year discounts are 11.0%, 8.8%, and 8.8%, respectively. However, I believe that in a true oil crisis scenario it would trade close to NAV, and potentially even at a premium due to buying pressure from income investors scrambling to get oil exposure in a crisis. It did spike to a premium briefly in late 2014 and early 2015.

Source: CEF Connect

Main Risks

As with all commodity sector investments, getting the timing wrong for an investment in BGR would be an expensive mistake. Capital intensive sectors are subject to massive boom bust cycles. Some analysts believe the recent runup in oil prices could be temporary, and that we might be 2-3 years away from another supercycle. If that is the case, then investors at the current price will be left with meager returns for a few years. Additionally, if renewable energy ends up making faster than expected progress, it could upend a bullish energy thesis, even if inflation returns.

Conclusion

Overall, there is a lot more upside than downside with investing in energy companies. The market is just beginning to wake up to the supply demand imbalance that built up over the past decade. Although BGR’s NAV has surged recently, the discount has barely budged. In a true energy bull market would likely trade close to NAV or even at a premium. I will continue to hold BGR in my income portfolios to add inflation protection and potential upside.