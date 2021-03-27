Stay The Course

Market volatility increases as the tug of war continues between a steepening yield curve/an accelerating economy and value vs. growth stocks. It is essential to step back out from the daily bombardment of news to review and challenge your core beliefs. It sounds easy, but we all know it takes great discipline to process the incoming news and widely varying opinions and ultimately stay true to your core beliefs.

We are getting our arms around the virus, and growth both here and abroad is about to take off such that operating margins/earnings will increase much more than expected. Therefore, your portfolio should emphasize companies leveraged to global growth. It certainly does not hurt that global liquidity trends are immensely favorable. We would use any corrections to add value/cyclical stocks to your portfolios while reducing your exposure to growth stocks as market multiples have peaked. We were pleased to see some of the speculative fervor exit the markets last week, as shown by weakness in the highfliers/SPAC stocks.

Biden's comment this week that we will have 200 million vaccinations by the end of April, twice what was initially anticipated, offers us confidence that we are where we wanted to get to, even earlier than anticipated. While the number of cases has plateaued, the number of deaths keeps falling. At least 31 states will be giving all adults access to vaccinations by mid-April and many more by May 1st. The government has locked in supply to vaccinate 400 million people by the end of July, about 70 million more than needed. Unfortunately, Europe is not doing nearly as well. Still, we remain optimistic that it will get better rapidly. Those abroad will most likely be vaccinated before year-end as supply increases dramatically, putting the virus in the rearview mirror as we enter 2022. Governments and monetary authorities have stepped up to the plate, providing extra liquidity and funding for individuals and corporations to make it to the other side safely side. This excess liquidity will remain in the system for years boosting global growth above historical rates.

Powell and Yellen testified before Congress last week. Their messages were clear and consistent: we will do everything in our powers to stimulate/support the economy until unemployment moves back to pre-pandemic levels, even if it means inflation running above 2% for a sustained period. Both expect and believe that higher near-term inflation will only be transitory as corporations catch up with demand, supply lines are improved, and more capacity comes on stream. We, too, believe long-term inflation stays contained due to global competition, technological advancements, and the rise of disruptors everywhere. Weather problems last month, chip shortages, and a bottleneck in the Suez Canal point out the need to bring supply lines home. Biden will address this problem in his multi-trillion demand-focused stimulus bill being announced next week. We do not expect the Fed, ECB, BOJ, and Bank of England to begin changing policies until well into 2022, permitting the global economy to run hot. Could there be some minor tweaks along the way? Of course, like the Fed shifting its bond purchases to longer duration bonds - an operation twist. The bottom line is that all monetary authorities have our backs, limiting any corrections when and if they occur.

At the first press conference last week, Biden announced his demand-focused, job-creating multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure. His current 1.9 trillion-dollar stimulus plan is currently being rolled out. We expect nearly $600 billion will hit the economy before the end of the year and over $1 trillion rolling over into 2022. We expect his next stimulus bill will supply funds for roads, bridges, ports, climate change, and bringing back the supply lines in a crucial area to America. The gross number could easily exceed $2.5 trillion over several years partially funded with higher taxes on individuals and corporations. We expect the government to focus on a higher tax rate for the very wealthy, closing loopholes and better collections. We do not expect the corporate rate to go above 25% as it would not keep U.S corporations globally tax competitive, which Yellen said was one of her goals. We cannot imagine the government raising taxes that disincentivize corporations from investing in employees, research, and plants.

While February's economic data was penalized by weather, most recent data points are strong despite supply issues. Rather than looking in the rearview mirror at February, here are the most recent key data points: jobless claims fell to 684,000 last week, the lowest since the pandemic began; the flash U.S. composite output index hit 59.1; the flash services business activity index hit 60, an 80 month high; the flash manufacturing PMI hit 59.0, a two month high; manufacturing output hit a five-month low as production is ramping up to meet demand; new order growth is fastest in 6 ½ years, but supply chain issues are limiting output, and consumer sentiment hit 84.9, the highest level since the pandemic. We expect above-average growth in production as manufacturers attempt to normalize inventory levels at multi-year lows. Problems in the Suez Canal are not helping matters as supply lines are further challenged, but that too will change. Shortages and supply lines issue drive home the need to build back America stronger. Biden/Yellen and even the Republicans get it creating significant investment opportunities for us. We like investing in areas with long-term government support.

Despite a rise in coronavirus cases abroad, foreign economic data has begun to improve too. For instance, European manufacturing PMI jumped to 62.4 in March, service sector PMI increased to 48.8, and the composite PMI rose to 52.5, up from 48.1 in February. Premier Li of China said last week that growth could easily exceed its 6+% target for 2021, and long-term growth will average above 5.5%. Not too shabby!

Investment Conclusions

We are on the cusp of a sharp acceleration in global growth, surprisingly led by the United States. The expansion will be longer, more robust, and sustainable as we are beginning it with record levels of liquidity, record level of savings, trillions of additional stimulus coming, demand focused, on top of over $2.5 trillion still not spent yet, substantial pent-up demand, shallow inventory levels, and a supportive Fed, as well as all monetary bodies.

Operating margins, earnings, cash flow, and ROIC are expected to be surprisingly robust over the next several years as managements have learned to do more with less, are spending heavily on technology to improve all facets of their businesses and are focusing on their strengths reducing/eliminating their weaker, less profitable companies. We expect significant increases in dividends and buybacks over the next few years, which supports higher stock prices.

We remain focused on companies most leveraged to the global economic recovery: industrials/capital goods/machinery companies; industrial commodities/agriculture; financials; technology at a price; transportation; and several unique situations. Each of our investments is led by a great management team with winning strategies who are shareholder-friendly.

We recognize that the financial markets are volatile and can correct at any time, but stay the course investing in the long-term winners and avoid losses. Sell highfliers without real fundamental support and bonds.

Our investment webinar will be held on March 29 at 8:30 am EST.

Remember to review all the facts; pause, reflect and consider mindset shifts; look at your asset mix with risk controls; turn off cable news; do firsthand fundamental research; and...

...Invest Accordingly!

