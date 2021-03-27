Photo by Steven White/iStock via Getty Images

I don't need to draw attention away from Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) in an article devoted solely to it. Especially not right at the beginning.

It's a great stock, as I'm excited to share with you throughout the following paragraphs and segments. But it's a great stock in a list of other great stocks.

Kilroy Has the Best Properties and the Best Management Team

Kilroy Realty is a master of development with one of the industry's best management teams. Morningstar's assessment on the subject goes like this:

"We assign Kilroy an Exemplary stewardship rating... "In terms of capital recycling, Kilroy has timed the market well over the ups and downs of the past 10 years. Management remained net sellers in 2005-07 leading up to the recession, and net buyers as the market rebounded in 2010-11. "As cap rates have compressed, Kilroy has placed more focus on developments as opposed to acquisitions to support growth in recent years. Additionally, management has disposed of billions of dollars in assets over the past three years, which has allowed it to maintain low leverage and still fund expansion opportunities. "John Kilroy is chairman and CEO of the company and led its private predecessor, Kilroy Industries, before it went public in 1997. The growth of the company since the initial public offering has been significant. Its portfolio has grown from 3 million square feet confined to Southern California to more than 14 million square feet over the entire West Coast."

Let us give you a specific example of just how skilled John Kilroy's team is doing:

(Source: KRC investor presentation)

Kilroy has done over $12 billion in real estate deals, specifically targeting the West Coast's hottest tech hubs.

The most recent deal to close was the Exchange on 16th, a San Francisco property KRC built from the ground up.

(Source: KRC investor presentation)

KRC paid $95 million for the 3.1 acres of land in 2014 and began building the premium office building itself in 2015. The total cost to complete it was $680 million, or $905 per square foot.

And Kilroy just sold it for $1.08 billion, or $1,440 per square foot - a whopping $495 million profit.

Putting Those Proceeds to Good Use

Kilroy is using the money it made to develop its newest health science property - spending $900 million to construct Oyster Point.

That will be a three-building campus with almost 1 million square feet of space. Once completed, it will lease it to existing partners: Silicon Valley's top biotech's and research universities.

(Source: KRC investor presentation)

Moreover, Oyster Point is just part of a larger $3 billion investment program designed to grow Kilroy's life science exposure by 64% in the coming years. It expects to grow net operating income by $195 million by the time it completes its life science growth backlog.

To quote Kilroy himself, that pipeline covers:

"… approximately 6 million square feet, of which approximately 40% is life science… [and] spans the most innovation-driven and attractive submarkets along the West Coast, including Seattle to San Francisco, South San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego."

The quoted 40% represents almost $3 billion in growth investments that management thinks it can generate 6.5%-7% cash yields on.

Meanwhile, Kilroy's entire development backlog is about $7.25 billion. That's proportional to its current market cap, which is one of the largest in all of REIT-dom.

KRC's 2020 average borrowing cost was just 1.8%. By 2023, analysts and economists expect that to rise to 2.6%, it's true. But that's still well below the cash yields its developments are generating.

The REIT has a medium-term program to grow its square footage by about 50%. And by the time the life-science developments are complete, it should be better diversified into more work-from-home resistant office properties.

Why do we say that?

Tech workers can do a lot from home, but biotech engineers can't. Big pharma labs can't be duplicated in employee homes.

That's just a fact.

(Source: KRC investor presentation)

Looking Further Into How Kilroy Gets Things Done

(Source: KRC investor presentation) data as of March 1st, 2021

Kilroy's leading life-science markets saw almost non-existent vacancy rates during the pandemic. Hopefully that calms any understandable fears you have about office REITs getting crushed.

Though if you need a bit more, here's John Kilroy again:

"Our under-construction development remains largely leased and fully funded with cash on hand. "We have a world-class tenant base supporting our stabilized portfolio results. Our average portfolio-wide rent collection across 2020 exceeded 97% with office and life science rent collection at 99%."

Moreover:

"Our lease expirations are limited. They average 6.3% per year through 2025, and our portfolio is 94.3% leased. Despite shelter-in-place restrictions, we signed more than 730,000 square feet of new or renewal leases in 2020 with strong average rental rates that were up 37% on a GAAP basis and 18% on a cash basis."

And, to put that into perspective, occupancy for most office REITs averages 90%-95% in a normal economy.

That's why Kilroy's cash flow increased in 2020, including a 20% spike in adjusted funds from operations (AFFO).

Now, some companies saw surging cash flows last year but with negative growth expected in 2021. Yet analysts expect Kilroy's AFFO to keep growing, along with its safe dividend - which it raised for the fifth year in a row in 2021 for a cumulative five-year increase to over 40%.

Analysts expect Kilroy will grow its dividend by about 5% annually from 2020 through 2023. After which, we're looking at a probable 6%-7% growth in line with cash flow expansion.

And that's all while maintaining a very safe 70% payout ratio that allows KRC to retain $319 million in post-dividend AFFO, which management can use to reinvest in the business.

