The Week On Wall Street: The Parade Of New Highs Continues

Photo by Matteo Colombo/DigitalVision via Getty Images "Everything happening to you now is a signal or symbol and has meaning. Your opportunity is to recognize the meaning and utilize it in your life." - Russell Anthony Gibbs

Searching for signals is a part of life and an integral part of investing. We look for signals in a person's words and body language. Some of us search for a sign from above. When it comes to investing, we are constantly on the lookout for signals in the stock market to tell us when it's the right time to buy in or hit the sell button.

Since we are human, our tendencies can push us to levels where we all overdo it. It is at that point when we might just stumble on something that really isn't there. In many situations that an investor finds themselves in, successful investing always comes down to a fine line. In this case, defining what indicators or signals one wishes to employ than relying on that data to form a picture.

Ahh, if it was that easy. No indicator, signal, strategy is infallible when it comes to investing. Investing is a balancing act. Navigating that fine line to select what has worked in the past, then refine it to a point. That means don't go looking for the signal that you may feel is behind the original signal. Yes, that is quite common, and it is then as I mentioned earlier that we find stuff that really isn't there. At the end of the day, keep it simple. There is a striking difference in success between someone who overdoes it and the individual that keeps it simple. It is best to simply look at the data for what it is instead of overdoing it. The latter opens the door for an individual to continually conjure up that one item they believe will either catapult the market to highs all of the time or that one piece of evidence that is sure to crash the market.

That is the downfall of the unsuccessful individual because we should know by now no one piece of data will tell anyone that. Yet, how many times during this bull market has someone stepped up and claimed they found that single piece of evidence and the market is about to fall. On the other hand, some of the best investors I know do what I described earlier. Use the indicators that have worked for them in the past, to paint that picture, and put the odds in their favor.

They also come to know full well that they have to trust their strategy, but also realize that their model may not be as reliable as they are accustomed to. Therein lies another fine line, trust is a must or your game is a bust versus not seeing the water rise as your ship is sinking. Investing isn't easy, it's all about tipping the scales to your side. That is what makes the best money managers out there head and shoulders above the rest.

Signals also give us an out. After all, it's easy, we can just sit back and blame a poor outcome on a bad indicator. Well, that is the easy way out. The better way to proceed is to look in the mirror and accept when we made a bad decision.

Harvard Business School's Max Bazerman offers these words of wisdom when it comes to taking a look at how we are doing:

"It's easy to have illusions about the future if you don't even have a grip on your own recent past. Do yourself a favor and get a grip. Log into your account and examine your performance. It might not feel good and it might not even change your approach, but maybe it will dampen any illusions you have about the future."

In other words, deal with the reality of the situation, past, present, and future, instead of a made-up scenario that fits any preconceived ideas. All of this fits so well with the situation at hand. The situation looks great. Liquidity is everywhere, but the ever-burning question of just how much of these GOOD times is already priced in?

At the moment the stock market is wrestling with all of the topics that have been laid out here in the last few weeks. Inflation, Interest Rates, and Taxes are all looming right about the same time as the pent-up demand hits an already robust economy.

The stock market predicted the "V" shape recovery that people are still denying, so we start to ponder what comes next? For the most part, the "V" is priced in. What scenario takes over the scene now? Of course, liquidity remains the main ingredient, but from a sentiment viewpoint, rising rates may start to offset that. However, there is also the chance my views of blowout GDP reports come to fruition. Under the surface, the political situation is "stewing" as well. Is there trouble brewing in paradise? I'll not comment on the political issues that make the headlines today, they don't play into a strategy UNLESS they are deemed, then become a "negative".

What I will rely on is the predictive powers of the market by following ALL of the signals, data, and information presented. That worked out very well this week.

The Week On Wall Street

A backdrop void of any major headline, a 10-year Treasury that was flat as investors got back to work made for a calm start to the week. A calm start that gained momentum during the first day of trading with the Technology sector back in vogue. Just when it looked like a "crack" might be developing in the short-term view, the S&P 500 once again bounced off of support and closed at 3,940 for a gain of 0.74%. The NASDAQ was the leader with a 1.2% rally. The Dow 30 also tacked on 0.30%. Dow Transports and the Russell 2000 were weaker and posted losses on the day.

Tuesday was the first anniversary of the start of the 2020 Bear market. Investors started to wonder if this rally since November was getting a bit long in the tooth, started to grapple with the "issues", got nervous, and decided to sell. What looked to be a turnaround as trading began on Wednesday turned out to actually be a decisive win for the sellers.

