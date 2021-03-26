New Preferred Stock IPOs, March 2021

Photo by designer491/iStock via Getty Images

About the new issues

Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) priced a $300 million offering of non-cumulative preferred shares with a 5.75% dividend. The company indicated that the proceeds of the offering will be used to redeem its 6.50% series A preferred shares. The new preferred is rated below investment grade, at Ba2 by Moody's and B+ by S&P, and will trade temporarily on the OTC under symbol TCBLL before eventually moving to the Nasdaq to its permanent symbol TCBIO.

Telephone and Data Systems (TDS), a company that provides wireless, cable, broadband, video and voice services, priced a $400 million offering of cumulative preferred stock, at a dividend of 6.625%. The company indicated that a portion of the proceeds will go towards capital expenditures associated with its "fiber-to-the-home program" in new markets. Rated by all three of Moody's, S&P, and Fitch, the preferred shares were rated below investment grade, at Ba3, B, and BB- respectively. The new shares traded temporarily on the OTC under symbol TDSUP, before eventually trading on the NYSE under permanent symbol TDS-U.

Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN), an externally managed Business Development Company (BDC) and a member of the Gladstone family of companies, priced an offering of $111.25 million of 5% notes due 2026, and indicated that proceeds will be used to redeem its 6.25% Series D preferred shares. The notes were rated by Egan-Jones at BBB and trade on Nasdaq under symbol GAINN.

Reinsurance company PartnerRe priced an offering of $200 million of non-cumulative preferred shares, offering a dividend of rate of 4.875%. The new preferred shares trade temporarily on the OTC under symbol OTCPK:PTNPF and will eventually trade on the New York Stock Exchange under symbol PRE-J. The new shares have been rated by Moody's as Baa2 with stable outlook, and by S&P as BBB with negative outlook. The company indicated that a portion of the proceeds may include the redemption or partial redemption of preferred shares issued in the past; prior series callable on April 29th of this year are PRE-G, PRE-H, and PRE-I.

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) priced an offering of $150 million worth of non-cumulative preferred shares, offering a dividend rate of 6%. The new preferred shares trade temporarily on the OTC under symbol OTCPK:MRHBP and will eventually trade under permanent symbol MBINN on the Nasdaq. The company indicated it will use the proceeds to redeem its 8% Preferred. The new shares have been rated BBB+ by Egan-Jones.

Global Partners LP (GLP), a Master Limited Partnership (MLP) that invests in gas stations and convenience stores as well as petroleum terminals, priced an offering of $75 million worth of cumulative preferred units, at a fixed dividend rate of 9.5%. The new units trade temporarily under symbol GLPRP, and will eventually move to the New York Stock Exchange under permanent symbol GLP-B where they join GLP's other publicly traded class of units - their series A units were offered back in 2018 with a fixed-to-floating dividend rate. Neither series has been rated by a credit ratings agency.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure LLC (FTAI), which owns and leases out aircraft as well as terminals, issued $100 million worth of series C cumulative preferred shares, with a dividend rate that will follow a "fixed-rate reset" schedule: initially, the dividend rate is set at 8.25%, and after June 15, 2026, the rate will reset for each distribution period with the new rate set to the five-year Treasury rate plus 7.378%. The new shares are unrated, and they join two other fixed-to-floating preferred series, FTAI-A and FTAI-B. The company indicated that proceeds will fund future acquisitions and investments, including aviation investments. The new shares temporarily trade on the OTC under symbol OTCPK:FTIIP, before eventually moving to the New York Stock Exchange under symbol FTAI-C.

Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) priced a public offering of $39 million worth of new 6.75% notes due 2031, which will eventually be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under symbol ECCW (the new notes join three series of previously issued notes, presently traded under symbols ECCB, ECCX, and ECCY). The new notes were given a BBB+ rating by Egan-Jones Ratings Company. The company indicated it will use the proceeds towards making new investments and general purposes.