Debt and Other Balance Sheet Considerations

Kilroy is expected to steadily deleverage its balance sheet from safe to very safe levels.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

That will likely further increase its access to very low-cost liquidity. And that will ensure it can retain above-average profitability on new developments and opportunistic acquisitions.

KRC's balance sheet and business model are so strong that, despite a stable BBB credit rating, it borrows at rates lower than some A rated REITs.

So just consider if it keeps deleveraging as expected. Eventually, it could get an upgrade to BBB+ or even A-, making it almost unbeatable in its respective niche.

If anyone can do that, it's John Kilroy. He's the Warren Buffett/Jeff Bezos/Hock Tan of West Coast tech-focused office real estate.

Industry-Leading Growth Potential

Most REITs grow at 4%-5%, which is fine. This sector is primarily owned as a relatively low volatility source of generous, safe, and growing income.

Nobody expects it to take off like a tech position.

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

But Kilroy does have an edge with its long-term median compound annual growth rate (CAGR) consensus of 6.4%.

(Sources: Yahoo Finance/Reuters'/Refinitiv)

That means analysts expect it to grow at approximately the same rate as it has in the last 10 years. It's a reasonable assumption given the company's $7.25 billion development backlog and 2.5% average blue-chip consensus for 10-year yields this decade.

Basically, in a low interest-rate environment, KRC should be able to achieve its historical 5%-8% growth rates just fine.

So to summarize, we're looking at:

The best office properties in the country

With 18% cash lease spreads during the worst recession in 75 years

Run by the Warren Buffett of its industry niche

With a decades-long growth runway powered by one of the largest development backlogs in all of REIT-dom.

In this overvalued market, you might think that such an amazing REIT would be trading at a premium. In which case, you'd be wrong.

One of the Best REIT Deals on Wall Street

KRC is trading at a 23% discount to this year's fundamental consensus estimates and current dividend. Here are the figures you need to know in this regard:

2021 fair value range: $81-$97

2021 Harmonic Average Fair Value (which smooths out outliers): $86

Fair value range: 19% low.

In short, we consider Kilroy a potentially good buy based on its current 23% margin of safety, overall quality, and unique risk profile.

Strong Total Return Potential for Decades to Come

If Kilroy grows as expected through 2023 and returns to historical fair value, then analysts predict 51% total returns and 16.1% CAGR returns.

Compare that to the 0.2% CAGR they expect from the S&P 500.

In the short-term, KRC has about 81x the consensus total return potential of the 35% overvalued S&P 500.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Over the long-term though, it's also likely to make a far superior investment. If it grows as analysts expect through 2026 and returns to historical fair value, then analysts expect 83% total returns and 11% CAGR.

Again, that's up against 5.1% CAGR for the S&P 500.

Over the very long-term (30+ years), analysts expect a 3.1% yield and 6.4% CAGR growth. Together, that equals a median 9.5% CAGR total returns…

Versus the 7.9% expected for the S&P 500 and 9.1% for dividend aristocrats.

Kilroy isn't likely to light your portfolio on fire, admittedly. But it does represent a high-probability, low-risk blue-chip opportunity to lock in competitive, safe, and growing income.

Why Kilroy Isn't Right for Everyone

Morningstar does a good job of summarizing the fundamental risk profile for Kilroy, including its overexposure:

"… to a sector of the economy that has proved prone to boom and bust periods throughout the economic cycle... "Kilroy's plans are to focus 75% of its business on tech and life sciences. That is a concentrated property portfolio. And if big tech and big pharma were to suffer significant regulation-induced downturns, it could severely impact KRC's growth outlook."

That's a good point. So is the ongoing "will they, won't they" battle on whether to return to the office. Tech companies are still largely caught up in that debate, with most of Kilroy's big tech customers adopting a hybrid work model.

Morningstar also finds the crazy cost of West Coast living to be:

"… an area of concern, given that this has the potential to push the tech industry's center of gravity away from these high-cost regions. "There is some tenuous evidence of such an exodus emerging due to the coronavirus crisis, with some high-profile tech firms shifting their presence to lower-cost regions… Whether this shift persists remains to be seen, but it will certainly have a consequential impact on Kilroy Realty's core business."

Thus far, occupancy has not been impacted. And remember that its average lease expiration is still seven years out. But lease spreads could come down if enough companies decide to scale back their office exposure going forward.

KRC proved itself a master of adapting to the pre-pandemic status quo of West Coast tech hubs. But we can't forget how much the shutdowns and social distancing concerns have changed.

That could shift the supply and demand dynamics underpinning over $3 billion in KRC's planned developments.

In Conclusion…

Kilroy may not be the screaming bargain it was back in 2020. Almost no stocks are. However, from today's 23% margin of safety…

Long-term income investors have the ability to hitch their dividend wagons to John Kilroy, one of the most skilled and trustworthy capital allocators in this industry.

With a massive development backlog - that's already largely pre-funded and pre-leased - set to drive some of the best growth in REIT-dom during the coming years, it does look very tempting, to say the least.

While there are real risks to management's ambitious growth plans, we're confident it can adapt.

