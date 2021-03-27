Purpose

I look at the high frequency weekly indicators because while they can be very noisy, they provide a good nowcast of the economy and will telegraph the maintenance or change in the economy well before monthly or quarterly data is available. They are also an excellent way to "mark your beliefs to market." In general, I go in order of long leading indicators, then short leading indicators, then coincident indicators.

A Note on Methodology

Data is presented in a "just the facts, ma'am" format with a minimum of commentary so that bias is minimized.

Where relevant, I include 12-month highs and lows in the data in parentheses to the right. All data taken from St. Louis FRED unless otherwise linked.

A few items (e.g., Financial Conditions indexes, regional Fed indexes, stock prices, the yield curve) have their own metrics based on long-term studies of their behavior.

Where data is seasonally adjusted, generally it is scored positively if it is within the top 1/3 of that range, negative in the bottom 1/3, and neutral in between. Where it is not seasonally adjusted, and there are seasonal issues, waiting for the YoY change to change sign will lag the turning point. Thus I make use of a convention: data is scored neutral if it is less than 1/2 as positive/negative as at its 12-month extreme.

With long leading indicators, which by definition turn at least 12 months before a turning point in the economy as a whole, there is an additional rule: data is automatically negative if, during an expansion, it has not made a new peak in the past year, with the sole exception that it is scored neutral if it is moving in the right direction and is close to making a new high.

For all series where a graph is available, I have provided a link to where the relevant graph can be found.

Recap of monthly reports

February data included declines in both new and existing home sales, durable goods orders, and both personal income and spending. Some of this was due to higher interest rates and some to the Big Texas Freeze. On the other hand, sentiment as measured by the University of Michigan increased sharply.

Note: This is the last week that I will include the worst readings since the coronavirus crisis began, as we are now comparing with the March and April lockdowns. I will continue to post the best readings during the pandemic in parentheses following this week’s number.

Coronavirus Vaccinations

Vaccinations 7 day average: 2.51m/day up 0.01m/day w/w

Total Vaccinations: 133.3m, up +17.6m w/w

At least 1 dose administered: 87.3m, up 10.1m w/w (33.7% of population age 18+)

Both doses administered: 47.4m, up +5.5m (18.3% of population age 18+)

At the current rate, it will take about 5 more months to vaccinate the entire US population age 18 or over (about 210 million people, or 420m doses).

Long leading indicators

Interest rates and credit spreads

Rates

BAA corporate bond index 3.74%, down -0.12% w/w (1-yr range: 3.13-5.15)

10-year Treasury bonds 1.67%, down -0.06% w/w (0.52-1.63)

Credit spread 2.07%, down -0.06% w/w (1.97-4.31)

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

Yield curve

10 year minus 2 year: +1.53%, down -0.05% w/w (0.12-1.58)

10 year minus 3 month: +1.65%, down -0.07% w/w (-0.20-1.72)

2 year minus Fed funds: +0.09%, down -0.01% w/w

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

30-Year conventional mortgage rate (from Mortgage News Daily) (graph at link)

3.31%, down -0.14% w/w (2.75-4.15)

Corporate bonds spiked to near 5-year highs early in 2020, but subsequently made a series of multi-decade lows. As of this week, they have increased enough that they are in the middle of that range, and so have changed to neutral from positive.

Treasury bonds yields have made 1-year highs and are near the middle of their 5-year range. Typically it takes a 1% or more increase in rates to substantially impact the housing market. Now that they have exceeded that limit, they are negative. Mortgage rates have not changed nearly so much and are neutral.

The spread between corporate bonds and Treasuries turned very negative last March, but bounced back and remains positive now. Meanwhile two of the three measures of the yield curve are "extremely" positive, while the Fed funds vs. 2 year spread is neutral.

Housing

Mortgage applications (from the Mortgage Bankers Association)

Purchase apps up +3% w/w to 305 (184-349) (SA) ( high Jan 22)

Purchase apps 4 wk avg. up +10 to 291 (SA) (341 high Jan 29)

Purchase apps YoY +26% (NSA) (Worst: -35% on 4/18)

Purchase apps YoY 4 wk avg. +8.5% (NSA)

Refi apps down -5% w/w (SA)

*(SA) = seasonally adjusted, (NSA) = not seasonally adjusted

(Graph at here)

Real Estate Loans (from the FRB)

Down -0.3% w/w

Down -0.7% YoY (-0.7 - 5.2) (new one year low)

(Graph at Real Estate Loans, All Commercial Banks | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

Purchase mortgage applications made repeated new decade highs late last year. Between higher mortgage rates and likely weather related issues, they cratered briefly in February, but have rebounded. Refi is also down from recent highs. This is enough to change their ratings from positive to neutral, but unless the YoY metric turns negative, this is not enough to turn them into a negative.

From 2018 until late in 2020 real estate loans with few brief exceptions stayed positive. In the past several months they turned neutral, and this week turned negative.

