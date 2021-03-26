Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) trades at 2.9x forward sales, and reports a gross profit margin of more than 43%. With KAI acquiring other companies at cheap valuations and potential synergies, I believe that Kadant Inc. is cheap. Well known institutional investors bought shares. In my view, if more investors have a look at the company, liquidity in the market could increase. As a result, the share price may increase.

Business Profile

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company reports three operating segments: Flow control, industrial processing, and material handling. Kadant Inc. has provided the following information about each business segment:

Source: Company's Website

Kadant Inc. saw its three business segments losing sales in 2019 and 2020:

Source: 10-k

There are several reasons that explain why Kadant Inc. saw a decrease in its sales in the recent years. Firstly, the company suffered from the trading war between China and the United States:

In 2018, the United States began imposing tariffs on certain imports from China, which has and will continue to increase the cost of some of the equipment that we import. Although we are working to mitigate the impact of tariffs through pricing and sourcing strategies, we cannot be sure how our customers and competitors will react to certain actions we take. Source: 10-k

Note that more than half of the company's sales involve the clients outside the United States, mainly in Europe, Asia, and Canada. If the country cannot send products abroad, the revenue line will most likely decline.

Besides, Kadant Inc. saw a massive erosion of its revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In my opinion, once the COVID-19 goes away, the company will most likely see an increase in its sales:

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant worldwide economic disruption and adversely affected our bookings and results of operations for a substantial part of 2020, primarily due to delayed or reduced spending by our customers, as well as customer-requested delays on certain capital projects and service work. Source: 10-k

Research And Development Expenses Increased

Kadant Inc. does not report sales growth, which is not beneficial. With that, market participants will appreciate KAI's gross profit ratio of 43%. Last year, the company showed sales of $635 million.

KAI reports huge research and development expenses growth, which traders will appreciate. Kadant seems to be in the process of creating new products. In short, investors will most likely expect sales in the near future.

I also appreciate that net income grew by 7% y/y. I feel that net income grew because interest expenses declined by -41%. Besides, D&A expenses decreased by -3%:

Source: 10-k

Balance Sheet: Investors Will Most Likely Study The Goodwill

With an A/L ratio of more than 2x, KAI's balance sheet seems very solid. In Q4, Kadant Inc. reported $927 million in assets, with total liabilities of $432 million.

Source: 10-k

I feel that Kadant Inc. reports a significant amount of goodwill. It is equal to $351 million. It is difficult to know the value of intangibles and goodwill. To sum up, there is a potential goodwill impairment risk.

KAI's short term debt is less significant than the company's cash. In my opinion, investors will most likely not worry about any liquidity risk:

Source: 10-k

With that, investors may have to carefully study the company's total obligations. In the next three years, Kadant Inc. will have to pay $243 million, which is more than the total amount of cash in hand:

Source: 10-k

In my opinion, Kadant is well managed. I believe that debt holders will most likely provide additional financing to the company. The company appears to be in compliance with its debt covenants:

Under these agreements, our leverage ratio, as defined, must be less than 3.75. As of January 2, 2021, our consolidated leverage ratio was 1.61 and we were in compliance with our debt covenants. Source: 10-k

The Company Is Growing Through Acquisitions

Kadant Inc. appears to be growing through acquisitions. In my opinion, investors will do good by studying the company's most recent acquisitions:

"We expect that a significant driver of our growth over the next several years will be the acquisition of businesses and technologies that complement or augment our existing products and services or may involve entry into a new process industry. We continue to pursue acquisition opportunities." Source: 10-k

SMH is a leading provider of material handling equipment, which was acquired for $179 million. Kadant Inc. paid a price which was approximately equal to the net assets acquired. In my opinion, the acquisition was made for a cheap valuation. Shareholders will most likely appreciate it:

Source: 10-k

Source: 10-k

Valuation

Kadant Inc. has a market capitalization of $1.9 billion. If we take into account debt of $233 million and cash of $65 million, the company's enterprise value is equal to $2.0-2.2 billion. With forward sales of $680 million, KAI trades at less than 2.9x forward sales. I believe that traders will most likely believe that the company is cheap. If we take into account the company's gross profit margin of 43%, 2.9x forward sales does seem little.

Insiders Are Selling Shares

While the company appears to be very cheap, I dislike that insiders are selling shares. In 2021, offices, Krause, and the CEO sold equity:

Source: NASDAQ

Interestingly, well known institutional investors like BlackRock, Macquarie, or Royce own large stakes in the company. They did clearly recognize that the company is cheap at its current valuation:

Source: Company's Website

Kadant Inc. Could Buy Back Its Own Shares

In 2020, Kadant Inc. approved the repurchase of its own shares. The amount of shares that the management decided to acquire is not very significant. With that, the fact that the company decided to buy shares is beneficial. It means that the company knows that the shares are undervalued by the market. Besides, the management appears to be prepared to change the current valuation of its shares:

On May 13, 2020, our board of directors approved the repurchase of up to $20 million of our equity securities during the period from May 13, 2020 to May 13, 2021. Source: 10-k

Risks

The company sells a significant amount of capital equipment. It is extremely difficult to foresee the demand for capital equipment when the economic conditions are uncertain. If the revenue declines, investors will most likely see a decline in the share price:

Approximately 34% of our revenue in 2020 was from the sale of capital equipment to be used in process industries. The demand for capital equipment is variable and depends on a number of factors, including consumer demand for end products, existing manufacturing capacity, the level of capital spending by our customers, and economic conditions. Source: 10-k

The company is making a significant number of acquisitions in order to grow. Kadant Inc. reports a large amount of goodwill, which means that the company expects to obtain significant synergies. In the worst case scenario, if the synergies are not achieved, the market expectations may decline. As a result, I would expect that Kadant's valuation would decline.

Kadant Inc. has debt. If interest rates increase, it is likely that the net income will decrease. As a result, shareholders may see a decrease in the value of the share price in the coming years:

We are exposed to market risk from changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, which could affect our future results of operations and financial condition. Source: 10-k

Conclusion

Kadant Inc. trades at 2.9x forward sales, with a gross profit margin of 43%. If we add the fact that the company may obtain significant synergies in the coming years, I believe that the company is cheap. Notice that large institutional investors acquired a large number of shares. We all cannot be wrong. The company appears to be offering an interesting buying opportunity. Finally, the fact that R&D expenses are increasing is very beneficial. Kadant Inc. may generate new products or services that could generate sales growth in the future.