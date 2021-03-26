Investment Conclusion

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) is expected to report F1Q2021 financial results in the last week of April (based on historical trends). Analysts expect revenues of $1.15 billion and Earnings Per Share of $0.56 for the quarter. Although, F4Q2020 financial outcomes came in lighter on a sequential and annualized basis (on most elements), assessing the factors behind the poor performance, the initiatives the firm implemented over FY2020 to upgrade and expand the business (most of which are currently being executed), the availability of significant resources, and management's proactive response to the challenges, we believe a turnaround is assured. In addition, based on our expectations of relaxed global lockdown conditions over upcoming quarters, we anticipate some recovery in global retail sales, and therefore higher: revenues and net income over the period. Specifically for F1Q2021, we believe QSR will beat the Street's low expectations for revenues and Earnings Per Share.

Tim Hortons’ challenges for the most part are attributed to the stringent lockdowns in Canada, the brand's home market which accounts for ~80% its total restaurant footprint. Although, the coffee chain was evidencing some sluggishness in sales prior to the viral outbreak, initiatives to strengthen the core business and modernize store exteriors and drive throughs were being implemented, and given the improvement in guest satisfaction scores and share gains within the coffee segment, it appeared that the strategies were beginning to deliver. However, the policies were insufficient to overcome the Covid-19 lockdowns that followed. The pandemic and related restrictions to mobility in Canada decimated the branded coffee industry which witnessed a 22% contraction during 2020. Comparatively, Tim Hortons' retail sales in Canada declined by ~17.5% in FY2020. Over the next few quarters as the country relaxes lockdowns as the number of vaccinated Canadians increases, we anticipate a sharp rebound in Tim Hortons’ business in the region.

With Burger King, the erosion in retail sales is systemic in the U.S. and Covid-19 related in foreign markets. Nevertheless, the U.S., where the brand had ~7,081 stores (accounting for ~38% of its global footprint) is critical to the QSR business. Therefore, the company has embarked on remodeling/modernizing its U.S. store base, improving its signature product the Whopper by removing artificial ingredients, and introducing an every day value deal the $1 Your Way menu. Based on the enacted policies, we expect some improvement in Burger King's U.S. retail sales over the near-term. Internationally, Burger King has shown strength over recent quarters in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea where restaurant restrictions have been lifted, and we expect the brand to rapidly recoup lost sales in additional foreign territories as they emerge from lockdowns and mobility restrictions.

In regards to Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, although the performance was solid over FY2020, results disappointed over F4Q2020. However, the shortfall in retail sales over the fourth quarter is a function of the substantial growth the business has undergone since F3Q2019, when the brand's iconic Chicken Sandwich was launched. Nonetheless, retail sales growth has recouped to positive territory over the early part of F1Q2021. In our judgment, the outsized retail sales growth days are behind Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, and additional expansion in retail sales will be derived for the most part from new store launches (although menu innovation, delivery orders, and the loyalty program will also participate). Over the next few quarters, we expect the business to perform reasonably well.

Given, our narrative on QSR's brands, we strongly believe that the company will experience a substantial boost in retail sales following the global relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions on restaurants. However, we're adjusting our 5-year Discounted Cash Flow model to reflect the reality of slower growth than we'd previously envisioned for 2021. Based on the changes, we arrive at a revised 1-year Price Target of $101/share versus the prior $124/share. Reiterate Buy Rating.

Although, we're lowering our Price Target based on our assessment of near-term conditions, on a secular basis our favorable outlook on QSR remains intact. In that regards, it is noteworthy that the business: generated ~$748 million in net income and returned more than $800 million in free cash flows over FY2020; typically produces among the highest: margins and operating cash flows in the food services industry; and is for the most part highly profitable on an unit economics basis. In addition, there is significant opportunity for growth not only through organic means but also through geographic expansion of the Tim Hortons and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen brands. In that context, it is noteworthy that QSR remains committed to growing its restaurant footprint to 40,000 stores by ~2025.

