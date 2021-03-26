In this article, I am going to discuss a utility company for the first time this year. I bought American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) more than a year ago but didn't include it in my 'new' long-term portfolio I established during the summer of 2020. Normally I try to avoid utility companies as they are just so boring and often unable to generate long-term shareholder value (at least some of them). In this article, I am going to discuss AEP, which I believe, will be a good addition to my existing utility investment Duke Energy (DUK). AEP has solid dividend growth, and management is doing a great job turning a growing debt load into great value. In this article, I will give you the details.

Source: American Electric Power

Buy & Ignore

The point of me covering this company is because I need more defensive stocks. Right now, 52% of my portfolio consists of industrial companies. I'm not worried about any of these stocks, but I need stocks that protect me once inflation expectations start falling. I believe now is the time to start looking for these companies. What I am looking for is a company I can buy and ignore. I check up on Duke Energy maybe once a month when I'm assessing my performance. That's it.

I like AEP for a number of reasons. First of all, it has a very large footprint in the Midwest and the South of Texas. I avoid all utility companies with a small footprint as need companies with 'leverage' when it comes to the domestic supply chain to limit business risks. Also, the company's dividend has grown by 5% per year between 2010 and 2015 and by 6% since 2016. Management is targeting a payout of 60-70% of operating earnings and has, therefore, grown dividends in line with earnings.

With that said, the reason for me writing this article I also to digest the company's cash flow statement. Consumers want one thing right now, and that's clean energy. I do not disagree but always have to remind people that this is a very long and expensive process. In AEP's case, the company generated 70% of its energy in 2005 from coal sources. This is expected to decline to 22% by 2030. As natural gas is expected to rise from 19% to 25% during this period, the gap will be filled with hydro, wind, solar, and pumped energy, which is expected to generate 43% of the company's energy output in 2030.

Source: American Electric Power Evercore ISI Fireside Chat Handout

With this in mind, maintaining operations isn't cheap as companies need to service energy generation plants, transmission, and distribution - let alone implementing a massive switch to renewables.

The graph below shows a number of things. For example, cash from operations always exceeds net income. This indicates quality earnings and is the result of very high depreciation expenses. In 2020, D&A rose to $2.7 billion. In addition to that, it's remarkable to see how much the company is investing in maintenance and growth capital expenditures. CapEx rose to $6.2 billion in 2020, which is twice the amount spent in 2012 and one of the highest numbers ever.

Source: TIKR.com

The graph also shows that operating cash flow does not cover CapEx by as much as $2.4 billion. Needless to say, this means that dividend coverage isn't sufficient and needs external financing.

In 2020, total dividend payments soared to $1.4 billion, which equals $2.84 per share. This is 4.8% higher compared to the prior year.

Anyway, this means that the funding gap is now $3.8 billion, which was funded by debt. The graph below shows what that looks like. In 2020, AEP issued debt worth $7.0 billion while repaying debt valued at $3.2 billion. Hence, funding the aforementioned gap. Unfortunately, the company was forced to do this for many years as CapEx is simply too high - for now. This has resulted in roughly $29 billion in long-term debt, which is a new all-time high.

Source: TIKR.com

However, as bad as this sounds, there's plenty of good news. First of all, the company is able to borrow at very attractive rates. AEP has $25.1 billion in Senior Unsecured Notes with maturities up to 2050 and a weighted average interest rate of 3.97%. Additionally, while total debt is rising, the company is investing this in its company, resulting in outperforming assets (vs. liabilities), which is resulting in strong equity growth (book value). In 2020, total equity reached $20.8 billion In this case, total debt soared to 167% of equity, which once again indicates the company's dependence on debt funding. Keep in mind that these numbers are sustainable because utilities have a very predictable cash flow. If this were a consumer-focused company, a tech startup, or any other less-predictable company, we would see much higher bond yields.

Source: TIKR.com

I also want to mention again that the company's share count has been consistent since 2009.

With that said, let's discuss why I'm increasingly focused on defensives.

Valuation

First of all, the company has a dividend yield between 3.4%-3.5% - depending on whether one uses LTM or NTM dividend payments. This is fairly in line with the yield new investors got over the past 10 years. The same goes for the P/E ratio which is fairly unchanged on a 10-year basis as the stock price has closely followed the growth rate of earnings and dividends. Basically, by buying AEP, one can expect annual capital gains between 5-8%.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, the ratio between AEP and the S&P 500 (graph below) has fallen to its lowest point since 2000. This is the result of investors moving away from fixed-income-like investments like utilities as we are currently facing rapidly rising inflation expectations. In these situations, investors want dividend stocks that are able to flourish in such an environment - like Caterpillar (CAT), or Deere (DE). That's why government bonds, utilities, some large consumer staple stocks, and others are currently underperforming the market.

My portfolio is currently overweight industrials. I am not regretting it as I'm outperforming the market by a wide margin - so far. However, I want to buy more defensives to be prepared in case inflation expectations peak. I am not using this article to call for an inflation peak as this could very well continue for another 1-2 years. However, I like AEP and the current undervaluation. The worst that can happen is further underperformance. Nonetheless, if I get the stock at a good valuation, there really isn't much to worry about.

Takeaway

I tend to only buy stocks that I am passionate about. In my case, it's hard to get passionate about a company as boring as AEP. However, that's a good thing as I need to buy more defensive stocks and because I want companies that I can completely ignore. AEP is a great addition to my DUK position because the company is very well positioned to deliver a great energy mix in the decades ahead and because the company is managing increasing CapEx requirements very well. While debt is rapidly rising, the company manages to invest it in the right projects, generating increasing book value equity for its investors. Meanwhile, investors are getting a stock that pays a healthy dividend and increases this dividend by 5-8% depending on earnings growth.

The downside risks are underperformance in times of rising inflation expectations - like we are currently witnessing - and the usual sell-off when the market takes a regular hit. In addition to that, there are regulatory risks attached as the company operates in multiple states and needs to comply with a list of rules longer than my dividend shopping list.

However, given the company's conservative management, its ability to create shareholder value, and the fact that it's a safe yield, I think AEP will be a holding of mine in no more than 3 months.

Source: FINVIZ

On a side note, I am giving this stock a neutral rating as I'm not predicting an immediate stock price rally given the macro environment (inflation). It could happen, but I'm not turning AEP into a macro trade but a long-term dividend investment.