Oxford Lane Capital Corporation (OXLC) priced a public offering of $87 million worth of new 6.75% notes due 2031, which will trade on the Nasdaq exchange under new symbol OXLCL. The company indicated that proceeds will be used to redeem its 7.5% term preferred stock which trades under symbol OXLCO. The new notes were given a BBB rating by Egan-Jones Ratings Company.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) priced a large 60 million share offering of new non-cumulative preferred shares, a full 1.5 billion worth. The new shares will eventually trade under symbol JPM-K, after trading under the temporary symbol JPMJL on the OTC. The new shares offer a dividend rate of 4.55%, which is a lower rate than the previously-issued J series from back in October of 2019 (which was offered at 4.75%). Other past series still trading today, all at higher coupons, include JPM-C, JPM-D, JPM-G, and JPM-H; the Use of Proceeds discussion in the new prospectus indicates proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include redemptions or repurchases of other outstanding securities.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) priced an offering of $600 million worth of new non-cumulative preferred shares at a dividend rate of just 4.45%, down considerably from their 2016 offering of their 5.95% non-cumulative series D preferred shares which will become callable in June of this year, and their 6% non-cumulative series C preferred shares - which the company indicated it will redeem in full or in part, using the proceeds from the new offering. The new shares are expected to receive ratings of Baa2 from Moody's, BBB from S&P, and BBB- from Fitch, and will trade temporarily on the OTC under symbol OTCPK:SCHWL before moving to permanent symbol SCHW-J on the New York Stock Exchange.

ViacomCBS (VIAC) (VIACA) priced an offering of 10 million shares of mandatory convertible preferred shares, which will convert on April 1, 2024, based on a formula, into to not more than 1.1765 shares and not less than 1.0013 shares of ViacomCBS's class B common stock. Until that date, the new preferred shares will pay a dividend at a rate of 5.75% against the $100/share liquidation preference (note the unusual $100 versus the typical $25 we tend to see for preferred stocks). The new preferred shares will eventually trade on the Nasdaq under symbol VIACP, and until then will trade temporarily on the OTC under symbol VIABP.

KKR (KKR) priced an offering of $500 million worth of exchange traded 4.625% subordinated notes due 2061. The notes are expected to eventually trade on the New York Stock Exchange under symbol KKRS and are expected to be rated BBB+ with stable outlook by both S&P and Fitch. KKR indicated that it intends to use offering proceeds towards redemption of KKR-A and/or KKR-B, its past series of non-cumulative preferreds (KKR also has a mandatory convertible series C preferred traded under symbol KKR-C).

Non-traded fund Priority Income Fund, managed by Prospect Capital Management - which also manages Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) - priced an offering of 1,280,000 shares of new series G term preferred stock due 2026. The new shares were given a rating of BBB- by Egan-Jones, and offer a dividend rate of 6.25%. The shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under symbol PRIF-G and join past series A through F. The company indicated that the offering proceeds will go towards new investments.

B. Riley Financial (RILY) priced an offering of $150 million worth of 5.5% senior notes due 2026, which will eventually trade on the Nasdaq under symbol RILYK. The company said it intends to redeem its existing 7.25% senior notes due 2027 in whole or in part, with a portion of the offering proceeds. The new notes were given a rating of BBB+ by Egan-Jones.

Business Development Company (BDC) Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) priced an offering of $50 million worth of 4.875% senior notes due 2026, which the company indicated it will use to redeem its 6.25% notes due 2022. The new notes will eventually trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HTFB.

Sources: Preferred stock table: CDx3 Notification Service database.

SEC filings: TCBIO, TDS-U, GAINN, PRE-J, MBINN, GLP-B, FTAI-C, ECCW, OXLCL, JPM-K, SCHW-J, VIACP, KKRS, PRIF-G, RILYK, HTFB

Buying new shares for wholesale

Preferred stock IPOs often involve a temporary period during which OTC trading symbols are assigned until these securities move to their retail exchange, at which time they will receive their permanent symbols.

But there is no need to wait. Individual investors, armed with a web browser and an online trading account, can often purchase newly introduced preferred stock shares at wholesale prices just like the big guys (see "Preferred Stock Buyers Change Tactics For Double-Digit Returns" for an explanation of how the OTC can be used to purchase shares for discounted prices).

Those who have been following this strategy of using the wholesale OTC exchange to buy newly introduced shares for less than $25 are more able to avoid a capital loss if prices drop (if they choose to sell).

