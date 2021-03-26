Traditional apparel retailers have had to transform their business models over the last 20 years as consumers have shifted their shopping habits in a dramatic way. Once upon a time, people flooded shopping centers to shop at multiple stores under one roof-they were called malls. These malls had shoe stores, large department stores, jewelry stores, and even food courts where you could take a break from shopping to dine on a corn dog or an oversized cinnamon roll. Clothing stores like Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) were the desired stores for younger shoppers that were looking for the latest cool clothing.

I know, the mall isn't quite dead yet, but foot traffic has been dwindling for years and the COVID pandemic seemed to accelerate the downfall of malls. Some retailers have been able to evolve better than others by creating an online presence to make up for the decline in in-person sales. Abercrombie & Fitch has done a pretty good job of shifting its business. On March 2, the company announced results for the fourth quarter and for fiscal 2021. The company reported annual revenue of $3.1 billion and $1.7 billion of that was from digital sales.

Seeing over 50% of sales come from digital platforms is a great accomplishment for Abercrombie. The problem is the $3.1 billion in total revenue is down from $3.6 billion in 2019. That's a 13.9% drop in revenue on a year over year basis. If we look back over time, the last time Abercrombie saw trailing 12-month revenue in the $3.1 billion range was 2010.

For the year, Abercrombie lost $0.80 per share in 2021. Yes it was a difficult year for many industries and companies. The loss came in the first quarter and then the company was profitable in the next three quarters. When the company reports again at the end of May, analysts expect the company to lose $0.53 per share for the quarter. Revenue is expected to come in at $668.8 million and that would be a jump of 34.5% over Q1 2021.

The losses from last year created some poor profitability measurements for Abercrombie. The return on equity is -11.43% and the net income margin is -3.65%. The operating margin is a paltry 1.14%.

All in all, this doesn't show a great fundamental picture for Abercrombie. It isn't terrible, but I can't see how it warrants the huge rally the stock has experienced over the past year.

Overbought Readings on the Monthly Chart Could Be a Bad Sign

Abercrombie's stock reached a low of $7.42 last spring. Since then, it has rallied sharply and recently hit a high of $37.88. That's a 410% move on a company that saw revenue decline sharply, is expected to lose money in the current quarter, and has poor profitability measurements. Yes, 2021 is supposed to be a better year for retailers and the forecast for Abercrombie's earnings and revenue are expected to improve dramatically. However, the revenue estimate for the year is $3.48 billion and that would only bring the figures up to where they were in 2017.

What concerns me most about the rally is how overbought the stock has become. Looking at the monthly chart we see that the 10-month RSI is at 77.73. That is as high as it's been since 2005. Similar readings in 2019 and 2011 came at a point when the stock was peaking.

We also see that the monthly stochastic indicators are in overbought territory and they look as if they are about to make a bearish crossover, likely this month or next. This has historically been a pretty accurate signal of an impending downturn in the stock. When you look at the combination of an overbought reading on the RSI and a bearish crossover from the stochastic indicators, we see instances in 2005, 2011, 2018, and 2019.

Option Traders are Extremely Bullish on Abercrombie

Turning our attention to the sentiment indicators for Abercrombie & Fitch we see extreme readings from analysts and from option traders. The put/call ratio for the stock is currently at 0.279 and that is one of the lowest readings I have seen in the last few years. There are 4,185 puts open and 15,022 calls open at this time.

The average put/call ratio falls in the 1.0 area, so Abercrombie's is extremely low and indicative of bullish sentiment from the options crowd. The ratio has been trending lower in recent months and that suggests that the bullish sentiment is growing. The ratio was as high as 0.71 in January.

Analysts have a differing opinion on the stock. There are currently 13 analysts covering it and only four rank the stock as a "buy". There are eight "hold" ratings and one "sell" rating. This gives us a buy percentage of 30.8% and that is well below the average stock-the average buy percentage falls in the 65% to 75% range.

A third sentiment indicator is the short interest ratio and Abercrombie's is 2.8 currently. That reading is in the average range when compared with other stocks. This suggests that short sellers are neutral toward the stock. There are currently 4.17 million shares sold short and that is down from 4.69 million on the mid-February reading. While not a huge move, it does suggest that short sellers are becoming less bearish on the stock.

My Overall Take on Abercrombie & Fitch

Looking at the whole picture for Abercrombie, the fundamentals aren't great, but they are getting better. The company has made great strides in increasing digital sales and that is a major plus. The low profitability measurements are a concern, but they are expected to improve as earnings and revenue growth improve.

What I don't like about the stock is how much it has run up in the past year. A 410% gain on a company that has average fundamental indicators is hard to justify. The overbought readings from the 10-month RSI and the monthly stochastic indicators suggest that a downturn may be coming. The sentiment indicators kind of wash each other out with extreme bullish sentiment from option traders, extreme pessimism from analysts, and neutrality from short sellers.

Taking all of this in to account, I think the stock has gotten ahead of itself and expect the stock to fall over the next few quarters. I don't think it drops all the way back down in the single digits like it did in 2020, but I can see a 40% to 50% drop similar to what we saw in 2013 and 2018.