However, as we have seen so many times before, if you don't like the trading action, just hang around for a while, a quick change is on the way. Yet another bounce this time off lower support levels on Thursday was followed by a big move in the S&P on Friday. The index closed the week with more gains and a new record high (by a fraction) at 3,974.28.

The Dow 30 and the Dow Transports vaulted to new highs while the two weaklings, the NASDAQ and the Russell posted losses for the week. A wild week that left both the Bears and the Bulls scratching their collective heads.

Business News

Some economists look at today's 20% savings rate and conclude that consumers remain fearful of the virus and may not spend much of their newfound cash. I'm not buying that at all. Consumers simply haven't had the opportunity. Travel and leisure activity has plummeted and is only now starting to rebound. With the savings rate at 20%, there is currently $4.4 trillion of savings. If the savings rate were more normal at 6.0%, there would be $1.3 trillion of savings.

This means that today consumers have $3.1 trillion more cash in their checking accounts than they need. And more cash is on the way. Following the injection from the latest stimulus checks, the amount of surplus savings is likely to climb to $4.0-5.0 trillion. But keep in mind two things.

First, the $3.1 trillion estimates of surplus savings were based on January data. The world is totally different today as the virus is slowing rapidly and vaccines are being distributed. If herd immunity is achieved by the end of April won't our willingness to spend rise dramatically? Second, in 2019, before all of last year's dramatic swings in the pace of economic activity, consumer spending increased by $0.7 trillion. With $3.1 trillion of surplus savings now and perhaps $4.0-5.0 trillion within a month, it is very possible that consumer spending this year climbs far more rapidly than anybody expects.

The Fed's 5-6% GDP growth forecast for the year will include an increase in consumer spending of $1.1 trillion. In my book, that is a VERY conservative GDP forecast.

The latest revision on Q4 '20 GDP growth was reported at 4.3% up from 4.1% beating market estimates.

Analysts left Q1 '21 GDP growth forecast at 4.3%.

Initial Jobless claims have finally moved back below their pre-pandemic record level of 695K set in October 1982. They are now at the lowest level in a year, coming in below expectations of 730K at 684K. That was a 97K decrease from last week's upwardly revised level of 781K and the largest week over week decline since the week of February 19th. This should come as no surprise, when you open the economy and allow people to get back to work, most of them will do just that. I continue to expect the unemployment rate to drop and settle in the 5.5%-6% range as the economy completely re-opens.

Personal income dropped 7.1% in February, while spending fell 1.0%. These follow a revised 10.1% pop in January income after a 0.5% December gain. January spending was bumped up to a 3.4% rebound following the 0.6% December dip.

Chicago Fed National Activity Index dropped 1.84 points to -1.09 in February, a much larger slide than anticipated. This is the first negative print since April.

March Richmond Fed Manufacturing index rose 3 points to 17. The index was steady at 14 in February after falling 5 ticks to that level in January.

IHS Markit Flash U.S. Composite PMI

Composite Output Index at 59.1 (59.5 in February). 2-month low.

Services Business Activity Index at 60.0 (59.8 in February). 80-month high.

Manufacturing PMI at 59.0 (58.6 in February). 2-month high.

Manufacturing Output Index at 54.5 (57.8 in February). 5-month low.

Existing home sales fell 6.6% to 6.22 million in February, weaker than expected. It follows a downward revision in January to 6.66 million. Single-family sales were down 6.6% to 5.52 million. Condo/coop sales slid 6.7% to 0.70 million following the 2.7% jump to 0.75 million previously. The supply of homes edged up to 2 months versus 1.9 in January and December.

New home sales plunged 18.2% in February to a 775k pace and were weaker than expected. Sales were up 3.2% to 948k in January and 7.2% to 919k in December. The largely weather-related hit breaks a string of 8 straight months of sales with the pace the strongest since the 1,016k from September 2006. Sales declined in all four regions.

The Global Report

The following results are some of the strongest broad PMI snapshots we've seen from Markit data. The "V" recovery on the global scene continues.

IHS Markit Flash Eurozone PMI

Composite Output Index at 52.5 (48.8 in February). 8-month high

Services PMI Activity Index at 48.8 (45.7 in February). 7-month high. Manufacturing PMI Output Index at 63.0 (57.6 in February). A record high (since June 1997).