Money supply

Very regrettably, the Federal Reserve has discontinued this weekly series. Data will only be released monthly. February data, released this week, indicates:

M1 m/m up +1.6%, YoY up +357% !!!

M2 m/m up +1.4%, YoY up +27.1%

Corporate profits (estimated and actual S&P 500 earnings from I/B/E/S via FactSet at p. 27)

Q4 2020 unchanged at 42.32, up +7.4% q/q

Q1 2021 estimated, down -0.05 to 39.74, down -6.1% q/q

FactSet estimates earnings, which are replaced by actual earnings as they are reported, and are updated weekly. The "neutral" band is +/-3%. I also average the previous two quarters together, until at least 100 companies have actually reported.

Q4 earnings were up over 40% from their Q2 bottom, while Q1 estimates have retreated from that peak enough to change this metric to neutral.

Credit conditions (from the Chicago Fed) (graph at link)

Financial Conditions Index unchanged (loose) at -0.63 (0.33 - -0.69)

Adjusted Index (removing background economic conditions) down -.04 ( looser) to -0.56 (0.64 - -0.79)

Leverage subindex down -.03 (looser) to -0.18 (0.66 - -0.24)

The Chicago Fed's Adjusted Index's real break-even point is roughly -0.25. In the leverage index, a negative number is good, a positive poor. The historical breakeven point has been -0.5 for the unadjusted Index. In early April 2020, all turned negative, but both the adjusted and unadjusted indexes quickly rebounded to positive, and have remained so since. Leverage is now positive as well.

Short leading indicators

Trade weighted US$

Both measures of the US$ were negative for 2 months right after the pandemic started in 2020. In late spring both improved to neutral, and then positive since last August.

Commodity prices

Bloomberg Commodity Index

Down -0.39 to 84.13 (58.87-85.96)

Up +32.9% YoY (Worst: -26.0% on April 25; Best: +37.6% Mar 19)

(Graph at BCOM | Bloomberg Commodity Index Overview | MarketWatch)

Bloomberg Industrial metals ETF (from Bloomberg) (graph at link)

145.81, up +0.04 w/w (88.46-147.86)

Up +59.0% YoY (Worst: -23.6% on April 11; Best +59.0% this week)

Both industrial metals and the broader commodities indexes were negative in much of 2019, but rebounded considerably since April 2020. Both total and industrial commodities are now strongly positive.

Stock prices S&P 500 (from CNBC) (graph at link)

Up +1.5% to 3874.54

There have been repeated recent 3 month highs, including yesterday, so this metric remains positive.

Regional Fed New Orders Indexes

(*indicates report this week)

Empire State down -1.7 to +9.1

Philly up +27.5 to +50.9

*Richmond unchanged at +10

*Kansas City up +21 to +37

Dallas up +6.7 to +13.0

Month-over-month rolling average: up +4 to +24

The regional average is more volatile than the ISM manufacturing index, but usually correctly forecasts its month-over-month direction. By last June these had already rebounded all the way to positive. They pulled back in November and December, but have sharply rebound since.

Employment metrics

Initial jobless claims

684,000, down -97,000 w/w (Worst: 6.867 M on April 4; Best 684,000 this week)

4-week average 736,000, down -13,000 w/w (Worst: 5.786 M on April 25; Best 736,000 this week)

(Graph at St. Louis FRED)

New claims made a pandemic low in November, rose through a month ago, and have since essentially leveled off. They are still above their worst levels of the Great Recession. Recent weakening turned this metric negative for one week. In the last month it reverted to neutral and for the past four weeks back to positive.

Temporary staffing index (from the American Staffing Association) (graph at link)

Up +1 to 93 w/w

Up +8.8% YoY (Worst: -36.3% on May 28; Best +8.8% this week)

This index turned negative in February 2019, worsened in the second half of the year, and plummeted beginning in March 2020. It gradually improved to “less awful,” then neutral 5 months ago, and positive since February. Note that it is also higher than its reading at this time in 2019.

Tax Withholding (from the Dept. of the Treasury)

$259.6 B for the last 20 reporting days vs. $239.0 B one year ago, up +$20.6 B or +8.6% (Worst: -16.0% on July 3; Best +18.4% Jan 8)

YoY comparisons turned firmly negative in the second week of April. The comparative YoY readings, except for one week, have generally improved to less than 1/2 of their worst, making this indicator neutral. This report has been positive since the beginning of 2021.

Oil prices and usage (from the E.I.A.)

Oil down -$0.65 to $60.84 w/w, up +81.8% YoY

Gas prices up +$0.01 to $2.86 w/w, up $0.73 YoY (Worst: -$1.12 on May 1)

Usage 4-week average down -7.8% YoY (Worst: -43.7% on May 1; Best -6.7% Oct 9)

(Graphs at This Week In Petroleum Gasoline Section - U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA))

Oil prices and gas prices are now both solidly in the upper portion of their 5-year range and so have turned into a slight negative. Usage turned very negative last April, but since rebounded by much more than half since its low point, and so has become neutral. The YoY comparisons have weakened or steadied in the past few months near the -10% YoY range. If usage improves to 8.5 million barrels or better, usage will change to a positive.

