Photo by Nick Whittle/iStock via Getty Images

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has finally delivered its first Dreamliner of the year and more importantly that also marks the end of the delivery stop. After a delivery stop of 5 months, Boeing has finally delivered its first Boeing 787 with more aircraft expected to be handed over in the coming months. In this report, we have a look at the importance of the deliveries even though the contribution of the resumption of the deliveries will be small for the first quarter of 2021.

Boeing 787 delivery stop

Deliveries of the Boeing 787 were halted in October last year, after a flurry of manufacturing deficiencies was detected. I discussed those issues in a previous report, but they mainly center on two issues with the fuselage joins and two issues with the stabilizers. The issues sparked a wider review of the Boeing 787 digging deeper into the supply chain triggering a review of flight deck windows after a supplier changed its production method. It even led to the Federal Aviation Administration stripping Boeing off its authority to sign off on some Dreamliner aircraft. So, the delivery resumption comes after an extremely thorough assessment that actually should not have been needed in the first place if Boeing would have done a better job assessing the quality of manufacturing. At the same time, one can also say that this is the way the system should be working in the sense that if something slips through the system will take decisive action to make corrections.

At the time when the issues surfaced, I contacted Boeing with a list of questions that they were unable to answer to satisfaction. One of those questions I asked was whether the delay would be a matter of days, weeks or months. Boeing did not provide detailed response, but after 5 months we now have the answer.

The financial importance of delivery resumption

Source: Boeing

Boeing’s results have been significantly impacted by the absence of Dreamliner deliveries. In the fourth quarter of 2020, Boeing delivered only 4 Dreamliner aircraft according to the TAF Boeing Orders and Deliveries Monitor adding to the $4B negative operating cash during the quarter.

Looking forward, what caused a pressure on cash flow in the past 6 to 9 months can actually start adding to Boeing’s ability to generate cash or better said to reduce the cash burn. At the end of 2020, Boeing had around 80 Dreamliners that were awaiting delivery. That number might have grown to around 90 aircraft in the best case before the first deliveries occurred and 97 aircraft in the worst case. Obviously, spending cash on aircraft that cannot be delivered is far from ideal and that is an understatement, but it also means that there now is a pool of aircraft for which cash can be collected upon delivery.

In order to find out how much cash Boeing can obtain upon delivery, I took the aircraft quantities, multiplied it by the market values to get a rough estimate on list price value using our Boeing monitors for backlog, orders and deliveries and to that a pre-delivery payment schedule was applied to determine the outstanding balance which reflects the final delivery payment due upon delivery.

The aircraft have a list price of $26.9B, but discounted prices are closer to $13.3B and part of the sum is already paid to Boeing in the form of pre-delivery payments. Subtracting the pre-delivery payments, we are left with $5.3B in final delivery payments due for 90 aircraft and in case we use the higher estimate of aircraft awaiting delivery (97 aircraft) that number increases to $5.9B.

Interestingly, Boeing recently entered into a $5.2B two-year revolving credit facility which could be a strong sign that the cash is going to come in on a significantly extended timeline and Boeing is now plugging that with the revolver.

Conclusion

For Boeing, I am currently seeing the very early start of delivery flows recovering a tiny bit. On one hand, there is the resumption of the Boeing 737 MAX deliveries and on the other hand, we now have the resumption of the Boeing 787.

Months ago, when the grounding started, I contacted Boeing to obtain additional information on scope and depth of the issues as well as the timeline. At the time, Boeing provided extremely little information, which is unfortunate since the company should have learned about the importance of transparency over the past few years. We are now 5 months later and what I can conclude is that the depth of the issues went beyond was initially found and the timeline slipped significantly and that brings us to what has been Boeing’s big problems on all of its recent project: Managing time, quality and costs.

The positive is that Boeing took the time needed for this quality assessment and didn’t rush it. On financial level, the resumption of deliveries would unlock between $5B and $6B, which is significant but I expect that amount to be coming in over an extended timeline as inspections are ongoing and that might also be the reason for Boeing having entered into a $5.2B credit facility recently.