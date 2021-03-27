Vireo Health: Disappointed By New York Proposals
Summary
- Vireo Health remains a small MSO struggling to grab a foothold in major cannabis markets.
- The company was highly focused on the New York cannabis market and the proposed legislations for recreational cannabis are highly disappointing.
- The stock isn't appealing after the recent rally above $2.
While the U.S. cannabis sector has seen red hot sales over the last couple of years, Vireo Health International (VREOF) has struggled to participate. The New York cannabis market was poised to provide upside for this small multi-state operator ("MSO"), but the proposed rules are disappointing for current medical cannabis license holders. My investment thesis is more neutral on this struggling MSO now that New York is set to disappoint.
Weak State Level Operator
Vireo Health promotes access to multiple states, but the cannabis company has limited vertically integrated operations in those states to compete with the major MSOs. For Q4, the MSO only reported net revenues of $11.5 million despite including operations in 6 states.
The company has retail operations in 6 states after entering Maryland recently, but the MSO only has 16 open dispensaries with 8 of those in their home state of Minnesota. Vireo only reported 2 states with revenues topping $2 million in the prior quarter (Q4 numbers aren't available yet).
Source: Vireo Health Q3'20 MD&A
The company operates Wholesale in 4 states with sales of only $2.4 million while divesting the Pennsylvania business in 2020. The latest deal sold the dispensary business in Pennsylvania to Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF) for $5.7 million in cash. The business generated $1.3 million worth of sales in Q3 actually making the state one of the larger operations of Vireo, questioning the whole concept of disposing those assets.
Part of the problem with Vireo is the size of the states where the company has focused. Minnesota, New Mexico and Maryland just aren't large states for cannabis. The company is focusing primarily on Arizona and New York per CEO Kyle Kingsley on the Q4 earnings call:
We divested our businesses in Ohio and Pennsylvania, where we did not have strong enough retail footprint to be successful. And we decided to focus on our remaining vertically integrated markets in Arizona, Maryland, Minnesota, New Mexico, and New York, where we saw clear path to profitability.
In essence, Vireo doesn't have a major focal market to hang their hat on outside of a small state like Minnesota where the company is headquartered. New York offered one of those hopes.
New York Disappointment
The recent news of a pending deal for the recreational cannabis market in New York was promising to offer access to a prime state where the MSO would have equal access. The current proposal on the table isn't the legislation Vireo Health wanted to see.
The company operates 4 medical cannabis stores in the state along with 9 other license holders. New York is already primed with the biggest competitors in the industry. Both Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF), listed under Fiorello Pharmaceuticals, hold medical cannabis license and operate up to 4 stores in the state.
Source: New York Department of Health
The news coming out of the proposed legislation includes the following stipulations:
- Existing medical cannabis license holders can open 2 recreational cannabis stores.
- The recreational cannabis stores can't be colocated with existing medical cannabis stores.
- The medical cannabis license holders can open an additional 4 medical cannabis stores.
- The state will offer vertical recreational cannabis licenses to small businesses.
In essence, the news is very disappointing because the focus on the proposed legislation is to provide new recreational cannabis licenses to small business owners while allowing the existing medical cannabis players to expand those programs. Even worse, the current medical cannabis operators possibly can't use prime real estate already operated for medical cannabis for recreational cannabis, forcing these companies to go find new locations to rent.
Assuming recreational cannabis launches in 2022 after the New York government takes a year to write detailed regulations, these medical cannabis license holders could see some large initial sales. A lot of the small business owners may struggle to open new stores and supply product. The larger MSOs could see booming business from only 20 recreational stores opened by these experienced cannabis operators, though any benefits would unfortunately be short lived.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that Vireo Health isn't going to see the revenue boost from New York approving recreational cannabis under these proposed laws. With 157 million fully diluted shares, the stock is worth nearly $370 million and isn't appealing here after the recent rally. The MSO just doesn't have the scale in any major markets to make the stock appealing here.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
