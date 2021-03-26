Source: TGP Website.

Investment Thesis

The Bermuda-based Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results on Feb. 25, 2021. It was a great message of stability and strength.

Source: TGP

As we can see below, TGP has done quite well on a one-year basis, with an increase of 62%. I have indicated two other similar companies.





The investment thesis has not changed for TGP since my preceding article. I still recommend accumulating the stock with a long-time horizon of about two to five years at the least.

The world economy will probably recover by H2 2021 or H1 2022, and companies like Teekay LNG will profit from it. It is well known that the demand for LNG is expected to increase three times faster than Natural gas.

Source: presentation

However, the best strategy is to trade short-term your long-term position. Using about 30% to 40% of your TGP holding is a great idea to reduce the volatile industry's risks.

CEO Mark Kremin said in the conference call:

Our LNG fleet currently transports approximately 8% of the world's seaborne gas for our high-quality customers. And with revenue and total adjusted EBITDA backlogs of $8.8 billion and $6.3 billion respectively, our future earnings power is stable. We expect this stability will last well into the future as our average remaining contract tenure is 10-plus years.

TGP fleet:

Segment Number of vessels LNG Carrier fleet 47 LPG/Multi-gas Carrier Fleet 30 Total 77

Note: The Partnership owns a 30% interest (The Bahrain Regas JV) in an LNG regasification terminal in Bahrain.

TGP - The Raw Numbers: Fourth-Quarter Of 2020 And Financials History

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 148.80 139.89 148.21 148.94 154.08 Net Income in $ Million 67.37 -32.99 44.93 40.28 35.14 EBITDA $ Million 145.83 41.03 114.25 104.62 103.46 EPS diluted in $/share 0.77 -0.50 0.46 0.38 0.32 Operating cash flow in $ Million 96.97 328.73 95.13 88.71 100.93 CapEx in $ Million 6.39 7.83 1.00 0.77 0.89 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 90.57 320.90 94.13 87.95 100.05 Total Cash $ Million 434.21 326.45 240.34 214.80 220.73 Long term Debt in $ Million 1,831.4 1,685.2 1,558.5 1,493.6 1,472.2 Dividend $/share 0.19 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 77.62 77.07 82.26 87.04 87.08

Source: Teekay LNG release

Note: More data are available to subscribers only.

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow

1 - Operating Revenues were $154.08 million in 4Q'20.

Teekay LNG Partners posted $154.08 million in Q4 revenues and a $35.14 million net income or $0.32 per diluted share

The adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders was $60.0 million, and the adjusted net income per common unit of $0.61 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Total adjusted EBITDA was $190.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Partnership’s LNG fleet is now 97% fixed for 2021 and 89% fixed for 2022.

Source: Presentation

2 - Free cash flow was at $100.05 million in 4Q'20 Note: Free cash flow is cash from operations minus CapEx

2020 Free Cash Flow WAS $603.03 million with a quarterly free cash flow of $100.05 million in Q4.

The company is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.25, which translates to a cash cost for the year of $87 million.

The company announced that it would increase by 15% the dividend in 2021 from a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share to $0.2875 per share.

In the press release, CEO Mark Kremin said:

Based on the stability of our earnings, the strength of our contracted portfolio, the positive long-term outlook for LNG and our desire to provide our investors with a well-covered distribution, we are announcing another increase to Teekay LNG's distributions, the third double-digit increase in as many years. We intend to increase the first quarter's distribution by 15% to $1.15 per common unit per year, starting with the first quarter's distribution to be paid in May.

3 - Debt analysis: Net debt is $1.25 billion in 4Q'20

On Dec. 31, 2020, the Partnership had total liquidity of $461.6 million (comprised of $220.73 million in cash and cash equivalents and $240.9 million in undrawn credit facilities) compared to $430.8 million as of September 30, 2020. The company has only one remaining debt maturity in 2021.

Source: Presentation

CFO Scott Geyton said in the conference call:

We finished the year with net debt-to-EBITDA of 5.8 times on a proportionate consolidation basis, which is still above our targeted range of 4.5 to 5.5. However, I'm hopeful we can get down to the top end of our range later this year.

Recent financings:

In December 2020, Teekay LNG Partners and Exmar (JV 50/50) refinanced their $254 million revolving credit facility and term loan by entering into a new $310 million revolving credit facility maturing in December 2023.

revolving credit facility and term loan by entering into a new revolving credit facility maturing in December 2023. On February 8, 2021, Teekay LNG Partners and Tangguh (JV 30/70) refinanced their $191.5 million term loan scheduled to mature in 2021 by entering into a new $191.5 million term loan maturing in February 2026.

The company's remaining debt maturing in 2021 is now reduced to $147 million bonds due in October, which is not a threat and can be easily covered by free cash flow and total cash.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis (Short Term)

Teekay LNG Partners offers a solid, compelling business model in the LNG shipping segment. The majority of its fleet committed long-term fixed charters, establishing a secured backlog offering great visibility. In the conference call Mark Kremin said:

In late 2020 and early 2021, the LNG shipping market experienced volatility that we have never before witnessed. But for those who have invested with us for a while know this really doesn't impact us given our focus on fixed-rate contracts.

Also, the company managed an early refinancing of its debt load in its JV segment, which is another plus.

The 15% increase in the dividend for 2021, representing an 8% yield, demonstrates its confidence in the future outlook. Little is left to chance, with global demand expected to increase 30% by 2040.

CEO Mark Kremin said:

Our LNG fleet currently transports approximately 8% of the world's seaborne gas for our high-quality customers. And with revenue and total adjusted EBITDA backlogs of $8.8 billion and $6.3 billion respectively, our future earnings power is stable. We expect this stability will last well into the future as our average remaining contract tenure is 10-plus years.

For the longer term, I see an increasing demand from China and India to support Teekay's cash flow.

Technical Analysis

TK forms an ascending triangle pattern with line resistance at $15 and line support at $14.50. The pattern is close to its apex, which means that we should cross one of the two lines indicated above.

If we look at the RSI, we may experience a breakdown to the lower support at $13.50 (50MA), but the news about the Suez canal may create enough momentum to produce a breakout instead with a retest of $16.15.

Do not forget to update often the TA analysis.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support.

This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. Thanks!