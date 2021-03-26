Photo by Andrija Nikolic/E+ via Getty Images

The Container Store (NYSE:TCS) is firing on all cylinders. Revenue growth was up 20% year-over-year in 3Q21 with online sales increasing by 93%. Gross margins are solid (more to come later), cash flow generation is great and they reduced their debt load! This looks like a really good company and they have benefited from the pandemic as people are improving their homes. The financial performance and execution are all there leading to great cash flow generation and management is using it wisely. It appears investors have appreciated the approach as the stock is up over 500% over the past year, which includes a secondary offering. It is like what modern day philosophers -Wu-Tang Clan- have proclaimed: "Cash rules everything around me. C.R.E.A.M. Get the money! Dollar Dollar Bill Y'all!" It is not all perfect, there are some kinks to work out for investors to cream.

We can talk all day about their revenue growth and how they benefitted from the pandemic. This is not entirely a COVID stock. What management is seeing in sales is a lot of DIY'ers. They are buying closet kits to self install versus having TCS install. Once their customers feel more comfortable, perhaps that would switch and more will be installed by TCS. The benefit from that would be higher gross margins. Sales really kicked into gear with the Home Edit show on Netflix. This really drove people onto the website. The store count and regions served remains quite small. There is room for growth there, but it is slow. They are very strategic on there locations and amount of stores they are opening. TCS is not a growth at any cost company, and has hampered stock appreciation in the past. Former CEO and no Chairwoman, Melissa Reif, headed her last conference call this past quarter and was trying to led new CEO, Satish Malhotra, into providing some info on new store openings. I have to be honest, when he talked it was kind of cryptic. He really did not want to provided information. It appeared like he was still getting his arms around the Company and what he wants to do. As I thought of it some more, maybe he is going to present his plan at an yet to be scheduled Investor Day. Right now, the stock is running up on momentum and strong earnings. An Investor Day makes sense to me. He can lay out his plan and investors can get an idea on where TCS is going.

Another kink to work out is the gross margin situation. Don't get me wrong, I think ~57% margins are pretty good. What I do not like seeing is a YoY decline of 120bps. The major driver to revenue growth -online sales- is hurting margins. Freight costs continue to be a persistent gnat and it is not going away anytime soon. Management expects those freight costs to continue into Q4. Management cannot control the surcharges but they are taking other actions to mitigate the costs. Management has controlled their SG&A (some what controlled as an offshoot from lower employees needed in the stores due to COVID), lower marketing spend, less promotional sales, inventory management and higher utilization of their second distribution center. The freight surcharges and other costs can be considered a fixed cost. To keep cash flow healthy, management is controlling what they can control - variable costs.

Jeff Miller, CFO, stated as such in the latest conference call:

By segment, gross margin at The Container Store decreased 40 basis points, primarily due to increased shipping costs as a result of a higher mix of online sales combined with incremental shipping surcharges instituted by third parties. This was partially offset by less promotional activity and favorable mix of higher-margin product sales. Elfa gross margin increased 260 basis points, primarily due to lower direct material costs. Consolidated SG&A dollars increased 3.5% to $115.9 million compared to $112 million in Q3 last year. As a percentage of sales, SG&A decreased by 690 basis points versus last year, primarily due to leverage of occupancy and payroll costs on higher sales during the quarter, combined with reductions in marketing costs and other expenses.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Free cash flow (Operating Cash Flow less Capex) was $105MM year to date 12/26/20. What I like what they did with the cash flow was to pay down $47MM in term debt! Thank you! Another lever to pull to improve cash flow. By doing this, they brought their debt balance down to $200MM at 12/26/20 from $312MM at 12/28/19. This will save them upwards of $5MM in interest over a fiscal year! Their interest rate is what I would consider fairly high at Libor + 475bps. This growth and cash flow is relatively new, so this rate is warranted. However, if they keep trending up, I can see a modification in their Credit Agreement to lower it at least 25bps.

Data by YCharts

Management has guided for strong growth and earnings in the fourth quarter as outlined in the 3Q21 press release:

The Company currently expects fiscal fourth quarter sales growth of 20% to 25% inclusive of the benefit from the 53rd week. Diluted earnings per share for the fiscal fourth quarter are expected to be $0.51 to $0.56, or $0.52 to $0.57 on an adjusted* basis, resulting in full fiscal 2020 diluted earnings per share of $0.98 to $1.03 or $1.05 to $1.10 on an adjusted* basis. The 53rd week is expected to contribute approximately $13.0 million to sales and approximately $0.05 to earnings per share in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Based on recent momentum and positive cadence from management in the earnings package, this is a reasonable target for the fourth quarter and for the year. With 22% revenue growth, 57% gross margins, slight growth in operating expenses, and lower interest expense (per a comment made by Jeff Miller in the Q&A portion of the conference call), the resulting EPS is $0.99. One of the important components is gross margins. If GPM contracts 100bps to 56% in Q4, the resulting EPS is $0.95. This demonstrates the importance of managing inventory and other controllable costs. Based on the estimated EPS of $0.99, the resulting stock price based on the 22x PE is $21.50.

Now that is a nice premium to the current price of $16.20. The $21.50 target is the fully valued stock price and that is predicated on continued execution, improved margins and a good outlook for FY22. I think investors are in somewhat of a holding pattern based on the CEO transition and what will happen with revenue growth once the COVID tailwind subsides. I think that Satish Malhotra will have an Investor Day to outline his vision, perhaps we will get a glimpse in the next earnings call. Right now, there is a ton of momentum on their side and they are generating significant cash flow and management is using it to better position the company for the future. I think there is some more near-term upside prior to the reporting of the year-end financials. If there is a clear picture painted in the earnings report, the $21.50 target should be achievable.