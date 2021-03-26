I recently wrote about information technology services provider Infosys (INFY). In this article, I look at its pure-play digital services peer Globant S. A. (NYSE:GLOB). In a fiercely competitive industry, Globant tries to stand out by offering a full range of digital services which are promoted not only as technical solutions but more so as high-level strategic investments in business transformation.

Globant's Studio Model: "Deep pockets of expertise in the latest technologies and trends"

Source: Globant

The company's growth momentum is being driven by contracts with long-term clients whose spending on technology projects is increasing. Revenue in 2020 was up 23% and is expected to add another 28% in 2021 as demand for digital services continues to strengthen. The company is hiring aggressively at the prospect of even more business opportunities: the headcount of IT professionals surged by almost 39% since end-2019.

The salaries of digital workers, which constitute the cost of sales, obviously have increased in aggregate, but so has executive pay among other expenses. Globant still struggles with margins at operating and net profit levels, at least on a comparative peer basis. The hope is that higher utilization rates will eventually help lift the earnings.

At this point, however, the stock is hugely overpriced. Based on an estimate of adjusted diluted EPS reaching $3.47 in the next twelve months, the target price for Globant is $208.98 which implies an upside of just 3% from the closing price of $202.72 on March 25.

Latest financials

The company reported fourth quarter and full year results for 2020 in February. Improving demand propped Q4 revenue by 12.3% from Q3 and 26.2% year-over-year to $232.6m; annual 2020 revenue by 23.5% to $814.1m.

Meanwhile, margins were unchanged in Q4 due to unfavorable foreign exchange and elevated labor costs - gross margin around 38% and operating margin around 11%. They declined marginally for full 2020 due to COVID-19 related weakness in Q2, with gross margin at 37.4% (2019: 38.5%) and operating margin at 10.3% (2019: 12.2%).

The company ended the quarter with diluted EPS of $0.46, up from $0.35 in Q4'19; earnings for full 2020 were down 4.2% from $1.43 to $1.37. It should be noted that adjusted EPS for the year was higher, above market projections, due to extraordinary items logged for executive compensation and acquisitions.

On the balance sheet side, cash and current investments grew to $298.2m (2019: $82.5m), keeping asset ratio high. Debt remained low at 3% to equity and well-covered by operating cash flow.

Historical performance: Globant has maintained its gross margin within a consistent range; greater variation in bottom line efficiency and returns has been caused by expansionary hikes in OpEx.

Year end 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 Gross Margin 37.4% 38.5% 39.0% 36.3% 40.7% 36.8% 39.0% 37.1% Operating Margin 10.3% 12.5% 12.8% 8.0% 15.4% 16.9% 17.4% 15.1% ROE 8.2% 13.9% 17.2% 12.9% 19.5% 22.0% 27.0% 27.2% ROIC 6.7% 12.2% 16.4% 11.9% 17.7% 20.7% 25.0% 23.0%

Source: Refinitiv

Peer comparison: Globant boasts the highest gross margin but lags in terms of operating and net margins due to heavy investments in infrastructure and corporate overhead.

Last fiscal year ACN INFY CTSH EPAM GLOB DXC Mean Gross Margin 31.5% 33.1% 33.0% 32.5% 37.4% 14.0% 30.2% Operating Margin 14.7% 21.3% 12.7% 14.3% 10.3% -25.9% 8.1% ROE 32.3% 28.1% 12.7% 18.3% 8.2% -39.5% 10.0% ROIC 24.6% 24.2% 10.5% 15.9% 6.7% -28.5% 8.9%

Note: Arranged in order from largest to smallest based on market capitalization.

Source: Refinitiv

Overall, Globant has come through pandemic ridden 2020 almost unscathed. In fact, it managed to attract more large accounts than ever: it served 129 clients who each accounted for at least $1.0m of total revenue compared to 107 last year. Among these large customers, the top ten, who have been with the company for seven years on average, accounted for 42% of revenue. This shows that the client base is rather concentrated but it is also a reflection of the company's ability to scale. Revenue is still diversified by industry vertical, with the top two industries of eight - financial services and media - at 23% each.

The management expects this growth momentum to continue into 2021, forecasting revenue to expand by least 34.7% in the first quarter and 28.6% by year-end. The objective is to offset the rising cost of revenue by increasing revenue per head and thus achieve a higher gross margin. A caveat here is that per capita revenue has actually come down in the last two years, mainly because of fewer teams working onshore (5-6% currently versus 11%). The decline is also attributed to investments in new client applications such as augmented coding which inadvertently reduce billable hours. Such investments, however, are bound to pay off once the rate of adoption increases.

