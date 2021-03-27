Photo by ronniechua/iStock via Getty Images

Earnings of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) will likely benefit from loan growth. A conducive economic environment and expansion in Minnesota will likely drive the loan portfolio. Further, the economic recovery and easing of the portfolio's credit risk will reduce the provision expense. On the other hand, the average portfolio yield will likely come under pressure, which will limit the earnings growth. A large number of loans will mature this year which will lead to reinvestment risk. Overall, I'm expecting West Bancorporation to report earnings of $2.64 per share in 2021, up 33.5% from last year. The year-end target price suggests a decent upside from the current market price. Hence, I'm adopting a bullish rating on West Bancorporation.

Network Expansion, Economic Reopening to Drive Loan Growth

The vaccine rollout and the subsequent economic reopening will likely drive loan growth in the year ahead. Further, the expansion in Minnesota will likely continue to boost the loan portfolio. As mentioned in the fourth quarter's conference call, benefits from the Minnesota expansion were affected by the lockdown in 2020. As a result, I'm expecting greater benefits to be realized this year.

On the other hand, the upcoming forgiveness of last year's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans will limit the loan growth. As mentioned in the 10-K filing for 2020, West Bancorporation had $180.7 million worth of PPP loans outstanding at the end of December, representing 7.9% of total loans.

Considering the economic factors, expansion, and PPP, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 4.1% by the end of 2021 from the end of 2020. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Provision Expense to Ease Thanks to Economic Recovery, Last Year's Reserve Build

West Bancorporation built up a high level of loan loss reserves in 2020, which will likely reduce the provision expense this year relative to last year. Allowances for loan losses made up 1.29% of total loans at the end of December, which is high from a historical perspective. Allowances made up an average of 1.02% of total loans from 2016 to 2019. Additionally, the anticipated economic recovery will likely reduce the provisioning requirements.

However, the provision expense will likely remain above normal this year because the credit risk is still unusually high. Loan modifications made up 6.14% of total loans at the end of December, which is quite high compared to peer banks that have around 1% of loan modifications. Further, the hotel portfolio is a cause for concern. Hotels made up 7.2% of total loans at the end of last year, as mentioned in the 10-K filing. Further, hotels carried a high loan-to-value ("LTV") ratio of 64%. In my opinion, LTVs below 50% are good, LTVs between 50% and 60% are satisfactory, and above 75% are highly risky. The following table gives details of the high-risk loan segments.

Considering the economic factors, credit risk, and the existing allowance level, I'm expecting the provision expense to decline to $5 million in 2021 from $12 million in 2020.

Loan Maturities to Pressurize the Margin

The average portfolio yield will likely come under pressure this year because a large amount of loan balance will mature this year. The cash flows from the maturing loans will get reinvested at lower rates in a low-interest-rate environment. As mentioned in the 10-K filing, around $369.8 million worth of loans will mature this year, representing 16.2% of total loans. Further, the low-interest-rate environment may encourage prepayments of loans.

Meanwhile, the upcoming maturity of costly Certificates of Deposits ("CD") will likely ease the pressure on the net interest margin. According to details given in the 10-K filing, around $131 million worth of CDs will mature this year, representing 6.5% of total deposits. Overall, I'm expecting the average margin in 2021 to be ten basis points below the average margin for 2020.

Expecting Earnings Per Share of $2.64

The anticipated loan growth and dip in provision expense will likely drive earnings this year. On the other hand, the net interest margin compression will likely limit the bottom-line growth. Further, the non-interest expenses will likely increase this year after strict control last year. The management mentioned in the conference call that business development and customer entertainment expenses may go up this year if the world reopens.

Overall, I'm expecting West Bancorporation to report earnings of $2.64 per share in 2021, up 33.5% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new variants. The loan portfolio's exposure to the hotel industry and loans requiring modifications adds to the risks. Overall, I believe West Bancorporation is facing a moderate level of risk.

Year-End Target Price Suggests a Decent Upside

West Bancorporation is offering a dividend yield of 3.7%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.22 per share. The dividend estimate implies a payout ratio of 33%, which means there is room for another dividend increase. To be conservative, I'm not assuming a dividend hike.

I'm using the historical price-to-book multiple ("P/B") to value West Bancorporation. The stock has traded at an average P/B ratio of 1.71x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/B multiple with the forecast book value per share of $15.4 gives a target price of $26.3 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 9.5% upside from the March 25 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The price upside and forward dividend yield combine to give a total expected return of 13.0%.

In my previous report on West Bancorporation, I had adopted a neutral rating because of the high-risk level. In my opinion, the riskiness has substantially declined since my last report because of the vaccine rollout and economic reopening. However, the credit risk of the loan portfolio is still above normal due to the hotel exposure and loans requiring modifications. Based on the high price upside, decent dividend yield, and moderate riskiness, I'm adopting a bullish rating on West Bancorporation.