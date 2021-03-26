Photo by Kyryl Gorlov/iStock via Getty Images

Since I published my latest bearish article on Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN), the shares are down about 16%, against a loss of ~.6% for the S&P 500. This is no cause of celebration for me, though, as the shares are still up ~32% since I turned bearish on this business last September. Now that the company's posted financial results, I think it's worth reviewing it again. After all, the company may have generated great financial results, and a stock trading for $27 is definitionally less risky than one that's trading for $32. For that reason there may be value here. I'll try to determine whether or not the shares are a buy by reviewing the full year financial performance in the context of the current valuation. I'll also crunch some numbers in an effort to demonstrate that there's an inverse relationship between price paid and subsequent returns.

For those of you who missed the title of this article, and who sailed past the bullet points above, I'll give you my thesis statement on this stock. Understand that this is the last paragraph I write, and so it's a summary of my thinking. This means that if you want to spare yourself the trouble of wading through the entirety of my screed, you can do so as this paragraph touches on the high points. You've been warned, so any injury or trauma suffered by you if you insist on reading beyond this point is entirely on you. With that disclaimer out of the way, I'll summarize. Trinity's financial performance in 2020 was quite poor in my estimation. Revenue hit a multi year low, and I think the dividend is now only barely covered. In spite of this, the shares are trading at multi year high valuations, indicating that the market is more optimistic about this company than at any time in a decade. It seems the crowd is more optimistic now than they were when the guardrail lawsuit reached a favourable conclusion, for instance. I don't measure returns as simple price movements. I like to think about the risk adjusted return, and in my estimation the risk is too great here. I've reviewed a decade of price to sales data and found that, generally speaking, the lower the ratio, the higher the subsequent return. This should give pause to people who are buying at current, decade highs. I think investors who buy at current prices will regret it over time.

Financial Update

The past year has been financially challenging for Trinity, driven largely by the $396 million charge taken for the impairment of long lived assets, and a $151.5 million pension settlement charge. Specifically, in 2020 revenue was down ~$1 billion, and net income was off by ~$285 million. In spite of this, the company boosted the dividend by 11.7% and spent a total of $191 million on buybacks, with $71 million of this figure spent on stock purchases in the final quarter of the year. This corporate activity is part of the reason the stock rallied so strongly in the fourth quarter.

Most disconcertingly in my view, the majority of the reduction in income took place in the final quarter of the year. Specifically, net income went from a loss of $20.1 million at the end of the third quarter to a loss of $147.3 million for the year. Losses ballooned by $127.2 million simply because various costs increased dramatically in the final quarter. Operating costs for manufacturing and leases were up 23.14%, and 27.3% respectively. Additionally, in the final quarter alone manufacturing, lease, and other costs have increased 32%, 31.5%, and 33% respectively.

At the same time, the long term debt is ~$82 million higher, so the capital structure has obviously deteriorated.

I can complain all I like about the company destroying nearly $400 million of shareholder capital as evidenced by this writedown, but in my view, the market is much more concerned with the sustainability of the dividend. On the one hand, things look rosy since the firm generated ~$651 million in cash from operations in 2020 and they spent $91.7 million on dividends. This CFO is 66% higher than it was in 2019, which is remarkable in light of the significant decline in revenue. Keep in mind, though, that fully $547.9 million of this $651 million comes from "adding back" the pension plan settlement, and the impairment of long lived assets. Absent these two items, CFO would be about $104 million. This suggests far less coverage, and I think it would be prudent for investors to demand a discount on the shares as a result.

The Stock

Those who insist on reading my stuff regularly know that I'm a fan of buying stocks when they are cheap. My reason for this is that purchasing cheaper stocks tend to produce higher returns at lower risk. They're lower risk because a long stock investor's maximum risk is the delta between price paid and $0. As the price paid is reduced, so is the risk to their capital.

I think returns are enhanced when you buy stocks that are cheaper, and I decided to test this hypothesis by looking at the relationship between valuations and subsequent returns for Trinity stock. I usually like to use earnings for this exercise, but given the volatility of this company's earnings over time, I decided to use price to sales. In my view this makes sense given the tumult around the guardrail litigation, and the earnings variability we've seen recently from write downs and the like.

I looked at the past decade of price to sales data and subsequent compounded returns and have compiled the results in a handy table for your enjoyment and edification, dear readers. I sampled prices every six months and I'll include the full data set at the end of this article, and so you can slice and dice it further to your heart's content. I then put compounded returns associated with different price to sales ratios into different "buckets", ranging from 0-2 up to .8-1 times sales. Generally speaking, the best times to buy this stock have been when the price to sales ratio is below .6 or when it's between .8-1. I'd note, though, that average returns for the richer ratio are much more variable, and are largely driven by a single significant outlier.

In addition to looking at the relationship between price and sales, I want to try to understand what the market is currently forecasting about a given company's long-term future. You may remember, dear readers, that I try to work out what the market is "thinking" by employing the work of Professor Stephen Penman as described in his book "Accounting for Value." In this work, Penman walks investors through how they can isolate the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be imputing about the long-term growth rate. Applying this approach to Trinity at the moment suggests that the market is forecasting a long-term growth rate of ~12.5% for Trinity. In my view, this is way too optimistic a forecast, especially after the year they've just had, so I need to continue to recommend avoiding the shares.

It's quite possible that shares will continue to rise from these levels, but I think the balance of evidence suggests further downside from here. The shares are very optimistically priced, and I think it's fairly clear that buying when the shares are cheaper offers a more consistent source of positive returns. For that reason, I'm going to continue to avoid the shares and I recommend other investors do the same.

Conclusion

While I've certainly made money in Trinity Industries, I'll admit that I've definitely left money on the table as the shares continued to rise after I took profits. The period since my latest article demonstrates that what goes up can also come down, though. Given that preservation of capital is absolutely key, I'm willing to forego price gains to reduce my overall risk. I think these will be relatively temporary in this case and many others, and I care more about risk adjusted returns than simple returns. The shares are priced at multi year highs in spite of the financial performance the company has just posted. The best that can be said is that 2020 will be an easy comparison year, and that's not good enough for me. I think price and value can remain unmoored for some time, but sooner or later they'll meet. I think it would be prudent for investors to continue to avoid this name until price falls to a more reasonable approximation of value.