Growth strategy

Globant is tightly focused on leveraging existing client relationships to increase the scope of projects. The company founded in 2003 has started its most recent leg of growth in 2016, shortly after its IPO in 2014, when it launched 50 Squared, a new strategy to scale business with the top 50 "high potential" accounts. The strategy has proved successful and has since evolved to 100 Squared.

Recovery in 2020 from Q3 onward has been driven primarily by organic growth. Close to 90% of revenue came from existing clients and almost 50% from long-term projects exceeding 24 months. The top client, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Online, brought 15% more revenue than last year, while all other customers combined added 28% in contract payments.

Globant's organic expansion efforts have been complemented by a selective M&A record. Cross-selling as an additional revenue stream is showing promising results. Acquisitions of PointSource and Small Footprint have helped the company increase its presence in North America that contributes about 70% to revenue. Business in Latin America, which brings about 21% of revenue, has been boosted through Avanxo and Belatrix. In 2020, Globant added Gruppo Assa and BlueCap as subsidiaries; among the two, specialized financial services consultancy BlueCap is expected to increase the footprint in Spain, the company's top territory in Europe which as a region accounts for about 8% of revenue.

The absolute key to Globant's success story has been talent - skilled professionals in sought-after domains such as information technology, engineering, design and innovation. Globant's workforce delivers services through a decentralized network of delivery centers based chiefly in developing countries (primarily Argentina but also Mexico, Colombia and India, among others). This has made talent management cost-efficient even though the headcount is constantly growing: IT professionals numbered 15,290 at end-2020, up from 7,821 in 2018. Labor costs which constitute the cost of sales are obviously increasing (+25.8% in 2020 to $509.8m) but higher hourly rates stemming from more complex projects involving long-standing clients is another reason. In contrast to wages, utilization turns more effective with long-term clients whose needs become more predictable.

Winning propositions

Globant is poised to benefit from the ever stronger resolve of companies across industries and geographies to increase digital competitiveness in a new more connected world. The consultancy helps businesses redesign their operating models along the highly relevant themes of technology-enabled agility and sustainability. The rising demand for technology solutions has manifested in the increasing contribution to revenue of such domain-specific operating units (or Studios) as Scalable Platforms, Agile Delivery and UI Engineering.

While Studios form the company's basic organizational structure, Accelerators are Globant's AI-powered tools that aim to remodel business processes, currently in six areas: decision-making, customer interaction, application management, culture building, online education and coding. Another key offering is Agile Pods, a software product design and development framework.

Globant's suite of digital services are back in demand in most industry verticals which has helped prop up booking levels since the second half of 2020. There is an especially strong digitalization momentum in healthcare, media & entertainment, among financial institutions and retailers. Geographically, this recent growth activity has been concentrated in Latin America and Europe. At the same time, some other, previously significant, sectors for Globant - such as travel and hospitality - are yet to recover.

Conclusion

Based on common valuation multiples, Globant has been expensive for quite some time now. One helpful methodology I refer to here is Refinitiv's StarMine Combined Alpha Model, a quantitative multi-factor investment model that consolidates signals provided by value, momentum and earnings quality components. Based on this model, Globant displays bearish value characteristics but is highly ranked momentum wise thanks to overwhelmingly bullish analyst forecasts.

Aside from value, earnings quality - which relates to the credibility of reported earnings - is another factor dragging down Globant's total score: of special concern were discretionary accrual accounting practices and material adjustments made to GAAP EPS in the last quarter. The difference of $0.24 added back to pro forma EPS came about as a result of share-based compensation expenses and acquisition-related charges.

Refinitiv's StarMine Combined Alpha Model: Globant is an exceptionally poor value against historical multiples, comparable peer valuations and industry averages.

Note: ARM = Analyst Revisions, RV = Relative Valuation, IV = Intrinsic Valuation, Price-Mo = Price Momentum, EQ = Earnings Quality

Source: Refinitiv as of 25 March 2021

Globant is currently trading at P/E (LTM) of 153.3 and P/E (NTM) of 60.3. In contrast, high-growth EPAM Systems is selling at 64.0 and 49.4 respectively; value leaning Infosys is at 16.5 and 29.1. The corresponding five-year P/E averages for the same stocks are 75.8, 48.9 and 17.9.

Based on a SmartEstimate of adjusted diluted EPS reaching $3.47 in the next twelve months, the target price for Globant is $208.98 which implies an upside of just 3% from the closing price of $202.72. This contrasts sharply with the mean sell-side target of $233.22.

Ultimately, despite the encouraging underlying business dynamics and even considerable institutional interest lately, Globant is probably not worth buying at this price.