Your broker will automatically update the trading symbols of any shares you purchase on the OTC once they move to their permanent symbols. A special note regarding preferred stock trading symbols: Annoyingly, unlike common stock trading symbols, the format used by exchanges, brokers and other online quoting services for preferred stock symbols is not standardized.

For example, a given Series A preferred stock might have a symbol ending in "-A" at TDAmeritrade, Google Finance and several others but this same security may end in "PR.A" at E*Trade and ".PA" at Seeking Alpha. For a cross-reference table of how preferred stock symbols are denoted by sixteen popular brokers and other online quoting services, see "Preferred Stock Trading Symbol Cross-Reference Table."

This month's spotlight on a past preferred stock IPO now trading below par:

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF-A)

The CDx3 Compliance Score for NHF-A is a 9 out of 10, failing just one of our scoring requirements: the requirement for five years of call protection from the date of issuance (NHF-A is callable in December of 2023). We first mentioned these new preferred shares in last month's article, as an IPO we had at first "missed" from January due to the unusual way it came into existence: Closed End Fund (CEF) NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) had announced a tender offer to purchase up to 15 million of its common shares. But instead of offering solely cash for the tendered common shares, their offer had an interesting twist: tendered common shares would receive consideration made up of 20% cash, plus 80% in the form of newly-minted Series A preferred shares. (Those series A shares are the ones which now trade as NHF-A).

As such, this was not your typical preferred stock offering where underwriters assess the demand and then price the offering at a level where they are confident the public will buy it. Instead, the company minted these new preferred shares at a dividend rate of their selection (we found references to the 5.5% dividend rate offered by the preferred shares all the way back in October of last year), to then use as a "currency" for buying back common shares in the tender offer; and it was then up to the fund's common shareholders to assess how they viewed the tender offer opportunity - and in turn how they viewed the attractiveness of the preferred shares on offer, either as a security to hold onto, or one to sell.

The pricing of the tender offer itself was not originally known to NHF shareholders to be exactly at the announced $12 that was ultimately set, but rather was priced via a procedure commonly called a "Modified Dutch Auction." This procedure allowed the shareholders to select the price per common share at which they would be willing to sell (i.e. that price at which they were willing to give up their shares in exchange for the 20% cash / 80% preferred shares on offer), within a band of $10.00 to $12.00 per common share; and then based on those shareholder selections the company in turn set the ultimate tender offer price, based upon the lowest level within the range that would still allow them to hit the dollar amount targeted for repurchase.

Accordingly, this tender offer at $12 was really more of an "exchange offer" where a shareholder was exchanging each share of common stock for up to $2.40 in cash plus up to "$9.60 worth" (at par) of the newly minted preferred shares. For context, during the week of November 2nd 2020 (just after that October filing mentioned before), NHF common shares were changing hands at levels around $9.10 to $9.20 per share; during December they traded in the $10's; during January they traded in the $11's (briefly hitting $12 on the 20th); and in February they were back in the $11's, trading as low as $11.03 on the 8th.

Today (as of the close on March 25th), the NHF-A preferreds are trading at prices under $21, or about 16% below par; at these levels the fixed $1.375 annualized dividend represents about a 6.5% current yield against the current trading price. From the perspective of a shareholder who participated in the $12 offer, they collected their $2.40 in cash, and the preferred shares they received are now today worth about $8.06 - so paired together (if the preferred remains held/unsold), such a shareholder now holds value equal to the equivalent of about $10.46 per common share, or approximately 12.8% under the $12 mark. For further context, NHF common shares closed at $11.08 (as of March 25th).

Why has NHF-A fallen so much?

What has driven the NHF-A shares to fall so substantially? Perhaps part of the answer ties into the reason the CEF undertook the common stock tender offer in the first place: the fund's shares had been trading substantially below the fund's reported net asset value (NAV) per share. For background, unlike "open end" Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) where units can be continually created and destroyed in order to keep the trading price in-line with the underlying NAV, "closed end" CEFs meanwhile will issue a certain fixed number of shares at IPO, and then the trading price of the CEF can fluctuate in the market based upon supply and demand for the shares among buyers and sellers - and when there is a lot of selling interest among current shareholders in relation to the buying interest in the marketplace, shares of CEFs can quite often work their way to prices dramatically below the underlying NAV.

