Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) remains a high-yield dividend stock worth considering for the long term. My analysis shows that its profits and FCF did compress substantially in 2020, but its massive cash pile helped to weather the storm and protected the dividend.

At the moment, KRO is yielding ~4.8%. Why this level is attractive?

There are a few reasons. For example, after the global dividend reset of 2020 coupled with the capital rotation that bolstered prices of stocks in cyclical industries that typically have higher yields due to their lower valuation overall, there are not that many high-income opportunities in the market right now.

This statement can be proved by the fact that among the 4,087 stocks covered by the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating, only 1,653 names yield a dividend, while the median yield is just 2.18%. More interestingly, among the 3,307 stocks with at least neutral QR (the one that KRO has at the moment), 1,388 have a yield above null, while the median is only 2.27%. And, perhaps, the most interesting part: only 153 stocks with a neutral QR or better have the dividend yield above 4.8%. Well, not a wide pool to choose from.

Are there any reasons to consider KRO apart from the generous yield? Yes, there are a few. But certainly, the company has a few weaknesses stemming from its business model dividend investors should pay attention to.

Calamitous 2020 weathered

2020 was a tough time for commodity players, and there were multiple reasons for that. The global economy was enduring the ripple effects of the pandemic, their end-markets were reeling, thus customers managed inventory tightly.

But the 2020 report shows that Kronos successfully weathered this perfect storm, as the damage the crisis wrought on its top line and balance sheet was minimal. This bodes well for its ability to return cash to shareholders in the near term.

Its revenues declined by only 5.3%, the result that does not look that ugly. In the 2010s, the company had much more lackluster periods, for instance, in 2015, when its sales plummeted by 18.4%.

Maybe its profitability suffered more? Partly so.

First, it appears that raw materials prices did inflated, which comes from the fact that gross profit fell much deeper than sales, by over 9%, reflecting that the reduction in the cost of sales was mostly due to lower volumes sold (that fell from 566 thousand metric tons to 531 thousand metric tons). The silver lining is that in 4Q20, both volumes and total sales rose. But realized prices remained weak anyway, so a 12% tailwind to the top line stemming from better volumes was partly offset by a 3% headwind from lower prices.

There is an important corollary here. Kronos is a downstream player, which implies it has low operating leverage. Its revenues depend on two variables: volumes and realized prices, and while prices are mostly the function of the market sentiment, the production volumes entirely depend on the company. So, it cannot increase revenues like a tech player, for example. It has to produce more (and, hence, spend more on rutile ore, sulfuric acid, chlorine, etc.) to earn more. Low operating leverage bodes ill for EBITDA, and, hence, for FCF, the metric that is typically being derived from it. Volatile FCF is not what conservative dividend investors would like to see since a lack of FCF means a company cannot cover rewards organically.

So this is one of its weaknesses my dear readers who are considering buying the stock should always keep in mind.

To mitigate the impact of lower sales and weaker gross margin, the company slimmed down its operating expenses, so its SG&A costs were on the lowest level in three years. But the effort did not save operating income from falling by over 21%. At the end of the day, KRO remained only thinly profitable with a GAAP net income margin of 3.9%. So, we can say for sure that the impact of the pandemic on its profitability was more substantial than on sales.

Anyway, though profit compression resulted in a precipitous decline in net operating cash flow, KRO remained FCF positive. As of my estimates, it generated a $39.7 million cash flow surplus left after covering capex. $83.2 million in dividends paid were certainly not covered fully, but the fact that an FCF/Dividend ratio was close to 48% in a crisis year is worth appreciating.

The outlook for 2021 is bright

Kronos itself did not comment on its 2021 revenue and profit expectations, but there are a few reasons to remain optimistic about its near-term prospects.

First, Wall Street is expecting its net sales to rise by 10.3% this year. This forecast likely reflects a reinvigorated economic activity and much higher demand for coatings and plastics, the products where its white inorganic pigment is mostly used. Second, pundits are also anticipating an over 40% increase in earnings per share, which implies better DPS coverage also should be expected.

Why that matter for the dividend? Because if KRO's sales rebound this year, it will have higher capital flexibility and will easily cover its shareholder rewards.

Financial position is strong

Some companies that were heavily battered by the crisis in 2020 ended the year with much higher debt on their balance sheets.

But Kronos' case is totally different. Its debt changed only slightly (Debt/Equity rose to ~61% from ~55%), while the cash pile remained huge ($355.3 million), even considering that it had to use it to cover the dividend last year since it could not do so solely with FCF. Since net debt is only around $132 million, KRO's leverage (expressed as Net debt/Net CFFO) is only 1.3x, which is exceedingly strong.

Next, one of the essential issues an investor should also take into account is the debt repayment schedule. On page F-23 of Form 10-K, KRO explained that its most significant maturity ($490.4 million) is only in 2025.

There are also reasons for skepticism

As I have already said, Kronos' Achilles' heel is its gross margin. Since raw materials prices are out of the company's control, temporary price inflation can significantly complicate its cash flow generation and dividend coverage.

Another issue I would also like to highlight is that the player has limited potential for sales growth. I have no reasons to question the prospects of the TiO2 market expansion, because titania is a quality-of-life product, and the economic development of emerging markets, namely China and India, will certainly bolster demand for the pigment in the 2020s. But the problem I see here is that no meaningful sales growth rates should be expected.

On page 7 of the annual report, KRO clarified that in the last 10 years, its capacity had been expanded by 5% "due to debottlenecking programs, incurring only moderate capital expenditures." In the commentary on the titania industry on page 10, it said it has no capacity expansion plans "for the foreseeable future." Just for context, in 2020, it had a 92% capacity utilization. So its sales almost entirely depend on selling prices. And if its revenue does not grow, its cash flow will also stagnate.

But there is also a silver lining here: lack of capacity expansion plans means no major capital spending should be expected in the medium term, so the company will have more operating cash flow converted into FCF that can be used for dividends or buybacks.

Final thoughts

Kronos Worldwide has a wide moat since it is nearly impossible for a new player to enter (and then seize a material market share) the TiO2 production industry given high capex requirements. Let me quote page 10 of the annual filing:

We believe it is unlikely any new TiO2 plants will be constructed in Europe or North America in the foreseeable future.

A table on page 10 shows that in 2020, the cohort of the top players in terms of TiO2 capacity almost did not change, there were only minor differences in percentages. Kronos is still in 5th place with 7% shares of the worldwide production capacity.

Regarding the share price, it should be noted that in the last six months, KRO underperformed its key peers, Venator Materials (VNTR) and Tronox Holdings (TROX) that were more sensitive to the capital rotation but trounced the S&P 500 (SPY).

In conclusion, I remain moderately bullish on its share price since global economic recovery bodes well for it.