General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is a great company, which is currently trading at an attractive price. The latest quarterly figures confirm the investment thesis. Nevertheless, the share price is still significantly away from its all-time high. With a drop of more than 5 percent, the quarterly figures' market reaction was also too exaggerated. In my view, the General Mills stock has an annual return potential of 8 percent and only limited downside potential. I took advantage of this opportunity and added some more shares to my existing holding.

The business model makes sense and is improving

General Mills is a company that produces and markets more than 100 brands in more than 100 countries on six continents. However, the Blue Buffalo Pet Products merger has changed General Mills' profile significantly:

With this acquisition, General Mills wanted to reestablish its pet food segment. Blue Buffalo Pet seemed to fit in just right here. Its brand BLUE was the number one natural pet food brand in the United States. One year prior to the acquisition, the company generated $1.275 billion in net sales and $319 million in Adjusted EBITDA, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 25 percent. To this time, Blue Buffalo delivered annual net sales growth of 12 percent and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 18 percent.

However, not only was the price too high for investors, but General Mills also had problems adapting to changing consumer needs. The Convenience Stores and Foodservice segment in particular struggled. Here, General Mills sells ready-to-eat cereals, snacks, chilled yogurt, frozen meals, unbaked and ready-baked frozen dough products, and baking mixes (for more information, see General Mills' Form 10-K 2020, p. 4). The Corona pandemic has worsened the segment's performance.

Third-quarter net sales for the Convenience Stores & Foodservice segment declined 10 percent to $417 million, reflecting reduced away-from-home food demand related to the pandemic. Lower consumer traffic and other virus-related restrictions negatively impacted the segment's key away-from-home channels including restaurants, schools, and lodging. Segment operating profit of $64 million was down 31 percent, driven by lower net sales and fixed cost deleverage in the supply chain. Through nine months, Convenience Stores & Foodservice net sales decreased 12 percent to $1.25 billion

Of course, this is frustrating, but the other way around, the management can't do anything about it.

Furthermore, the results of the last months are more than uplifting and show that General Mills has finally managed to return to sustainable growth. In the first three quarters, net sales increased organically by 8 percent. The gross margin also increased by 120 basis points to 35.8 percent. The pet segment is particularly noteworthy, with sales growth of 13 percent. In the third quarter, growth of 14 percent was even above the average for the first three quarters. Besides, General Mills was able to gain market shares in strategically important markets.

Source: General Mills, 3Q investor presentation

Profitability is also quite respectable. Diluted EPS grew by as much as 30 percent in the third quarter (6 percent on an adjusted basis). Adjusted operating profit also increased by 6 percent in the third quarter. In the first nine months, growth in operating profit was even 22 percent.

Increased profitability is essential to regain investor confidence since it gives management more scope to reduce debt, increase dividends and buy back shares. In particular, the lack of dividend increases and share buybacks in recent years has upset many investors. The dividend increase of more than 4 percent in September 2020 was already a first sign that management has renewed confidence about the future and the prospects for success.

The debt picture is not that bad

General Mills is making progress in reducing its debt. While management wanted to achieve a Net Debt to Trailing 12-Month Adjusted-EBITDA ratio of 2.9 in Q2 2021, it now expects the ratio to be "only" at 2.8. The picture also becomes somewhat more straightforward if we look only at interest-bearing debt. Here, the debt to asset ratio is just under 36 percent. Three years ago, the ratio was five percentage points higher (41.3 percent). Given the current effective tax rate of 21.5 percent, this development is positive. However, for a defensive investment, the current debt ratio is, of course, still too high. Investors need to keep in mind that the Blue Buffalo Pet acquisition was a one-time event, and it is good to see that the management can execute a quick deleveraging here as promised.

Debt to total assets and amortization power, source: www.DividendStocks.Cash

Good chances for a solid return in the range of 8 percent for the following years

The recent share price declines have made General Mills even more attractive. Over the next few years, I see a possible annual return of 8 percent (including dividends). At 3.5 percent, the current dividend yield is relatively high in historical terms. It is also likely that management will further increase the dividend in the coming years. Analysts expect an annual payout growth in the mid-single digits, which could lift the yield on cost to almost 4 percent as early as 2024.

Dividend history for General Mills, source: www.DividendStocks.Cash

There is indeed sufficient potential for further increases, as the payout ratio has fallen continuously. The announcement that the share buyback program will be resumed in Q4 also strongly suggests that management is again planning to let investors participate more firmly in its success.

Also, General Mills is significantly undervalued as measured by fair value based on an adjusted P/E ratio of 16.6. Including dividends, this results in an annual upside potential of 8 percent due to the historical undervaluation.

Fair value calculation, source: www.DividendStocks.Cash

Crisis proof and transition momentum could provide an even better return

Apart from the somewhat too high debt ratio, General Mills is a company with a conservative business model, which is particularly attractive for defensively oriented investors. We could see that very well in the Covid 19 crash last year. General Mills performed exceptionally well there and better than other consumer goods companies.

Looking ahead, General Mills also expects the COVID 19 pandemic to continue to drive consumer demand for food at home. Overall, management expects organic net sales to increase by approximately 3.5 percent. The adjusted operating profit margin is likely to be about the same as in fiscal 2020.

The planned sale of the minority interest in Yoplait Europe could also sharpen General Mills' profile. General Mills wants to keep only the North American Yoplait business. According to the management, the purpose of this transaction is to increase focus on General Mills' global platforms, including Mexican food, super-premium ice cream, and snack bars.

Source: General Mills, 3Q investor presentation

The Pet segment around the Blue brand could develop into a real growth driver as intended by management. The business has been convincing in all areas and shone with solid sales and profit growth, hopefully continuing over the next quarters/years. The Pet segment is currently small, accounting for 9.6 percent (3Q) and 9.3 percent (1Q-3Q) of total sales, but it is growing steadily, and with that, its contribution to the total revenue growth.

Source: General Mills, 3Q investor presentation

Conclusion

General Mills is at the end of a transformation process. We have seen before with Procter & Gamble (PG) and Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) that such processes take time and usually send the share price down. Those moments of doubts and impatience are the best opportunities for investors to collect shares. When the market recognizes the success of a transformation, the share prices often go up very quickly, which is what we saw at Procter & Gamble and Nestlé.

After the substantial share price rises, Procter & Gamble and Nestlé no longer offer any real upside potential for the next few years. But other companies in the sector are going through similar cycles. Unilever (UL) and Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) are in the middle of it right now, and from my perspective, General Mills is at the end of this cycle. Therefore, the share offers a good buying opportunity for investors, which is why I took advantage of this opportunity and added some shares to my existing holding.

