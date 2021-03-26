Investment thesis

2019 and 2020 have not been easy years for Neenah (NYSE:NP), whose share price already trades at -43.84% from all-time highs of $95.95 in September 2018. The upward trend in sales in recent years was broken in 2019, and the coronavirus pandemic crisis represented a further blow. To navigate this crisis, the management took different measures that seem to be giving good results so far.

Aggressive cost-cutting strategies successfully drove the gross profit margins up and the company was finally able to cover the dividend and interest expenses with a low cash payout ratio. What's more, the company has announced an acquisition, in March 2021, that will potentially contribute to an increase of ~15% in net sales, and renewed the share buyback program.

Despite increasing margins, high profitability, renewed buybacks, low payout ratios, and the announced acquisition of a well-established company with fast-growing sales, the company's share price has only recovered partially, which shows that many investors are still not confident in the future of the company. This has caused the dividend yield to reach 3.49%, a dividend yield that is much higher than historical data, showing that, for those investors with enough patience to wait for the recovery to consolidate, great rewards await in form of high dividend yields on cost.

A brief overview of the company

Neenah is a leading paper products manufacturing company founded in 2004 as a result of the Spin-Off from Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB). With a market cap of ~$900 million, this is a small-cap company. The company operates 10 manufacturing facilities in the United States, 2 in Germany, 1 in the Netherlands, and another in the United Kingdom. It manufactures paper sheets, digital paper, gift cards, premium packaging containers, envelopes, paper bags, colored paper, and cardstock, among others. The company also manufactures car filters, industrial filters, and air filters.

Image source: Neenah website

But that's not everything, if we dig deeper, we can find it also manufactures technical paper, including abrasive backings, cleanroom paper, sterile medical packaging paper, leather tags for jeans, labels for consumer packaging products, and a broad portfolio of products for other major industries, including healthcare, retail, and logistics. Also, the company produces custom products for other manufacturers, which is a perfect way to supply major manufacturers of products containing Neenah's materials.

Currently, shares are trading at $53.89, a 43.84% decline from all-time highs of $95.95 on September 17, 2018.

The acquisition of Itasa is a major one

As a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic crisis, the company decided to suspend the Vectorply acquisition. Instead, on March 02, 2021, the company announced the acquisition of Global Release Liners, the parent company of Itasa (Industrias de Transformacion de Andoain) for €205 million, a transaction that will be closed as early as April 2021.

Image source: Itasa's website

Headquartered in Spain, Itasa is a global coater and converter of release liners for a wide range of markets, and was founded in 1974. It has manufacturing facilities in Spain, Malaysia, and Mexico, employing over 220 workers. The company exports to Europe, the United States, Latin America, Middle East, and Asia. Net sales were $120 million in 2020, and Neenah expects them to reach $140 million in 2021. Considering Neenah's net sales were $792.6 million in 2020, Itasa has the potential to contribute to a 15.14% increase if only achieves similar sales compared to 2020, and up to 17.6% should Neenah's expectations come true and Itasa sales increase after the pandemic headwind is partially over in 2021 and reach $140 million. Considering growth was over 80% between 2013 and 2018, this represents a good opportunity for Neenah to reverse the declining trend in net sales.

Before the acquisition, the company had been quite silent regarding acquisitions for a while, but making some acquisitions from time to time. In fact, the last acquisition was W.A. Sanders Coldenhove Holding B.V. in November 2017 for $45 million, a specialty materials manufacturer based in The Netherlands. Before that, the company acquired FiberMark in 2015 for $120 million, adding $160 million to the company's consolidated net sales.

Net sales have been on the decline, but the acquisition of Itasa could finally reverse this trend

The company's net sales have steadily increased over the years but declined by 9.31% in 2019 and by 15.55% in 2020, pushed by the coronavirus pandemic in the second case. These declines caused pessimism among investors, punishing the share price by 43.84%. These abrupt price drops usually open the opportunity of a good entry point to investors who are more patient and willing to wait for the situation to improve, but it will be necessary for net sales to recover without relying too much on debt before seeing the share price reaching new all-time highs. For now, let's see how sales have evolved throughout the current coronavirus pandemic crisis.

