Earnings of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will likely receive a boost from the anticipated economic recovery and investment in people and technology. However, there is a chance Sterling Bancorp will lose some of its customers to other banks in the future. The provision expense will likely decline this year after a significant reserve built in 2020. Based on the anticipated loan growth and dip in provisioning, I'm expecting Sterling Bancorp to report earnings of $1.80 per share in 2021, up 61% year over year. The stock is offering a low dividend yield at the current dividend level. Further, the year-end target price suggests a small upside from the current market price. As a result, I'm adopting a neutral rating on Sterling Bancorp.

Management's Efforts to Drive Loan Growth

The vaccine rollout and the economic reopening will likely boost loan growth in the year ahead. Further, the management mentioned in the fourth quarter's conference call that it is investing in people and technology that should help the balance sheet growth. Moreover, the management mentioned in the fourth quarter's investor presentation that it is planning significant hiring in commercial banking and small business verticals. As a result of its efforts, the management is expecting growth in the public sector, diversified commercial real estate, affordable housing, and traditional commercial and industrial ("C&I") loan segments.

Additionally, the management expects last year's run-off of residential mortgages to taper off this year. Stable interest rates will likely disincentivize the pay down and refinancing of residential mortgages. Based on these factors, the management expects to increase the loan portfolio by around $1.0 to $1.5 billion this year, as mentioned in the investor presentation.

I believe the management's target is overly optimistic due to the following factors:

Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") outsourcing. Run-off of residential mortgages. Historical loan growth.

As mentioned in the conference call, Sterling Bancorp has outsourced the PPP process for its customers. This provides other financial institutions an opportunity to take away Sterling's customers. Further, the run-off of residential mortgages last year provides a signal that Sterling's customers are looking to switch to other banks. Instead of letting the loans runoff, Sterling Bancorp should have internally refinanced those loans and retained them. Furthermore, Sterling Bancorp managed to grow loans by only $408 million in 2020, which shows that a target of up to $1.5 billion is quite ambitious.

Unlike other banks, Sterling Bancorp does not need to worry about the forgiveness of last year's PPP loans and their impact on the loan portfolio size this year. As mentioned in the presentation, Sterling Bancorp sold off a majority of its PPP portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Considering the management's guidance and above-mentioned factors, I'm expecting loans to increase by $1.1 billion in 2021, representing a 4.9% year-over-year growth. My estimate is at the lower end of management's guidance. The following table shows the estimates for loans and other balance sheet items. I'm expecting deposits to grow mostly in tandem with loans, which is in line with management's guidance.

The average loan portfolio yield will likely face pressure this year because of the low-interest-rate environment. The maturities and prepayments of earning assets and the reinvestment of cash flows at lower rates will pressurize the average portfolio yield. Overall, I'm expecting the average net interest margin in 2021 to be two basis points below the average margin for 2020.

Provision Expense to Return to a Normal Level After Last Year's Massive Reserve Build

The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects net charge-offs to increase this year. Nevertheless, the management believes that the reserve is ample for the elevated charge-offs. Allowances for loan losses made up 1.49% of total loans at the end of 2020. In comparison, the net charge-offs made up only 0.56% of average loans in 2020, which is the highest level in the last five years, according to details given in the 10-K filing for 2020. As a result, it seems that allowances will easily cover possible pandemic-driven losses in the year ahead.

Moreover, the credit risk appears to have substantially declined in recent months. Loans requiring payment deferrals made up just 1.0% of total loans at the end of December 2020, according to details given in the 10-K filing. In comparison, loan deferrals made up 7.6% of total loans at the end of June 2020, according to details given in the second quarter's 10-Q filing.

Overall, I'm expecting Sterling Bancorp to report a provision expense of $56 million in 2021, down from $252 million in 2020.

Expecting Earnings of Around $1.80 per Share

The anticipated loan growth will likely drive earnings growth in 2021. Further, a dip in provision expense will boost the bottom line. On the other hand, the non-interest expense will likely increase this year due to the planned investment in risk management and technology, as mentioned in the conference call. Further, the management mentioned that it is planning significant hiring in commercial banking and small business verticals, as mentioned in the investor presentation.

Overall, I'm expecting Sterling Bancorp to report earnings of around $1.80 per share in 2021, up 61% from last year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the new variants.

Low Dividend Yield and Price Upside Give a Small Total Expected Return

The current quarterly dividend level of $0.07 per share suggests a payout ratio of just 15.5% for 2021. As a result, there is room for a dividend increase. Further, the management mentioned in the conference call that it expects to return more capital to shareholders. Nevertheless, to be conservative, I've incorporated no change in the dividend level for my investment thesis. The current dividend implies a dividend yield of only 1.2%, using the March 26 closing market price.

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible book multiple ("P/TB") to value Sterling Bancorp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.64x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $15.3 gives a target price of $25.1 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 4.9% upside from the March 26 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The price upside and dividend yield combine to give a total expected return of 6.1%. Due to the low expected return, I'm adopting a neutral rating on Sterling Bancorp. The company is set for a strong earnings rebound; however, it is currently trading at a high level, which tarnishes its attractiveness.