GameStop's (NYSE:GME) weak earnings report for Q4 shows that the company is not growing despite the favorable environment, and as a result, its upside is limited at this stage. After suffering significant losses in one of the best years for the gaming industry, we continue to believe that GameStop's business will be underperforming due to the increased digital competition. Therefore, it's unlikely that the company will be able to improve its top- and bottom-line performance going forward. While its stock price will continue to be volatile due to heavy volume, we find it hard to justify the company's current valuation, as its momentum is slowly fading away.

Another Year of Losses

Despite the efforts of traders from the Wall Street Bets community to push GameStop's stock to new highs, it seems that their attempts will fail in the end, as people are not interested in purchasing games from GameStop anymore, and as a result, its business will continue to decline. The latest Q4 report for the period from November to January showed that the release of new consoles hasn't helped GameStop to improve its performance during the holiday season, as its revenues declined by 3.2% Y/Y to $2.12 billion. While the hardware sales were up 20% during the three months, the company's software and collectibles sales were down 25% Y/Y and 6.8% Y/Y, respectively. In addition, while GameStop reported a net income of $80.5 million in Q4, it was mostly thanks to the $69.7 million tax benefit that the company received during the quarter.

If we look at GameStop's FY20 performance, we'll see that there's nothing attractive about the company. Its net sales during the twelve months were only $5.09 billion, down from $6.47 billion a year ago, while its hardware, software, and collectibles sales were down 7%, 34%, and 21%, respectively. In addition, its gross margin in FY20 declined by 480 bps to 24.7%, while its net loss during the period was $215.3 million. Such a poor performance in one of the best years for the gaming industry shows that GameStop has no real competitive advantages and its business is likely going to decline even more in the future. Also, while the company ended the year with $635 million in cash, it still holds over $600 million in inventory and it has $146.7 million and $216 million in short-term debt and long-term debt, respectively.

In addition to the lack of competitive advantages, one of the biggest problems of GameStop at this stage is the inability to predict its sales in the following quarters, leaving its investors in the dark. The company hasn't issued any guidance for the year, it decided not to take any questions during the conference call, and it also made no statements regarding the abnormal activity of its stock in recent months. Also, GameStop's management said very little about the transformation of its business. For now, we only know that after adding Chewy's (CHWY) founder Ryan Cohen to the board of directors, the company will begin to look for opportunities in the PC gaming and accessories market and it also plans to expand its presence in the digital medium.

However, we believe that entering a PC market is a bad idea considering that in addition to the failing core business GameStop now wants to enter an even more saturated market and compete with retailers such as Best Buy (BBY) and online marketplaces such as Amazon (AMZN) without having any competitive advantages. As for its digital initiatives, we stick to our opinion that GameStop's ability to generate revenues online is going to be limited in the long term. Considering that gaming behemoths such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Sony (SNE) along with gaming publishers like Electronic Arts (EA) and Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) have been developing their own digital subscription services to attract more players and cut the middleman such as GameStop, we don't see how the company will thrive online. Therefore, while GameStop says that its global e-commerce sales in Q4 were up 175%, the reality is that the increase came from purchases of consoles that were recently released on GameStop's website. Once the demand for consoles declines, the company's e-commerce sales will decline as well.

Considering all of this, the Street is unconvinced about the company's growth and believes the stock is extremely overvalued. Just like us, most analysts hold a bearish stance on GameStop except for Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink, who raised the company's price target by ~1,000% to $175 per share. The reason for such an increase is likely due to the fact that Jefferies is going to help the company with its secondary offering that's going to take place later this year. However, despite such an increase of a price target, the current consensus price target is only $40.64 per share, way below the current price, which makes us believe that GameStop's upside is limited at this stage.

Source: Seeking Alpha

While traders from the Wall Street Bets community managed to push GameStop's shares higher in recent months, it's safe to say that the company's momentum is fading away. With a short interest of only ~22%, investors shouldn't expect another short squeeze to happen anytime soon. Also, with such a poor performance in Q4 and FY20, it's hard to justify GameStop's current ~$9 billion market cap, as the company makes only ~$5 billion in annual revenue and is no longer growing. Also, the company's shares are already on their way to evaporate their 1-month gains, so we don't think that there are any real reasons why investors should own GameStop at all. That's why we stick to our opinion that it's better to only day trade GameStop's shares in order to minimize the volatility risks and not to hold its shares overnight.

Source: Seeking Alpha