Source: 10-k filings

During the first quarter of 2020, the company reported a 2.54% decline in net sales year over year to $233.6 million as the coronavirus pandemic crisis began to force different regions of the world to paralyze their economies and confine their populations at home partially or totally. The big hit to sales as a result of the coronavirus pandemic crisis came during the second quarter of 2020 when the company reported a 36.31% drop in sales to $161.4 million. This caused panic among investors and shares traded well below $40.

The recovery began to take shape during the third quarter of 2020 when sales fell by 17.73% compared to the same quarter of 2019 as the company reported net sales of $190.7 million, which represented a drop well below the 36.31% of the second quarter, and an increase in sales of 15.36% compared to the second quarter.

The company drew a much more optimistic picture during the fourth quarter of 2020 as it reported net sales of $206.9 million, which represents an even softer decline of just 3.14% year over year and an 8.50% increase quarter to quarter thanks to an 11% increase year over year in the Technical Products division. A stronger Euro also helped this increase by ~$5 million, and mask media, whose production was introduced in 2020, represented ~2% of total sales for the quarter, or $4 million. Pending the results of the first quarter of 2021, this is all we have so far regarding net sales.

Currently, the price to sales ratio is 1.144, which means the company generates $0.87 in sales for each dollar we have invested. Between the close peers compared with, Neenah is the most expensive in a price to sales ratio's perspective, but that's the norm if we look at historical data. The main reason for offering fewer sales for each dollar invested is mainly (but not only) because Neenah's gross profit margins are the highest among them, which means the company has more capacity to convert sales into cash after subtracting the cost of goods sold.

Even so, a PS ratio of 1.144 is much lower than the one at the end of 2018 when it exceeded 1.50. Those companies with a much lower PS ratio are Verso (VRS) and Domtar (UFS), but they offer much lower gross profit margins as I will explain later.

Source: 10-k filings

As of 2020, 67.26% of net sales come from The United States, whereas 25.76% come from Germany, and 7.01% from the rest of Europe. In this sense, the company is focused on two main markets: the United States and Germany, with relatively marginal operations in the rest of Europe.

The company has relatively high margins

The company currently enjoys a trailing twelve month's gross profit margin of 19.33%, which means the company makes $0.19 from each dollar coming from sales after subtracting the cost of goods sold, although it achieved a 20.59% gross profit margin during the fourth quarter of 2020, which is actually very good news.

Neenah enjoys higher gross profit margins in comparison with its closest peers and that can be explained in part because almost 65% of revenues come from the Technical Products segment, which often offers products with added value. The only company that currently achieves similar gross profit margins is WestRock (WRK), which is a surprise considering the PS ratio is much lower than Neenah's. This fact is mainly because WestRock is much more leveraged with a 0.816 debt to equity ratio compared with Neenah, which has a ratio of 0.529. In this regard, I would like to note that Domtar's gross profit margin has historically danced alongside Neenah's, for what I consider that it is a company that deserves to be analyzed and considered as it also has a lower debt to equity ratio than Neenah.

The dividend is very safe and interest expenses are relatively low

The company currently offers a dividend yield of ~3.49%, which is significantly higher than historical data. Leaving aside the spike that occurred as a result of the panic during the worst moments of the coronavirus crisis in 2020, a 3.49% dividend yield on cost is actually well above the dividend yield of the past and should the company be able to keep paying and even increasing them, dividend returns would be well above inflation from the very beginning.

Not only the company offers a large dividend yield, but it has also increased the dividend year after year. In the 2015-2020 period, the dividend increased by a total of 56.67%, which is indeed a fast pace. But in order for the company to continue paying dividends and even increase them in the future, it is very important to assess its historical and current ability to pay them.

Image source: investor relations

To do it, I've decided to use cash from operations as base data because it shows whether the company is able to pay the dividend from cash made through their own operations, and not by issuing shares or leveraging the balance sheet.

Year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Cash from operations (in millions) $40.1 $83.5 $94.5 $111.2 $115.8 $100.0 $92.7 $97.6 $93.4 Net interest expense (in millions) $13.4 $11.0 $11.1 $11.5 $11.1 $12.6 $13.0 $11.8 $12.6 Dividend expense (in millions) $7.8 $11.4 $17.1 $20.3 $22.4 $25.1 $27.8 $30.5 $31.9 Payout ratio 52.87% 26.83% 29.84% 28.60% 28.93% 37.70% 44.01% 43.34% 47.64%

Source: 10-k filings

In this regard, the company has usually been very conservative when it comes to paying the dividend, generally keeping the cash payout ratio below 50%. Surprisingly, the company managed to pay the dividend and cover interest expenses with just 47.64% of cash from operations despite the coronavirus pandemic crisis, which shows how profitable the company is.