Bank lending rates

0.1780 TED spread down -0.006 w/w (0.12-1.90) (graph at link)

0.1091 LIBOR down -0.0018 w/w (0.13-1.70) (graph at link)

TED was above 0.50 before both the 2001 and 2008 recessions. Since early 2019 the TED spread has remained positive, except the worst of the coronavirus downturn. Both TED and LIBOR have declined far enough after that to turn back positive.

Coincident indicators

St. Louis FRED Weekly Economic Index

Up +5.17 to +4.14 w/w (Worst: -11.48; Best +5.17 this week)

TED was above 0.50 before. In the 5 years before the onset of the pandemic, this Index varied between +.67 and roughly +3.00. Just after the Great Recession, its best comparison was +4.63. The big positive number this week is in comparison to the pandemic shutdown one year ago.

Restaurant reservations YoY (from Open Table)

Mar 18 -32%

Mar 18 -31% (Best -31% this week)

The comparisons gradually improved each week from spring into summer, enough so that they turned neutral. In late autumn and winter there was a retrenchment, enough to change the rating to negative, but in the past month, there has been a recovery back to neutral, and for the past three weeks very slightly to positive.

Consumer spending

Johnson Redbook up +9.4% YoY (Worst:-9.7% June 12; Best +9.4% this week)

Last April the bottom fell out in the Redbook index. It turned positive for two weeks before turning neutral and then positive, and has remained so since.

Transport

Railroads (from the AAR)

Carloads up +2.9% YoY (Worst: -30.2% on May 22; Best this week)

Intermodal units up +19.8% YoY (Worst: -22.4% on May 1; Best +24.8% on Sep 11)

Total loads up +11.6% YoY (Worst: -39.4% on May 8; Best this week)

(Graph at Railfax Report - North American Rail Freight Traffic Carloading Report)

Shipping transport

Harpex up +11 to 1454 (412-1454) (new 10 year high) Harper Petersen & Co

Baltic Dry Index down -43 to 2172 (393-2215) (graph at link)

Since January 2019 rail had been almost uniformly negative, and worsened last April, but has gradually improved ever since. Carloads have turned positive several times, but were negative again this week. Intermodal has generally been positive for several months. Total rail carloads had also been generally positive for about 4 months.

Harpex declined to a new one-year low earlier this year, then improved gradually. In the past month it has repeatedly spiked to new multiyear highs. BDI traced a similar trajectory, making new three year highs into September 2019, then declining to new three-year lows at the beginning of February. In summer the BDI improved enough to warrant changing its rating from negative to neutral, and for a few weeks to positive. Ten weeks ago it fell back again to neutral, but has improved enough to go back to positive.

I am wary of reading too much into price indexes like this since they are heavily influenced by supply (as in, a huge overbuilding of ships in the last decade) as well as demand.

Steel production (from the beginning American Iron and Steel Institute) (no update this week)

Down -0.5% w/w

Up +0.7% YoY (Worst: -39.4% on May 8; Best this week)

The bottom in production fell out in April. There has been slow but continuing improvement since then, and finally three months ago, it improved enough to be rated neutral. In the last two reports, for the first time since one year ago, it is positive.

Summary And Conclusion

Note that YoY comparisons are now against the worst ones of the pandemic, making straight YoY comparisons, although frequently unavoidable, of little use. Therefore I am discontinuing the pandemic “worst” numbers after this report.

Among coincident indicators, "everything" - the unadjusted Chicago Fed Financial Index, the TED spread, LIBOR, Redbook consumer spending, tax withholding, Harpex, rail traffic, the BDI, restaurant reservations, steel, and the Fed Weekly Economic Index - are now all positive. There are no neutrals or negatives.

Among the short leading indicators, staffing, stock prices, the regional Fed new orders indexes, weekly jobless claims, the US$ both broadly and against major currencies, industrial and total commodities, and the spread between corporate and Treasury bonds are positives. Gas usage is neutral. Gas and oil prices have turned negative.

Interest rates remain the story among the long leading indicators. Nevertheless two out of three measures of the yield curve, the Adjusted Chicago Financial Conditions Index and Leverage subindex remain positives, as is monthly money supply. Mortgage rates, purchase mortgage applications and refinancing, the 2 year Treasury minus Fed funds yield spread, corporate profits, and corporate bonds are neutral. US Treasuries and real estate loans are negative.

The present is the most extreme monetary and fiscal environment since LBJ’s “guns and butter” policy of 1966. The difference is that, without unions, there is no labor power to ignite a wage-price inflationary spiral. This, combined with an increasing percentage of those who have been fully vaccinated and can be expected to be much more mobile and consumer more goods and services, has set the stage for explosive growth in the short term. The long-term forecast has shifted to neutral because of interest rates.