And that's exactly what happened with NHF: even at quarter-end 2020 (after the tender offer announcement), shares were trading at quarter-end at $10.52 versus underlying NAV of $17.33 at quarter-end… a discount in excess of 39%! A discount this wide tells us that the supply/demand dynamics for shares of this CEF were tilted quite a bit in the direction of too much selling interest. A tender offer - the fund itself offering to step in as a buyer - provided a liquidity opportunity to those shareholders eager to get out, and also is arguably beneficial to the remaining shareholders, who would see accretion to the remaining per-share NAV (all else equal) when shares get retired at a discount.

Here's how this all ties back to the NHF-A preferred shares: It could very well be the case that many participants in the tender offer were highly interested in - and planned upon - turning the preferred stock they received into cash so as to make a complete exit of the tendered position.

It looks like sellers were so eager to dump NHF-A, that it has never (yet) actually touched par value in trading; in fact, NHF-A opened below par at $24.75 on January 8th, closed that day with a $23 handle, closed the following day with a $22-handle on volume of 119K, and has been trading in the $21s and $22s ever since, with example trading volume of 140K on January 12th, 114K on January 19th, 58K on February 8th, and 21K on March 1st (volume has seemingly been trending down). Trading prices all boil down to supply versus demand - and since the time NHF-A began trading there have seemingly been a lot of shares on offer.

And meanwhile, what about the demand side of the equation? Who has been buying these preferred shares in the $21s and $22s since trading began? Had this been a typical preferred stock offering, underwriters would have been involved and would have drummed up buyers. And while traditional preferred stock offerings are immediately on the radar screen of the right investor audience, for NHF-A we ourselves didn't even spot it initially, and we run a subscription preferred stock notification service! Point being: a meaningful portion of the "target audience" for this stock hasn't even known it exists. But what about screening tools/websites? Surely NHF-A would show up attractively when screening preferred stocks for yield, right?

Actually, no: from the time of initial trading until the first "stub" dividend was declared on March 4th, many brokerages and financial websites were showing a yield of -0- for NHF-A. Here is an example from after that stub dividend declaration with TD Ameritrade still showing "no dividend" as of 3/12 (note that we checked again today and a yield is now indeed finally showing, but it is erroneously annualizing the "stub" dividend instead of reflecting the true annual run rate dividend shareholders will receive once past the stub period):

Where "should" NHF-A trade?

Although it will take a while for financial websites and brokerages to reflect the true annualized $1.375 dividend that NHF-A will be paying, a different question is where should the dividend rate have been set to begin with? Because another potential explanation for why NHF-A has fallen so much is that the 5.5% dividend rate was the "wrong" return for the risk (i.e. the return was set too low) - remember, instead of an underwritten public offering where underwriters assess the demand and then a deal is priced, the dividend rate on this preferred, and its $25 par value, were both set by the company itself. The newly-minted preferred shares were used "as currency" towards the tender offer.

The below table illustrates the share price level that would be required to produce different levels of current yield from 5.75% to 7%, for NHF-A:

At what price point would the current yield offered by NHF-A be a bargain for the risk? (And is it a good value right now?)

Let's examine that question by trying to find a "peer group" to compare it against (and for further context we have all of the March 2021 IPOs reviewed earlier). One way we can start, is by looking at what the underlying company does, and then find similar companies. As it turns out, NHF's business model is "in transition" - historically it has been structured as a registered investment company (RIC) and it invested in below investment grade debt and equity; but during the summer of 2020 the company announced its plans to convert to a diversified REIT, which NHF shareholders subsequently approved in August.

As NHF transitions itself to a REIT model, it will then join the three other currently publicly traded REITs that are externally managed by NexPoint, the largest of which looks to be NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT), which has a market cap of over $1 billion. NXRT shareholders have enjoyed a strong return since the stock's 2015 debut as a spin-off from NHF, suggesting management knows a thing or two about real estate:

At what price point would the current yield offered by NHF-A be a bargain for the risk? (And is it a good value right now?)

Let's examine that question by trying to find a "peer group" to compare it against (and for further context we have all of the March 2021 IPOs reviewed earlier). One way we can start is by looking at what the underlying company does and then find similar companies. As it turns out, NHF's business model is "in transition" - historically it has been structured as a registered investment company (RIC) and it invested in below investment grade debt and equity, but during the summer of 2020 the company announced its plans to convert to a diversified REIT, which NHF shareholders subsequently approved in August.

