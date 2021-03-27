Photo by janiecbros/E+ via Getty Images

We last took an in-depth look at a small developmental company called Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) in May of last year. At the time, we concluded 'we are passing on making any investment recommendation on Cidara but offer up this analysis for others that may want to do their own due diligence on this name.' Yesterday, we got a request from a Seeking Alpha follower to revisit this name to see if our view had changed over the subsequent 10 months. Our updated investment analysis is as follows.

Company Overview:

Cidara is focused on developing drugs for severe fungal or viral infections and is based out of San Diego. The shares currently trade for just under $2.50 and sport an approximate market capitalization of $110 million currently.

The company's lead product candidate is Rezafungin. This echinocandin class antifungal is a novel molecule and is broad-spectrum and long-lasting. This antifungal candidate has a prolonged half-life and front-loaded plasma exposure. Importantly, this is in contrast to all other echinocandins which allows for once-weekly IV therapy for Rezafungin. The pharmacokinetic profile of the drug may allow it to overcome the limitations of the current standard of care. Rezafungin has both Qualified Infectious Disease Product with Fast Track status and Orphan Drug designation.

Rezafungin showed good results in mid-stage development and is currently being evaluated in two Phase 3 trials. The first of these is called ReSTORE, a study designed to evaluate the safety, efficacy and tolerability of Rezafungin compared to Caspofungin for the treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis. The company expects top-line trial data from ReSTORE out before the end of this year.

The Phase 3 trial 'ReSPECT' has been delayed due to impacts from the pandemic. This is a study evaluating Rezafungin for the prevention of fungal infections caused by Candida, Aspergillus and Pneumocystis in patients undergoing allogeneic blood and marrow transplant.

Cidara is also developing a new generation of immunotherapeutic antivirals from its Cloudbreak platform that couple potent antivirals to a human antibody fragment. It believes these long-acting, antiviral conjugates will directly inhibit viral proliferation while simultaneously engaging the immune system to maximize viral clearance. As you can see above, this part of the pipeline is in a much earlier stage of development and will not be germane to this analysis.

Should Cidara get Rezafungin approved, the company has a collaboration partner in place for marketing and distribution outside the U.S. and Japan which should be viewed as a positive.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community seems a tad more sanguine on Cidara so far in 2021. On January 30th, Maxim Group assigned a new Buy rating and $10 price target on the stock. On February 26th, Needham took the same action with a $6 price target. Finally, on March 4th, Aegis Capital initiated the shares as a new Buy with a $9 price target.

The company ended FY2020 with just under $45 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet after posting a net loss of $21.6 million for the fourth quarter. Despite the fall in the stock price since we last reviewed, there have only been a few insider buys in the equity since that time. The last being a $57,000 purchase by the CFO back in late September of last year.

Verdict:

The stock is down some 25% since we last looked at it in May. The company has made some limited progress advancing is pipeline since then. The next potential milestone is top-line data from ReSTORE. My guess is Cidara will probably do a capital raise prior to those results.

If Rezafungin gets approved, and comes close to the peak sale potential of $750 million the company has modeled, obviously the shares are woefully undervalued. However, antifungal and antibiotic roll outs always seem to take more time to gain traction than initially projected and we are still some times away from any potential commercialization.

Analysts seem to be growing more positive on Cidara of late, but I would be encouraged to see some insider purchases. I would be tempted to take a position in this name via covered call orders at this level. Options are available against this equity. Unfortunately, liquidity in the option market on this equity is poor making this strategy non-viable. Given that, we are passing again on making any investment recommendation on this name. We offer up this updated analysis for others on this relatively unfollowed stock.

