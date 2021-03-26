Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images News via Getty Images

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) looks set to benefit from a further recovery in economic activity worldwide, with improving demand from construction, automotive and industrial markets likely to gather momentum.

By virtue of recovering demand from end markets, as well as a more favorable price environment across a number of product lines, revenues for the specialty chemicals group is likely to improve in the near term. DuPont is also looking at restarting a number of its growth projects as it seeks to capture demand growth for when markets fully recover.

Core Businesses

The chemicals giant recently completed a separation of its Nutrition and Biosciences business and the subsequent merger of the unit with International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF). The transaction unlocked significant value for DuPont shareholders, as it raised $7.3 billion in tax-free cash proceeds and enabled the group to retire 197.4 million shares via a split-off.

The deal was consistent with management's strategy to simplify the group and to focus on core assets that have the necessary scale to achieve growth in the new economic landscape. Following a realignment of its management and reporting structure in February, the group is now organized around three business reporting segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection and Mobility & Materials.

Source: DuPont's 4Q 2020 Earnings Presentation

Diversification across a range of products, having customers from a wide range of industries and operating an expansive geographical footprint help to protect the group against volatility in certain markets. Although DuPont was not fully able to offset the pandemic-induced weakness that impacted many industries in much the same way, the group made great strides in controlling costs and to preserve free cash flows.

Free cash flow conversion - a measure of how much of a company's net income could be converted into cash that can be used to fund capital investments, acquisitions, reduce indebtedness and/or grow dividend distributions - was reported at above 150% in 2020, due to a reduction in capital expenditures and an $850 million improvement in working capital.

However, with working capital improvements difficult to repeat indefinitely, DuPont needs to generate earnings growth to sustainably increase free cash flows in the long run. In the near term, this should not be too difficult, with further recovery in the automotive, construction and other industrial markets likely to pick up momentum.

DuPont's focus on product innovation and high performance products puts the group in a strong position in the long term, as it boasts a substantial new product pipeline. Its market-leading products are also firmly entrenched in the production processes for a broad range of products. Its customers often face high switching costs, and as such, this is reflected by the wide margins that the group enjoys.

Semiconductors

One key area of growth for DuPont is from the semiconductor industry. With resilient demand for smartphones and ever-increasing semiconductor content for a wide range of applications, there is a convincing outlook for continued demand growth in the industry.

That explains DuPont's intended acquisition of Laird Performance Materials for a purchase price of $2.3 billion. Laird makes chemicals and materials that manage heat and provide electromagnetic shielding for electronic devices.

The acquisition is expected to bolster DuPont's capabilities and expand its product offerings. It also positions the group to capture more of a growing market as trends towards smart/autonomous vehicles, 5G telecommunications, AI, the internet of things and high-performance computing drive demand for semiconductor content.

Management expects to generate about $60 million in pre-tax run-rate cost synergies by the end of 2024. The transaction values Laird at roughly 15 times its expected 2021 EBITDA, although this would fall to around 11 times if synergies are considered.

2021 Outlook

Looking ahead, management expects to achieve net sales of between $15.4-15.6 billion for 2021, representing about 8% growth on last year for the pro-forma group. Operating EBITDA is forecast to rise to between $3.83-3.93 billion, an increase of 13% at the midpoint. This reflects an expectation for margins to improve, driven by the impact of improved volumes and the remaining benefits of our structural cost actions we put in place last year.

Adjusted EPS is guided to come in the range of $3.30-3.45, an increase of 68% at the midpoint versus the 2020 figure of $2.01 per share, reflecting the reduced share count and lower interest costs.

Additionally, free cash flow conversion is expected to dip to a still impressive ratio of above 90% for 2021, as it reiterated its intention to target capital spending at about 5% of sales, with R&D spending at about 4% of sales for 2021.

Risks and Headwinds

Against a promising outlook for growth, DuPont faces a number of hurdles as well.

In addition to the uncertain macroeconomic environment, the group faces an uneven recovery in the demand for its products. Some end-markets are recovering from pandemic lows more slowly than others, while supply shortages have hindered a return to normal production levels.

The global semiconductor shortage has already affected auto builds and halted production at a number of auto factories. Raw material constraints held back further improvement in its Transportation & Industrial business, which caused the firm to miss out on roughly $60-80 million in sales in the first quarter.

Additionally, higher raw material costs, due to the broad upswing in commodity prices, could hurt margins unless the firm is able to fully recapture the increase in the cost of production from higher prices for its products.

Source: Seeking Alpha's Key Stats Comparison

With the stock trading at 22.4 times its expected earnings this year, there's not a lot of room for things to go wrong either. DuPont's valuation multiples are firmly at the top-end of the sector - although this also reflects its stronger market positioning and better growth prospects.

Final Thoughts

There's a long term opportunity here. Management has made significant efforts to improve margins and position DuPont to achieve top-line growth. And so far, they have done a good job, with significant cost savings having already been delivered.

That said, the group's pricey valuation may not fully reflect the near-term challenges ahead. Investors must therefore make sure they are in for the long haul and be prepared for any disappointment in the short to medium term.