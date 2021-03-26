Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Stock markets never cease to amaze me, and I believe that is one of the main reasons why I don't find it tiring to research stocks and markets to identify potential investment opportunities. The best thing is how two analysts, or investors for that matter, can look at the same thing from 2 different angles to reach contrasting investment conclusions. This is exactly what seems to be happening for my thesis for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). On November 1, I published an article recommending investors accept Exxon for what it truly is - a dividend-paying, mature company that is likely to reward investors handsomely in the long run. I went on to claim that it would be irrational to expect Amazon-like returns from Exxon, but value investors would be okay with this. After a 70% appreciation of the stock price since then, Moody's has decided to downgrade Exxon's debt rating from Aa1 to Aa2 citing its focus on maintaining the dividend is detrimental to the reduction of debt on the company's balance sheet. There's no arguing with the accuracy of what Moody's analysts are saying, but at Leads From Gurus, we continue to hold Exxon in our value portfolio (Exxon has been part of the value model portfolio since the inception of the portfolio in early-January), and I believe Exxon is yet to fully reward investors who were brave enough to bet on the company when the going was tough.

Exhibit 1: Value Portfolio

In this update to my original thesis, I will discuss why Exxon is still a good bet in the undervalued energy industry.

Exxon remains true to its core strategy

There is a lot of pressure on oil giants to invest in a future defined by renewable energy, and this pressure is coming from both investors and the new administration. Many European oil majors seem to be ahead of U.S. oil giants in implementing the necessary changes to survive in a zero-emission world, which could be achieved as early as 2050. Many of Exxon's peers have invested or pledged to invest billions of dollars in renewable energy plants, but Exxon's strategy has been to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while continuing to focus on its core business strategy which is centered around fossil fuel.

Exhibit 2: Emission reduction progress and outlook

Exxon Mobil, as far as I am concerned, is one of the very few oil companies that remain true and committed to fossil fuel. ESG-focused investors, therefore, are highly unlikely to find themselves investing in Exxon Mobil stock.

As investors, the key is to identify the financial and market impact of this business strategy. On one hand, Exxon is unlikely to see a notable expansion in valuation multiples as investor sentiment toward the company is very likely to remain unchanged or even turn negative in the foreseeable future. On the other hand, the focus on its traditional oil and gas business is likely to reward the company handsomely in the coming years as the expected revival in economic activities will exert upward pressure on oil prices. Exxon, as one of the largest and most cost-efficient integrated oil giants in the world, stands to gain from this favorable macroeconomic outlook. The question is, which of these two factors will have the largest impact on the stock price? The deteriorating sentiment or the expected bump in earnings?

To answer this question, I thought it better to quote Peter Lynch, arguably the best professional money manager the Wall Street has ever seen.

If you can follow only one bit of data, follow the earnings - assuming the company in question has earnings. I subscribe to the crusty notion that sooner or later earnings make or break an investment in equities. What the stock price does today, tomorrow, or next week is only a distraction.

Earnings, I believe, will have the upper hand in determining Exxon's stock movements in the long run, and its unwavering focus on fossil fuel, in my opinion, will help them report better-than-expected earnings in the coming years, supporting a higher stock price.

But isn't it true that fossil fuel is nearing its death? This, in fact, is a question asked by many investors today. Contrary to the popular belief that fossil fuel is making rounds for one last time before a monumental collapse, I believe the future is very bright for the oil industry. There are 3 major reasons behind my thinking.