Flash Eurozone Manufacturing PMI at 62.4 (57.9 in February). A record high (since June 1997).

In Germany, GfK released its consumer confidence metric this week. The level is still weak, but the one-month change was the third-largest in the history of the data. That somewhat surprising with new activity restrictions and the fact that COVID cases have increased. However, it is consistent with the surging PMI data across both Services and Manufacturing.

Germany's IFO business sentiment survey surged across the board and beat all estimates. By far the strongest subindex is expectations, which surged 5.7% in March, the best levels on record other than May and June of last year. The Expectations index is at the highest levels since April 2018, a sign that despite accelerating COVID cases in the country and slow vaccine rollout, German businesses are very optimistic. The IFO data is another good example of the "animal spirits" upticks we've seen in data released this week around the world, including PMIs.

In France, the National statistical agency INSEE reported March business confidence. While manufacturing sector indicators were mixed, overall business confidence and especially services saw large increases, rising to the highest levels since the COVID crisis hit.

IHS Markit / CIPS Flash UK Composite PMI

Composite Output Index Mar: 56.6, 7-month high (Feb final: 49.6)

Services Business Activity Index Mar: 56.8, 7-month high (Feb final: 49.5)

Manufacturing Output Index Mar: 55.6, 3-month high (Feb final: 50.5)

Manufacturing PMI Mar: 57.9, 40-month high (Feb final: 55.1)

Au Jiban Bank Flash Japan Composite PMI

Food For Thought

With more stimulus money flowing through the economy and announcements that additional spending may be on the way, the talk of looming inflation has garnered plenty of attention lately. It could be too early to add this issue as a negative because Bespoke Investment Group assembled an interesting set of facts.

"What does a higher CPI mean for equity prices? The chart below breaks down the S&P 500's median forward performance 3, 6, and 12 months following various readings in headline Y/Y CPI. The best equity market returns have historically followed periods when Y/Y CPI dropped below zero." "In those brief and relatively rare instances when there was deflation in headline CPI, the S&P 500 experienced double-digit gains over the following six (12.2%) and twelve (21.6%) months with positive returns 90% of the time or more."

Source: Bespoke

"The current pace of CPI between 1% and 2% has also historically been followed by above-average returns. As inflation ticks higher above 2%, though, median returns tend to weaken. It's not a perfect relationship, but as inflation rates increase, forward returns for the equity market tend to diminish."

The last time CPI moved above 3% after staying below there for at least three years was in April 2011. During that period, the S&P 500 traded lower as CPI moved up above 3.8%, but once CPI peaked in September, the S&P 500 got back on track and rallied. However, we should be reminded that the S&P had rallied strongly off the 2009 lows and may have been overdue for a breather. As with most of these types of comparisons, it is all about where the S&P is at the time inflation ticks higher.

Even if the 10-year bumps up to 2%, it still would be historically low and hardly emblematic of runaway inflation. As the Fed keeps hammering home, the real inflation story begins when the labor market fully heals and the economy remains far from that. As I mentioned in earlier missives, I am not in the camp that believes we will see anything near FULL employment anytime soon.

Sentiment

The Bears are getting their playbooks ready. While the NASDAQ and the Russell 2,000 are struggling, investors turned more Bullish. The AAII's reading on bullish sentiment rose two percentage points moving back above 50% this week.

Bullish sentiment is now at its highest level since the week of November 12th.

For those waiting for me to issue a Bearish call, please be patient, and of course, use YOUR judgment on what this indicator means today.

The Daily chart of the S&P 500 (SPY)

When I look at the short-term view of ALL the major indices, I come up with a mixed picture that is full of question marks. A bifurcated market backdrop is now in place. Despite the consternation, the DAILY chart of the S&P 500 shows an index that set a new all-time high this week. It's the carnage underneath the surface that investors saw this past week or so that has brought on the nervousness.

All trend lines are higher and the uptrend is intact. Some analysts suggest this chart looks like a topping pattern and in my view that is a "guess".

My Playbook Is Full Of Opportunities For 2021

This past week marked the first anniversary of the S&P 500's COVID low and what an impressive run it has been. Of the 500 names, the average gain through Friday's close has been just over 100%! Even more amazing is the fact that only three stocks in the entire index are down during this span.

Leading the way higher, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary and Energy sectors are both up an average of over 150%, while Consumer Staples and Utilities are the only two sectors where each one's components are up an average of less than 50%. Just to the right of the S&P 500 in the chart below is the Technology sector which is one of five sectors where the average performance of its components is less than 100%.

