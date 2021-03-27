TQQQ: Long-Term Hold Viable With DCA But Only For Those With The Highest Risk Tolerance

Photo by marrio31/iStock via Getty Images

Several months ago, I ran a historical back-test analyzing long term holding periods of the ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) vs. the underlying index, the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ). The main conclusion was that holding TQQQ for long time periods, 1 and 5 year holding periods, is viable but incredibly risky and relies significantly on market timing. Long holding periods during the most recent and extended bull market would have done wonders for an investor. However, holding through the recent extended bear markets in 2000 and 2008 would have nearly wiped out investors in TQQQ.

Several commenters in my article mentioned that instead of trying to time the market, using dollar cost averaging (DCA) would help smooth out market fluctuations over time and make long term holds of TQQQ much more likely to outperform QQQ.

Dollar Cost Average Simulation

I decided to simulate a DCA investor investing in TQQQ vs QQQ to see if this was the case. Similar to my previous back-test, the TQQQ daily returns had to be derived from 3x QQQ daily returns dating back to 1999 as TQQQ was not available until 2010, after two critical periods of bear market that we need to study.

The DCA assumptions were that an investor started with a portfolio size of $1000 and on the first trading day of each month, deposited $1000 to the portfolio. Based on a time period of March 1999 to March 2021, this would mean the investor deposits $265,000 of their own capital over the period studied.

As a baseline to compare to, if the investor invested this amount as a lump sum instead, with QQQ the investor would have $1.65M or about 521% return at the end of the period. A TQQQ investor would only have $360K or 36% return over 22 years. This is the danger of lump sum investing in leveraged ETFs right before major crashes as QQQ easily crushed the return of TQQQ even over this extended period of time.

Full Time Period (1999-2021)

Using DCA over the entire 22 period creates a completely different picture than the lump sum case. Now, investing in TQQQ absolutely crushes QQQ, with a final portfolio value of $12M compared to about $1.5M for QQQ. Using DCA for QQQ actually lowers the final portfolio value slightly compared to lump sum while using DCA for TQQQ helps smooth out the volatility in the earlier years as most of your capital is deployed in the later part of the time period, during the extended bull market post 2009.

Source: Author's calculations. QQQ return data from Yahoo Finance.

However, I want to caution investors from deciding that DCA will guarantee this level of returns with TQQQ. In this time period studied, DCA with TQQQ was able to overcome the two major bear markets because the portfolio size only grew large near the end of the time period studied, which coincided with one of the longest and greatest bull markets in history. It also means an investor was able to "diamond hand" and stick to the DCA plan without any withdrawals for the entire 22 years, a taller ask than many think considering the two major bear markets.

Due to the scale of the chart, it is difficult to see how this strategy performed during the major bear markets and thus I will zoom in on those time periods.

Dotcom Crash and Recovery (1999-2006)

During the 8 year period between 1999 and 2006, the DCA portfolio for TQQQ investors was generally below that of the QQQ investors. In the dotcom runup, the TQQQ portfolio was able to reach $66K from a starting value of $1000 in just over a year. However the subsequent fall from grace over the next year would see the portfolio fall to a low of $2K, a 97% loss, even with about $12K of deposits over that time period. TQQQ would not truly catch back up consistently until 2007.

I have a very difficult time believing an investor who experiences at 97% loss in their DCA portfolio to continue to stick to their plan for another 6 years just to catch up with the QQQ investor.

Source: Author's calculations. QQQ return data from Yahoo Finance.

Great Financial Crisis Crash and Recovery (2007-2012)

During the 6 year period between 2007 and 2012, the DCA portfolio for TQQQ investors was also generally below that of the QQQ investors. In the 2007 runup, the TQQQ portfolio was able to reach $220K from a starting value of about $100K in less than year. However the subsequent fall from grace over the next year and a half would see the portfolio fall to a low of $16K, a 93% loss, even with about $18K of deposits over that time period. TQQQ would not truly catch back up consistently until 2013, where the major bull run would finally take it flying and crush QQQ over the next 8 years.

Similarly to the dotcom period, I also have a difficult time believing an investor who experiences a 93% loss in their DCA portfolio to stick to their plan for multiple years to catch back up to the QQQ investor.

Source: Author's calculations. QQQ return data from Yahoo Finance.

Conclusion

Holding TQQQ for an extended period of time even through two major bear markets can still outperform the underlying by a significant amount with proper and consistent use of DCA. However, an investor would have to be nearly robotic in their ability to stick to the plan and not withdraw any funds even when their portfolio is nearly wiped out. The investor would also have to benefit from one of the longest and greatest bull markets in history at the end of the investing period.

Given all of these caveats, I would only recommend holding TQQQ long term with a DCA strategy to investors with the highest level of risk tolerance and only invest money they can afford to see fall over 90% at times and in amounts that are not needed for many years. TQQQ with DCA is not a get rich quick scheme and is definitely not guaranteed to work even over long periods of time, depending on market timing.