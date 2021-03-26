Photo by Tempura/E+ via Getty Images

Inspira Technologies OXY (NASDAQ:IINN) has filed to raise $16.5 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing less invasive respiratory support technologies for hospital use.

IINN has promise but its regulatory strategy appears overly optimistic, so I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Company & Technology

Ra'anana, Israel-based Inspira was founded to develop less invasive ventilation technology as an alternative to mechanical ventilation devices.

Management is headed by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Dagi Ben-Noon, who was previously co-founder of Nano Dimension.

The company is in the development stage for its augmented respiration technology [ART] system.

The system is 'comprised of a minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.'

Inspira has received at least $7.6 million from investors including IML and company executives.

Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for patient ventilation was an estimated $7.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $10 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 4.9% including the two sharply increased demand years of 2020-2021.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increase in demand from elderly patients as the global population ages as well as the temporary effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on demand.

Also, below is a chart showing historical and projected demand growth by product type in North America:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Financial Performance

Inspira's recent financial results are typical of a development stage medical device firm in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A costs associated with its development effort.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2020, Inspira had $176,000 in cash and $8.2 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Inspira intends to raise $16.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering 2.75 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $6.00 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $86 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 21%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately $1. million for product integration; approximately $7 million for research and development, including human observational studies, system engineering and other regulatory approval process; approximately $2 million for business development and marketing activities and implementation of our go-to-market strategy; and the remainder for working capital and general corporate purposes and next generation product development.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are The Benchmark Company and National Securities Corporation.

Commentary

Inspira is seeking U.S public capital market funding to continue development of its alternative respiratory support system.

The company says it has 'finalized feasibility studies' but has not started the trials process while 'targeting to obtain FDA 510(K) clearance in the second half of 2022.'

The market opportunity for providing respiratory support is large and expected to grow markedly in the coming years due to the aging global population and increased demand.

The Benchmark Company is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (28.5%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is entrenched competitors using a tried and true system, although less invasive ways of accomplishing medical procedures are a common and accepted way to improve patient options.

As for management's expected FDA marketing clearance date in the 'second half of 2022,' I'm highly skeptical of the firm meeting this target or even coming close.

It is common for new medical devices to first achieve CE Mark approval in Europe or other regional approvals along with in-market data before attempting the arduous US FDA approval process.

Management's description in the F-1 of its trials strategy is noticeably sparse. I simply don't believe it will gain US FDA approval in 2022.

Additionally, the firm is thinly capitalized and will continue to be so even after the small IPO, so I'll watch it from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Month of March, 2021