Source: Bespoke

A gain of 96.1% in a year is a great achievement in any market environment, but just the fact that the average performance of stocks in the Technology sector since the March lows is now lower than the average of the S&P 500 demonstrates the sentiment change we have seen since the sector's peak.

It is no secret that investors appear to be anticipating a material improvement in U.S. economic activity, which has the potential to evolve into GDP growth not many of us have ever experienced. It's an interesting yet ironic backdrop for some investment managers. The tremendous growth that is looking at more regulatory burdens and higher taxes ahead is all set to dampen growth. So many are wondering what scene eventually wins out.

That prompts the question of whether it's wise to be playing with a "wide-open offense" or getting the defensive team ready to take the field. It doesn't get any easier when one day anything tied to the reopening of the economy is flying while technology is being dumped. Then the very next trading session sees a complete reversal of that action.

Stocks are suffering an upset stomach lately from the rise in the 10-year Treasury yield. These daily knee-jerk reactions to the fixed bond market while frustrating to the day traders out there should be totally ignored by the "average" Investors. Computerized trading with algorithms designed to "SELL" or "BUY" on the interest rate ticks is distorting the picture. Every move is now exacerbated to the point where it borders on ridiculous.

Think about it. I'm going to decide to own stocks because the 10-year is 1.68 %, but sell my holdings when the same T Bond is 1.74%. Rest assured no humans are making these hourly decisions. As reported, history doesn't confirm the angst we're seeing over rising rates and the effect on equities.

Yields have risen a lot this year, resulting in a rotation from growth to value stocks. Some believe this is a temporary phenomenon others believe there is still room for both trends to continue. Investors now have to decide how to navigate a very tricky market. The two sectors that have dominated the conversation, Energy and Financials were mentioned last week:

"The rally in "Energy" has been powerful and this week's price action may be the first step in the short-term rally taking a much-needed rest." "I believe we will see the Financials take the same road. After massive gains, it may be time for a break, and of course, that also would suggest the run in interest rates will also pause."

That call was very timely. The 10-year Treasury dropped from 1.74% on March 19th to 1.67% at the close of business on Friday (low for the week was 1.63%). In the meantime, the Financial ETF (XLF) followed my script exactly and suffered its first break of very short-term support, before stabilizing later in the week. The same for the Select Energy ETF (XLE) which also broke support on March 18th and continued to be capped by resistance levels this week as well.

Both of these "intermediate-term" trades have produced outsized gains since the November rally began. Energy is up 66% and has now given back 13%. Same with the Financials, a 40% gain with a 9% drawdown. I believe that after a pause these trends can continue. The question everyone wants the answer to is when does this "pause" end?

WTI dipped this week, industrial metals prices were weaker as well, and the dollar moved higher. That leaves us with a dilemma. Investors have to now decide if this is nervousness about the global recovery, or more re-positioning of multiple correlated trades being unwound (short bonds, long commodities, long equities).

We know have three sectors, Energy, Financial, and Materials that were all recent leaders taking a breather after nice rallies. Add that to the woes of Technology and it's easy to see this is a bifurcated stock market that is tossing out BUY, SELL, and HOLD signals on an hourly basis.

My recently introduced "Inflation basket" is trading in-line with the S&P, up 4% since late February. I believe this group may gain traction as the economy evolves in 2021. What is now VERY obvious, the HOT Electric vehicles, SPACS, and Marijuana trends have broken down. The beloved NIO, Inc. (NIO) is down 44%. Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is off 23+%. There is now a graveyard for SPACS, and to think I was told if I didn't have the bulk of my money in these "future" trends I was a fool that was stuck in the mud. Future trends? Of course, there is no denying that. The problem is the "future" could be a lot further away than these speculators realize.

No matter how an investor wants to "attack" this post-Covid investment backdrop if you aren't looking at "QUALITY" now you may be in for a rude awakening.

Best of Luck to Everyone!

Source for all images: Pixabay

Postscript

Please allow me to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. I provide investment advice to clients and members of my marketplace service. Each week I strive to provide an investment backdrop that helps investors make their own decisions. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation.

In different circumstances, I can determine each client's personal situation/requirements and discuss issues with them when needed. That is impossible with readers of these articles. Therefore I will attempt to help form an opinion without crossing the line into specific advice. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

THANKS to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.