Debt is quite manageable

With a debt to equity ratio of 0.529, the company has a pretty manageable leverage. Furthermore, interest expenses represented just 13.49% of cash from operations in 2020, 12.09% in 2019, and 14.02% in 2018, which greatly reduces the risks of the investment while allowing the company to invest cash generated into growth initiatives.

The company's net financial debt currently stands at $157.30 million, which should be easily payable considering levered free cash flow was $75.9 million in 2020, $69.4 million in 2019, and $55.1 million in 2018. This helps us understand how small the debt is in relation to the cash flow generated by the company each year.

From a debt to equity ratio's perspective, as I explained, WestRock is the most leveraged peer, followed by Neenah. That partially explains why the price to sales ratio for WestRock is much lower than Neenah's despite having similar gross profit margins. The next one is Domtar which is only a little less leveraged than Neenah, while Verso enjoys a 0.007 debt to equity ratio as it has even negative net debt thanks to high cash on hand.

Buybacks have been renewed

During the last decade, Neenah has been a stock issuer. As of February 2011, the company had 14,878,000 shares outstanding, while they reached 16,837,000 as of February 2021. This 13.18% increase is accompanied by a 20.51% increase in net sales (remember that they have been recently strongly hit) between 2010 and 2020 and an actual decline of 18.07% in long-term debt. In this sense, I strongly believe all the shares issued are justified as the company has used the resources coming from share issuance to improve the company's financials. In fact, the increase in net sales from 2010 to 2019 (before the coronavirus pandemic crisis) was 42.69%.

On November 20, 2020, the company announced the renewal of a share repurchase plan for $25 million effective in January 2021. With a market cap of ~$900 million, the company should be able to buy back about ~2.75% with this new share buyback plan.

Risks worth mentioning

The first risk I would like to mention is related to revenues. The company posted declining revenues in 2019 and 2020, and nothing has broken this trend yet. To offset the decline resulting from the coronavirus pandemic crisis, the management decided to manufacture mask media, which already contributes to ~2% of the company's total sales. The Technical Products segment also grew by 11% year over year during the fourth quarter of 2020, which partially offsets the overall decline. Furthermore, the company announced the acquisition of Itasa, which has the potential to increase sales by up to a further 17.6%. Still, results coming from the acquisition are still not confirmed as it will close in early April 2021, so we don't have anything about it yet.

Share dilution is also a risk to take into account since the management is used to issuing shares. In 2015, the number of shares outstanding stabilized and has not risen again, but it is very important to consider the risk of dilution in case the company is forced to finance itself to break the downward trend in sales. As for now, the company recently renewed the buyback program, but that does not mean that shares outstanding won't increase in the long term.

Conclusion

Neenah Paper is at a delicate stage in its history, and the evidence is quite visible in the fall in the price that their shares have suffered since 2018. Revenues fell in 2019 and 2020, and the management decided to adopt an aggressive cost-cutting strategy that helped the company to cover the dividend and interest expenses with a cash payout ratio below 50%. An 11% increase in the Technical Products segment helped the company to get sales close to those in 2019 during the fourth quarter of 2020, and mask media already contributes to ~2% of total net sales, but the trend can only apparently be reversed through the success in the acquisition of Itasa.

If the acquisition of Itasa is done successfully, the impact on sales will be an increase of over 15%, in addition to contributing to a relatively fast increase in sales to the company's consolidated operations thanks to the speed at which Itasa has increased its sales over the years. Meanwhile, Neenah's gross profit margins are improving, and net debt is declining thanks to higher profitability.

Still, the 43.84% decline in share price has brought the dividend yield to 3.49%, which represents a good dividend yield on cost considering it was only surpassed during the 2007-2008 financial crisis, and the company has remained profitable in 2019 and 2020 despite declining sales and irruption of the coronavirus pandemic crisis. For these reasons, I strongly believe this is a good time to invest in Neenah before the turnaround is too evident.