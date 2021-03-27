Photo by jir/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Mastercard Thesis

Mastercard's (NYSE:MA) current valuation is highly dependent on the economy opening up again in 2021. Considering that we are witnessing the third wave and COVID-related mutations that continue to hamper the recovery, I believe the valuation may be slightly expensive especially considering there is no assurance of the economy opening up anytime soon.

Beyond the expensive valuation, Mastercard faces several headwinds. Despite an expectation of increased spending, many consumers have chosen to reduce and pay back debt this past year. The $1,400 stimulus checks haven't meaningfully increased spending. Having said that, there is a base effect occurring, and card spending increased 24% Y/Y in the U.S., but how long will this last? On the other hand, global conditions remained muted, as most countries continue to face economies that are shut down or struggling.

Source: (JPMorgan)

Where is the pickup in spending coming from?

Y/Y spending on restaurants is up 11% but is flat if you look at it over two years. Considering many of the busiest cities rely on tourists, such as New York, witnessed a greater percentage of spending from locals than pre-COVID levels. There has also been an uptick in airline spending as older citizens who have been vaccinated have started to travel again. Airline spending is still down 45% over two years. Other areas of the economy that are picking up are lodging, clothing furniture stores, all of which are witnessing double-digit increases. Home improvement has significantly picked up over two years up 43%, but this was one of the few areas that witnessed a pickup during the pandemic. Groceries and general merchandise are also slightly up.

Source: (Bank of America)

Moving into April and May

The economy remains weak, but with 62% of stimulus checks already disbursed, we should see a pickup in spending for a quarter or so. Millennials are expected to the biggest spenders, and this should help Mastercard pick up some revenue going into the quarter. But the environment remains underwhelming with a range of macroeconomic issues that will continue to hamper spending. In general, I don't expect the momentum last as we head into the third quarter.

A look at the macroenvironment

Retail sales plunged 3% MoM in February after increasing MoM in January. Meanwhile, non-store retail sales also fell 5.4%. I don't expect March retail sales to be much better as consumers still face a slew of issues. Furthermore, unemployment and underemployment remain high. Unemployment at 7% and underemployment at 11% show the economy is still weak, and consumers are unlikely to come back to pre-COVID spending levels en masse. Beyond unemployment lot of consumers have been cutting credit card debt over the pandemic period. I expect the trend of shrinking credit card debt to continue into 2021, as consumers save more and spend less. Consumer sentiment rose to 83 in the latest report but again this is largely due to the stimulus checks, which will have a one-off effect during the coming months.

The latest quarter

The gross dollar value continues to be relatively flat. Overall GDV for the quarter was up 1% globally, with the U.S. witnessing an increase of 4% Y/Y. Switched transactions grew by 4% and the number of cards also grew by 6%. Currency neutral domestic assessments grew by 1%, cross-border volumes fell by 41%, transaction processing increased by 4%, but the biggest source of revenue was "other" that grew by 17%. Total net revenue fell by 7%. All of this led to EPS coming in at $1.78 vs. $2.08 a year earlier.

Source: (Investor Presentation)

From the numbers, we can see that the state of the global economy is not where we'd like it to be. And while the U.S. is quickly vaccinating people, I don't foresee the economy opening up until the third quarter, and that's if there are no issues with mutations. To add to the woes, we are now going through a third wave.

Valuation

With a Price-to-Sales of 23, Mastercard's stock is being valued at a premium. Additionally, a P/E of 56 is a valuation that is also expecting a recovery or base effect to play a key role in 2021. I don't expect Mastercard to witness a significant increase in EPS over a two-year period, which would put forward P/E anywhere from 40x to 45x. Analysts currently have an average target of $400, but they are all expecting a significant pickup from the economy. I am not as bullish on the stock. Enterprise value/EBITDA also trades at 42x and is expensive. Although with an average return on equity of 64%, Mastercard runs an efficient operation that may justify the high valuation.

Conclusion

The current market valuation is taking into account a bullish scenario in terms of opening. And with the third wave of COVID starting to take over and a slow global vaccine rollout, analysts and the market may be a bit too optimistic. It's best to beware of a base effect and the short-term momentum from stimulus checks during the current quarter. I remain neutral on Mastercard and would recommend investors wait till things are more clear with the economy.