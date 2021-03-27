Fiber laser leader IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) has quite a track record - not many companies manage a decade-plus of double-digit revenue growth, nor consistent mid-teens-or-better FCF margins, to say nothing of strong returns on capital and assets during more normal business conditions. On top of that, internal diode development and sourcing capability has long been a key competitive advantage for the company, allowing it to set the pace for innovation while maintaining very good margins.

In the near term, it gets better. IPG's revenue has long been driven by industrial capex cycles, and I believe we're in the early stages of a strong capex upswing - one that could be extended further if there is meaningful reshoring (or even just near-shoring) of manufacturing capacity. Opportunities in EVs, solar, and additive manufacturing only add to the longer-term potential.

The "but" is valuation. I don't believe IPG Photonics should trade like an industrial growth stock (where valuation is barely a concern). I'm likewise concerned that the Street is a little too blasé about the risk of meaningful price/margin pressure from its largest rival in China. While I do think that IPG merits a premium and offers good leverage to industrial capex growth, I think the current share price reflects that and doesn't leave an especially exciting, long-term expected return for investors.

More Opportunities, But Also More Intense Competition

On a core level, IPG is still serving a growing market, as fiber lasers continue to take share and become a larger percentage of the cutting/welding tool market. This process is also being helped along by growing interest / acceptance of automated welding systems as a labor and cost-saving option in manufacturing processes, as well as ongoing innovation in fiber lasers leading to more functionality (high-strength steel, aluminum, etc.).

Cycle

As this graph from Bank of America illustrates, there has long been a close relationship between machine tool orders (a good general reflection of industrial capex spending/expansion) and IPG's revenue growth.

That's a good thing now, as the cycle has definitely turned. The Japan Machine Tool Builders Association has reported four straight months of year-over-year increases in foreign orders, including 21.5% yoy growth in January, and the next report (due very soon) is likely to show ongoing growth. Likewise, Hurco (HURC), a small U.S. machine tool company, reported a sharp improvement in U.S. sales and orders in both North America and Asia, and a more modest (but still double-digit) improvement in European orders.

Welding and cutting are fundamental to a wide range of industries, so IPG has pretty broad leverage to a general overall economic recovery. On top of that, automation adoption continues to accelerate, with fiber lasers holding even more share on automated welding systems than their overall market share. With reshoring/near-shoring likely to drive more capex demand, and more automation demand in particular, this cycle should be a strong one for IPG.

New Opportunities

In addition to the typical cyclical move, IPG also has worthwhile new market opportunities that can stretch beyond the near-term cyclical improvement. Fiber lasers are likely to figure prominently in the production of xEV battery packs and other specialized welding tasks for xEVs, and auto companies are already started to ramp up spending on eEV production-enabling technologies.

Solar panels also represent a credible ongoing growth opportunity. Between xEVs and factory/warehouse automation, electrification should be a major growth trend over the next five-plus years, and that electrification drive will require more generation capacity. Solar is likely to play a meaningful role, and IPG's green lasers help improve solar cell efficiency.

Additive manufacturing is likewise a long-term opportunity worth watching. While there are still fundamental issues with 3D printing metal objects (or at least metal objects subject to certain stress loads), processes continue to improve and 3D manufacturing continues to expand, driving demand for sintering lasers.

Competition

Now for the prime "but" - competition. IPG is a leader in fiber lasers, with unmatched in-house diode capabilities, but they are far from the only game in town. Even if II-VI (IIVI) is buying Coherent (COHR) primarily for its silicon photonics capabilities (assuming II-VI is the ultimate winner), II-VI nevertheless has significant experience and capabilities in industrial lasers, including fiber laser optics, and I don't think the industrial laser business will be deprioritized or run badly.

China is a bigger concern to me. Wuhan Raycus has built itself into a major player in China's fiber laser market, and the company has been clear of late that it want to increase their market share further and is willing to use price to achieve that. Competing with a large rival in its largest market that is willing to forego margin for market share is going to put pressure on IPG. On tops of that, the Chinese government has made it clear that it wants to see "national champions" succeed in a wide range of industrial and automation-enabling markets, and I believe IPG will be more vulnerable to a "buy local" shift as Chinese fiber laser companies improve the quality and range of their offerings.

The Outlook

While not directly related to IPG's financial prospects, I do want to point out something that troubles me from a corporate governance standpoint. In January of this year, IPG named Natalia Pavlova to the board of directors. Pavlova is the wife of the company's Chief Technology Officer and the former daughter in law of the CEO and Chairman. In addition, the company itself claimed her qualifications for the role were simply "her extensive knowledge of the company's history and corporate culture", which is hardly a rousing endorsement in my book. Again, this is not a thesis-changing event, but it's a yellow flag for me.

Turning back to the business, I expect strong double-digit growth in 2021 after the company's first ever back-to-back years of year-over-year revenue declines. I expect that double-digit growth pace to be maintained for three years, and I likewise believe that revenue can stay above my long-term trend estimate (around 8%) for over five years on the back of those above-mentioned near-term and medium-term drivers.

Margins, though, are where I'm more concerned, as I believe the sell-side assumption of a sharp, long-lasting margin recovery may well be too bullish in the face of more intense price-based competition in China. I'd also note that while IPG has historically generated the best profits on its highest-power lasers, the company is likely nearing a ceiling (at least in the near term) as rivals like Raycus improve their high-power capabilities and there aren't really compelling industrial needs/demand much beyond 30kW today.

To be clear, though, my margin "worries" are confined to IPG not expanding operating margins and FCF margins as far as the bulls seem to expect; I still do expect long-term average FCF margins to improve from an average in the mid-teens over the past decade to an average of over 20% for the next decade (exiting the decade in the mid-20%'s).

The Bottom Line

Neither discounted cash flow nor margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA suggests that IPG Photonics is attractively priced as a long-term, buy-and-hold stock today.

The short-term outlook is a different story. Recognizing the company's leverage to an industrial capex up-cycle, I can't rule out still more short-term gains on the back of some strong upcoming beat-and-raise quarters. The shares are already expensive and looked stretched to me on valuation, trading at around 20x forward revenue, but why couldn't they trade at 22x or even 25x if management can top guidance?

Therein lies the challenge with investing in growth/momentum stories - they can absolutely exceed your expectations during the good times, but if and when they stumble, the fallout can be brutal. That risk/reward trade-off doesn't really suit me, though, so I will be remaining on the sidelines here for now.