Key Takeaways From The Previous Quarter

F4Q2020 Results Summary. For the quarter, retail sales came in at ~$8.2 billion (-8% compared with F4Q2019), revenues were ~$1.4 billion (-8.2% on a year over year basis), ahead of consensus estimates of $1.35 billion, and earnings per share came in at $0.30 (-44.5% compared to F4Q2019), below analyst projections of $0.65 cents. In addition, comparable sales at Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen declined by 11%, 7.9% and 5.8% over F4Q2020. Net income for the period was ~$139 million reflecting a decrease of ~46% over the previous year's same quarter.

In FY2020, QSR generated $30.7 billion in retail sales, reflecting a decline of 8.6% compared to FY2019, $5 billion in revenues, $748 million in net income, $1.60 in Earnings Per Share, $921 million in operating cash flows, and $804 million in free cash flows.

Digital, Delivery, And Drive-Through Orders Continue To Perform. Over the fourth quarter, in the U.S. digital sales represented 8% of total sales at Burger King and 16% of total sales at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. In addition, the segment accounted for 23% of total sales associated with Tim Hortons, Canada. Moreover, home market digital sales growth related to QSR's three brands doubled on an annualized basis.

Delivery orders also outperformed on a year-over-year basis in F4Q2020, with Burger King's delivery transactions doubling and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen's tripling. In addition, Tim Hortons Canada, delivery orders grew by 14x over those of F4Q2019. Although delivery orders generate relatively lower margins, they're invaluable as customers that order delivery, place orders more frequently and of higher value. 100% of home market QSR restaurants offer delivery through multiple aggregators.

Similar to the second and third quarters, fourth quarter drive-through sales were brisk at all three QSR brands, generating double digit growth on a year-over-year basis. The digital outdoor menu boards installed during FY2020 at over 3,000 Tim Hortons Canada and Burger King U.S. locations appear to be adding to the momentum created by customer demand for drive-throughs. Given, improved: guest satisfaction scores and transaction processing times associated with digital outdoor menu boards, the element could likely develop into a significant driver of long-term retail sales growth for QSR.

We're glad that the company is committed to continuously improving its technological platform because not only does the media remove friction points that could curtail customer demand, it also supports delivery orders (through the mobile order and pay feature), which represent the next leg of secular growth for the firm, in our opinion. In addition, remodeling and modernizing of drive-throughs is prudent, as the feature is likely to remain popular among customers, long after Covid-19 turns into a distant memory.

Green Shoots Appear In Tim Hortons' Canadian Business. Over F4Q2020, comparable sales at Tim Hortons Canada improved to a decline of 11.9% from 13.7% experienced during F3Q2020. In addition, retail sales growth decreased by 14.3% in the fourth quarter versus 15.2% witnessed during the third quarter. Moreover, comparable sales associated with Tim Hortons' drive-throughs in Canada appeared flat over several periods in F4Q2020. The financial data is supported by qualitative data, including improvement in guest satisfaction scores and faster order processing times at the drive-throughs.

Given Tim Hortons’ scope in Canada with 54% of the out-of-the-home coffee market and a 3,936 strong footprint (versus Starbucks' (SBUX) 1,573 stores in the country), as well as the initiatives the firm has rolled out over recent years to expand retail sales and profitability, we believe a turnaround of the brand is imminent, as restrictions related to restaurants are completely lifted in the territory. In regards to the strategies to ignite retail sales growth, it is noteworthy that Tim Hortons has undergone a complete overhaul, returning to its core competencies of providing excellent: coffee, baked goods, and breakfast.

To achieve the objective, the company has retrofitted its coffee shops with top-of-the-line coffee brewers and a new water filtration system to improve the taste of brewed coffee, and updated its menu offerings to include a new dark roast coffee, freshly cracked eggs, novel lunch sandwiches, and non-dairy alternatives. In addition, it's remodeling its drive-throughs by upgrading to digital outdoor menu boards which can be programmed to offer product based on customer preferences and also update menu options as per time of day and weather. At YE2020, digital outdoor menu boards had been installed at 1,700 of the 3,936 Tim Hortons locations in Canada.

