Photo by FotografiaBasica/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Tobacco stocks are generally considered to be "boring" investments that don't move much, but provide nice levels of income. While some of that is rooted in truth, tobacco stocks have been anything but boring in 2021.

Take old school cigarette OG Philip Morris (PM), which has seen its shares surge this year against a volatile broader market.

The stock has moved from $77 to $89 in a virtually straight line since early February, as value stocks have taken over in terms of attracting investor capital. Philip Morris, however, has actually underperformed its peer group in 2021, which you wouldn't necessarily expect given the way the chart looks. However, facts are facts and Philip Morris has actually been a drag on tobacco stocks as a group.

Philip Morris is within a pop of its all-time high, set four years ago or so, near $100. Will it get there? Perhaps. But at this point, given the stock has rallied so much, I see better opportunities elsewhere in tobacco.

A brighter future

Tobacco stocks have obviously faced immense pressure in recent years because of growing legislative and social stigma pressures on using cigarettes in particular. This industry was, for decades, part of everyday life for a huge proportion of the population. But as smoking rates have steadily declined over the past fifty years or so, pressure to stop smoking has never been higher.

Just about everyone - except perhaps people that still smoke - agree that smoking is a menace to society; it smells bad, it stains your fingers and teeth, it's very expensive for the user, and it is unbelievably unhealthy, not only for the user, but the people around the user that are subjected to someone else's poor life choice. For these reasons and more, cigarettes are losing their luster around the world.

Little wonder then that Philip Morris is - similar to sister company Altria (NYSE:MO) - working on ways to capitalize on people not smoking. After all, this is really the only viable path forward given that it looks like cigarettes will eventually disappear entirely, or will at least become a marginalized, niche product.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Philip Morris' revenue growth is pretty uninspiring for the past few years, but then again, an ever-declining customer base will do that. Part of the decline last year was due obviously to COVID, but analysts currently expect sales to rebound this year, and indeed again next year.

The difference is that the company's smoke-free products are taking hold, and indeed, management expects smoke-free products to make up 40% of revenue in 2023. That's impressive, and it also means that there may be a period of years where smoke-free revenue is rising more quickly than cigarette revenue is declining. That will be great for producing excess profits and stronger revenue growth, but keep in mind that the future is in smoke-free; cigarettes are on borrowed time, and the value of the stock should reflect this.

Even considering this, Philip Morris has the chance to produce a couple of years of above-trend growth thanks to its success with its smoke-free products, which is likely why shares are rallying today.

However, let us not forget that we've seen overly ambitious targets from analysts before.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This trend of steadily downward sloping revenue estimates is never a good thing to see, because it means that analysts, on average, are too optimistic about the company's future. This has been the case for many years with Philip Morris, and while revenue estimates have moved up slightly in recent months, just keep in mind analysts have generally been wrong about how high revenue would be over the years. None of this is a guarantee they are wrong again, but it is worth considering.

We see a similar fate with earnings, which are expected to soar this year and next year after years of slow growth.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts are very bullish right now on 2021 and 2022, which may come to fruition, but keep in mind the overly optimistic assumptions analysts have made in the past. The company's EPS compound annual growth rate from 2011 to 2020 was... 0.6%. That's virtually nothing and while Philip Morris has shifted strategically away from its old products and towards new ones, expecting this outstanding EPS growth very suddenly seems a bit premature. And while analysts are following company guidance for this year, keep in mind that cigarette volume continues to plummet, so that means the bar for smoke-free products to pick up that lost growth is pretty high. That kind of growth is accruing today, but the smoke-free transition is in its early stages, so growth rates will almost certainly slow from here. That's true of any new product; keeping up initial growth rates is impossible over time, because early success makes the comparable base larger, and as Philip Morris takes market share, it will make it even more difficult.

The result of that could easily be that Philip Morris sees good growth rates for a couple of years, but that it then reaches an inflection point where growth becomes very difficult.

To be clear, I'm not saying Philip Morris cannot grow earnings; I'm just saying that targets have been perpetually too high in the past, and that the company risks rapidly declining cigarette volume outpacing offsetting smoke-free revenue. The fact is we simply don't know what the company's earnings will look like two or three years from now because it is undergoing a massive transformation.

EPS estimates have faced a similar fate as revenue in the past.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I won't belabor the point, but I'm always very cautious when I see a stock's estimates are pretty much always too high. Given analysts currently expect massive growth relative to the company's history, I'm not willing to blindly accept that this growth will accrue.

Valuation and yield are still strong

To be fair, Philip Morris does look pretty cheap at first glance relative to its own history. Below, we have price to normalized forward earnings for the past decade.

Source: TIKR.com

We can see that shares were valued around where they are today - ~15X forward earnings - starting in 2018. Tobacco stocks fell out of favor then, and Philip Morris suffered for it. On this basis, the stock looks cheap or fairly valued, depending upon your view of the company's earnings outlook. I think that because the stock is already at 15X forward earnings, and because its cigarette volume continues to plummet with no end in sight, I'm not sure we'll see a move back to 20X earnings or similar. Anything is possible near-term, but Philip Morris looks closer to fair value to me than Altria, for instance.

Of course, the dividend is likely why many buy Philip Morris, and it is impressive.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company continues to faithfully raise its payout, but keep in mind that even with lofty estimates at $6 per share in earnings for this year, the payout ratio is 80%. That doesn't leave a great deal of room for a higher rate of cigarette volume declines, or for additional raises. Philip Morris will continue to raise the dividend, because that's what it does. But raises will almost certainly be small for the foreseeable future.

In addition, the yield is great at 5%+, but if it is a tobacco stock you fancy, you can do better.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Philip Morris' yield was this high during all of 2019 - pre-COVID - so I'm not sure this is necessarily a sign of undervaluation. Again, I think Philip Morris is probably near fair value. I want to make it absolutely plain that I'm not bearish on Philip Morris, but I do think that if you want a tobacco stock, you can look elsewhere.

That "elsewhere" is Altria, which I think has a lot more upside potential on its strategy changes, it has a better valuation, and the yield is nearly 2% higher. Philip Morris is fine, but the recent rally has taken the steam out of much of the bull case. Altria still has room to run and you get paid a lot more to wait. I'm sticking with neutral on Philip Morris because I think you can do better with Altria.