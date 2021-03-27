Photo by fizkes/iStock via Getty Images

The beauty of Seeking Alpha is that it encourages contributors and readers to offer varying opinions in a professional and friendly manner. The motto at Seeking Alpha is "Read. Decide. Invest." We believe AT&T (NYSE:T) stock is great for income, but for capital gains to be had, there will need to be improvement in the fundamentals of the company. We are in the midst of a rotation from growth to value, and despite this, AT&T stock is still somewhat stuck. However, on meaningful pullback from where it is over $30 would be a buying opportunity. For now, we lean bearish, because of the fundamentals.

We were motivated to pen this piece after we read with great anticipation an article by fellow Seeking Alpha Contributor Walter Zelzniak Jr, who frequently offers his current views on the S&P 500 as well as select specific sectors and stocks from time to time. The article in question was entitled "AT&T offers investors 30% to 100% gains." In this column we expand on and discuss issues related to what may impact the ability for investors to see significant returns in this stock, which we have long held. We want to help investors make better decisions.

We hope AT&T does offer substantial upside in some fashion, because we have owned the stock for many years as an income name which we are reinvesting dividends in. We offer several discussion points which are critical for investors to consider.

First, we think that a call buying option strategy can work, if there is reason to believe there is upside. From a technical perspective, there may be some sentiment shift. However, it is a high risk approach. Thus, we encourage investors to buy common stock on weakness. Buying options on high dividend yield stocks is risky.

The risk of chasing big gains using call options is losing everything. This is because a stock must rise substantially to first be in the money, and second to offset the time premium baked into options. We think it is best to buy common stock in AT&T because you can obtain sizable gains (such as 30%) or more if you simply wait long enough and the stock doesn't move, so long as the dividend continues to be paid. If you buy the common stock, you get those dividends. Holding options, the stock goes down on ex-dividend dates each time (though the stock tends to rally the week before ex-dividend). Owning commons seems preferable. If the stock does not move, option premiums erode, but say it's a $30 stock in two years like it is now, you earned 13-14% returns in dividend alone ($4 and change on $30); the option has lost value. If it moves a few dollars higher, the option makes nothing, dead money for two years, whereas commons offer a return. In our opinion, buying call options here is risky investment decision. That is unless there was a real catalyst for growth ahead.

It is very possible AT&T stock continues to do nothing for two years. That is perfect news for income investors, but horrible for someone buying call options. A common mistake that new investors make is looking at past price performance and assuming a stock will return to this level. AT&T stock used to trade in the high $30's but it does not mean it will get back there. Folks, please understand this, it matters not where a stock has been. There are highways of graves of broke traders playing the "the stock used to be price at" game. It only matters where it is going. Keep in mind, value and defensive stocks have been in favor, but AT&T stock is still well below recent highs in the summer of 2020:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing T stock one year chart

If you consider AT&T a value play, as we do, why has it not rallied more? In fact, many value names are at 52-week highs. Value names have been solid investments. Value names have demonstrated a true sentiment shift. AT&T stock is in the middle of a 52-week range. Therefore we propose the question "why should AT&T stock rally at all?"

This is where fundamental analysis of the company comes into play. The fundamental drivers of AT&T the company and subsequently the stock deserve to be expanded on. It is our opinion that the stock is NOT going to offer substantial returns in the next year or so. We hope it does. But there is a lot going against the company in the next year as it relates to zero earnings growth, high debt, and a stalled dividend. But there are potential catalysts such as the reopening of theaters, 5G expansion, and success in streaming.

We think the revenue generation ability of the company starts to improve when we move past COVID. For the entire year 2021, revenues look like they will be flat to up a single 1%. Making matters worse, there is no earnings growth. That is not a good reason to bet the stock will rally 6-7 points from here. in fact, EPS will be flat with 2020, give or take a few cents. No reason to see the stock rally, considering the dividend has not been raised either. In fact, the sentiment on the stock was quite poor when AT&T decided not to raise its dividend.

There is also a massive debt burden. The company just spent or will spend, a ton of money on spectrum bids to gain access to the airwaves. We are still looking at about $150 billion give or take in debt here folks, depending on how much the spectrum costs end up being this year, on top of all other expenditures. That is a huge risk. The most bullish thing the company can do is tackle debt. This is why the company did not raise its dividend in December. In other words, the company is trying to address the debt.

Are there positives? There are. We mentioned value is catching a bid, and AT&T has hit $30 a share again, but is way behind the rally in value overall. Fundamentally, we are seeing benefits from 5G, and trends in wireless are strong. AT&T finally made moves to do something with troubled DirecTV, so that was positive. Further, free cash flow will again be more than sufficient to cover the dividend this year, and the all-important payout ratio will remain a very safe 50%. This is absolutely key, and income investors should welcome this news.

In summation, we hope AT&T rallies to levels seen years ago. It would be welcomed as we are shareholders. With the lack of revenues and earnings growth, as well as a massive debt burden, but a high paying and sustainable dividend, purchasing common stock is the best play here. This is because we believe there is a much better risk-reward profile compared to maybe a double or losing everything by buying call options. We strongly suggest common stock, and further suggest waiting for a pullback well under $30. Our advice to our members who really want to see good returns with AT&T is to embrace a covered call strategy on a name like this. We believe that this approach minimizes risk, and maximizes reward. We think common stock holders can and should sell out of the money call options against their common stock position. This can bring in regular income on top of the dividend. The worst case here is that you are defining the price at which you will sell the stock, while capturing some capital gains because the stock will have risen to be in the money on your options. Overall, with a lack of true fundamental catalysts ahead, we think owning commons and buying them in the high $20s, then selling covered calls when the stock rises above $30 is a great approach. We are near-term bearish, but become bullish in the $27 area. A long-term investor here can improve returns by buying on the big dips, and writing calls on the big rips.