Overall, considering all elements, Tim Hortons' recovery is impending, in our assessment.

Burger King, Waiting On: The Pandemic And Strategic Initiatives. The rest of the world is not the problem, as Burger King's retail sales in international geographies expanded by 15.3% in FY2019. Once, pandemic conditions recede, Burger King's foreign retail sales will rebound strongly, in our opinion. The issue is with the brand's U.S. restaurants which comprise ~38% of the footprint, and accounted for ~48% and ~45% of total retail sales in FY2020 and FY2019. Burger King's retail sales growth was sluggish even before the pandemic surfaced, coming in at 1.4% and 2.7% for F4Q2020 and FY2019. The problem with Burger King in its home market is systemic, including outdated restaurants and a menu which until recently, lacked value deals.

In order to mitigate the issues, the company has committed to remodeling restaurants and installing digital outdoor menu boards at its drive-throughs (1,900 locations have been covered and the rest are expected to be covered by YE2021). In addition, with a view to differentiate itself from the competition, Burger King has announced plans to remove all artificial ingredients from its menu offerings by YE2021. In that regards, it has updated its core menu item, the Whopper to a 100% natural ingredient version called the 100% Real Whopper. Moreover, the firm launched the $1 Your Way menu, an everyday value for money offering that currently comprises burgers, fries, and beverages for $1 each.

Given its significant financial contribution to QSR, the U.S. is a key market for Burger King and one the organization should focus on rapidly turning around. Although, we believe that some fraction of retail sales lost over the past year is recoverable following the easing of pandemic conditions, the portion of retail sales lost due to decline in customer demand owing to the firm's poor value proposition, will be relatively difficult to recapture, over the short-term. Longer-term, in our opinion, given Burger King's scope and resources, it is highly likely that its U.S. operations will recover, eventually.

Betting On New Unit Development To Drive Growth At Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. Although, we expect menu innovation, delivery orders, and the loyalty program to contribute to same store sales growth, given that Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen's geographic footprint is relatively underdeveloped, the launch of substantial numbers of new restaurants, both at home and abroad, likely represents the largest opportunity for the company's long-term growth, in our assessment.

At YE2020, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen had a global footprint of 3,451 restaurants, comprised of 2,608 U.S. locations and 843 international locations. In FY2020, the number of the brand's restaurants across the world expanded by 4.1%, 5.3% in the U.S. (with 132 net new stores), and 0.4% in foreign territories.

Updating Model To Reflect Near-Term Outlook. We have adjusted our 5-year Discounted Cash Flow model to represent our updated growth outlook for revenues and operating cash flows. We're lowering our normalized 5-year growth rate estimate for revenues to 6.5% from the previous 8.6% and that for operating cash flows to 25% from the prior 27.7%. In addition, we've updated the number of outstanding shares to reflect the quarterly change. Based on the adjustments, we arrive at our revised 1-year Price Target of $101/share versus the prior $124/share. Reiterate Buy Rating.

Balance Sheet Remains Strong. At the end of F4Q2020, the company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of ~$1.6 billion and long term debt of ~$13 billion on its balance sheet. QSR's debt to EBITDA to ratio at the end of the period was 6.1, a deterioration from the prior quarter's 5.5 and inline with associated covenants. Over the period, the company refinanced a major portion of its long-term debt, securing longer redemption time horizons and improved interest rates. QSR declared a dividend of $.53/share for F4Q2020.

Bottom Line

Let's be careful to not take the trees for the woods. QSR is comprised of three leading global brands, based on the magnitude of retail sales. Given the company's large geographic footprint, it has available to it, economies of scale in regards to procurement, advertising, technology, and corporate spending, positioning it for relatively higher margins than the competition. In addition, the business model is asset light and given the strong unit economics, QSR's franchisees are solidly behind the firm. Although, QSR is facing challenges, a large fraction of the deceleration could be Covid-19 related. Moreover, the organization has been nimble in enacting strategies to support growth. Overall, we find it difficult to believe that given its considerable advantages, QSR will not return to peak performance. In our judgment, it's a matter of when not if.