Fossil fuel cannot be replaced easily because of its multiple use cases. If renewable energy is to take the mantle, many industries including airlines, industrial manufacturing, cruise lines, and automotive would be required to implement significant changes to their business models, which is unlikely to happen anytime soon although many of these industries are actively introducing some positive changes. Both the public and private sectors have invested trillions of dollars over the last half a century to improve the efficiency of the oil drilling process, which has significantly reduced the cost of the process. For renewable energy sources to replicate this success, it would take billions of more dollars in investments over the next couple of decades, so oil is likely to remain as the most widely available, economical source of energy for a long period of time. Despite the technological developments, alternative energy sources fail to mimic the qualities of fossil fuel. For example, the energy density of fossil fuel is significantly higher than that of lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles. A gasoline-powered passenger car with a 12.4-gallon tank can carry 77.5 pounds of gasoline, and can generally carry the vehicle approximately 360 miles without needing to refuel. An electric vehicle with a 77.5-pound battery, in contrast, can carry the vehicle for just 21 miles. EVs, therefore, are bound to weigh significantly more than gasoline-powered passenger cars, but that is not a big concern when we compare this cost with the environmentally friendly nature of EVs. Things, however, will not be the same for vehicles that must carry heavy loads for very long distances, such as for airplanes and cargo ships. The weight of the vehicle and the refueling needs do matter, which tilts the odds in favor of gasoline and other fossil fuels.

Exhibit 3: Energy density of different fuels and lithium batteries

Exxon Mobil, as a pure-play oil company, is well-positioned to transform this favorable outlook for the industry into earnings growth in the coming years, which should help its stock in the market.

Exxon is not for growth investors

This is an important part of my investment thesis for Exxon. A company that might seem a good opportunity for one investor does not necessarily have to be a good opportunity for every investor. The investment time horizon, return expectations, and risk tolerance play important roles in helping investors find opportunities that could help them reach their investment objectives in a given time period. Exxon, arguably, is not the type of company a growth investor might get interested in. Income and value investors, on the contrary, are likely to find Exxon a very good bet given the macroeconomic outlook for the oil and gas industry.

Exxon decided to cut its capital expenditure forecast by 30% through 2025, which might not be great news for investors who were expecting these investments to trigger a phase of stellar earnings growth. Going a step further, we can see that Exxon is focused on maintaining its dividend, and this reduction in CapEx will help the company achieve just that. Even if oil prices average around $55 per barrel, the company will be in a good position to honor dividend payments to shareholders, and I believe it's time we acknowledge that Exxon is no longer the growth machine it used to be. Prioritizing on dividends is one of the main reasons why I have included Exxon in our value portfolio, whereas Moody's downgraded Exxon's debt for the very same reason. I have no doubt that Moody's was correct in downgrading Exxon's debt because the rating firm's objective is to safeguard the interests of credit investors, whereas my focus remains on finding companies that fit well with the objectives of our portfolios.

Assuming the worst of the pandemic is behind us, I believe Exxon's focus will shift from investing in capital-intensive new projects to improving efficiency, which should lead to an expansion in operating margins. The company has a meaningful presence in low-cost oil fields in Guyana and the Permian Basin, which should help keep costs in check, which is likely to lead to slow and steady growth in earnings if oil prices remain stable (I believe oil prices will remain above $55, on average, in the next couple of years).

Modest upside potential but the dividend remains attractive

I used a discounted cash flow valuation model to derive an intrinsic value estimate for Exxon Mobil, and the major assumptions used in my model are listed below.

Exhibit 4: Selected valuation assumptions

The estimated fair value of $63.17, which is my 12-month price target, implies an upside of 12% from the current market price. There is nothing too exciting about this expected return, but the total return will be higher because of the current dividend yield of above 6%.

One other notable development is the recent upward revisions by Wall Street analysts for company earnings.

Exhibit 5: Consensus estimate trend

This is an important indicator that I use to gauge a measure of whether a company is setting itself up to beat earnings estimates, and the trend has been very positive in the last few quarters.

Takeaway

Exxon Mobil, although was cut at Moody's because of its perceived inability to reduce the debt burden meaningfully, continues to be part of our value portfolio because of the modest undervaluation and the attractive dividend yield. I believe the concerns regarding a dividend cut are overblown for the time being, and the company prospects need to be revisited once the threat of the pandemic is officially behind us. Stay tuned for my next article on Exxon once this happens.