As NHF transitions itself to a REIT model, it will then join the three other currently publicly traded REITs that are externally managed by NexPoint, the largest of which looks to be NexPoint Residential Trust, which has a market cap of over $1 billion. NXRT shareholders have enjoyed a strong return since the stock's 2015 debut as a spin-off from NHF, suggesting management knows a thing or two about real estate:

By comparison, the 6.5% current yield offered by NHF-A looks to be within the realm of reasonable-to-attractive by contrast to the above peers; and it also looks reasonable-to-attractive within the spectrum of recent preferred stock offerings as well - e.g. the preferred shares offered recently by Telephone and Data Systems offered a dividend rate of 6.625% and were rated below investment grade at Ba3, B, and BB- respectively by Moody's, S&P, and Fitch.

Last month, a non-traded investment fund under the name of Terra Income Fund 6, which has elected to be regulated as a Business Development Company (BDC) but to be taxed as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), priced a public offering of unsecured notes due 2026, offering a coupon of 7%. Terra Income Fund 6 is externally managed by Terra Income Advisors and invests primarily in commercial real estate debt and equity.

So these various peers offer some useful comparisons, and arguably at a current yield of 7-8%, NHF-A would look extremely attractive relative to these similar securities. The 7% current yield mark for NHF-A would be $19.64/share or about 6.3% below the current trading price of $20.96. At that level of current yield, NHF-A would arguably be trading more like an "unrated" preferred and would trade at a 21% discount to par value to boot.

Given where the underlying company is positioned today, and the current interest rate environment we are in, we would judge the current trading level for NHF-A to be within the range of reasonably good return for the risk. And the lower the shares trade from here, the more the argument could be made that NHF-A represents "unrated" reward levels, for BBB- risk levels (that risk level being in the eyes of Egan Jones).

And it would also appear that there are strong reasons to believe that future investors could view the credit risk more favorably than they do today, if/as the company performs its business transition to a REIT. For one thing, as the transition actually occurs, any uncertainty will be removed about what the REIT evolution will look like. Furthermore, one of the reasons the fund is undergoing this transformation in the first place is to address the discount to NAV at which the common shares trade - as a REIT, the thinking is that this discount would narrow.

If that narrowing occurs, the market capitalization of the common shares (all else equal) would grow. From the perspective of the preferred shares, that market cap growth would in turn mean the growth of the perceived equity "cushion" underneath of NHF-A. Even while the cushion of assets is a separate discussion from that of the stock price itself, the fact remains that as the common share price improves, the visible equity market value increases.

Future access to equity capital via common share offerings makes for an important "credit consideration" from the perspective of the preferred - i.e. we should the company to have ready access to be able to raise new common equity, versus the current situation. If the REIT conversion helps in this department, then arguably the preferred position in the capital structure in turn becomes "safer" all else equal.

Given these potential future catalysts as the underlying company transforms itself, an argument can be made for upside potential in the share price of NHF-A, with the possibility for recovery of some of the par value discount. For example, should investors of the future perceive a 5.75% return as the right level of reward for the then-current risk, NHF-A would need to rise 14% from current levels - and holders receive an attractive 6.5% dividend yield while waiting for that to happen. Added together, that's a nice amount of total return potential for this "still undiscovered" (the symbol was not even in Seeking Alpha's system when we first wrote about it last month) new preferred stock!

Until Next Time…

Here at CDx3, our typical articles will provide month-end preferred stock (and ETD) IPO summaries, plus a look at selected past preferred stock IPOs that are now trading below par and have some "defect" that keeps them from a perfect CDx3 compliance score - often the reward on offer for "imperfect" preferred stocks is very high relative to the fully CDx3-compliant professionally rated securities.

Whether you are the kind of investor who sticks with preferred stocks with a CDx3 Compliance Score rated 10 out of 10, or whether your portfolio has room for 9-score-and-lower securities, stay tuned for future articles recapping new IPOs and interesting preferred stock activity that we notice here at the CDx3 Notification Service. Thanks for reading!