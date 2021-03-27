Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) has long been a long position in my portfolio. In fact, in September of last year, I called it a very compelling investment in this premium article.

While the company has had a few difficult years, the long term value-creating track record remained intact. Furthermore, the investment case is highly distorted because of underappreciated and non-consolidated joint ventures, while the company monetized a great deal of its Nikola (NKLA) stake as well last year.

The Thesis

The steady value creating track record of Worthington has been hit and held back by some pressure on its end markets, yet last year the company appeared on the radar of many investors as it held a sizable stake in Nikola, a very hot investment (at the time).

To understand the business I looked at the 2019 results, that is for the year ending in summer of 2019. The company generated $3.8 billion in sales on which operating profits of $145 million were reported. The company relies largely on a $2.4 billion steel processing business which generated mid-single-digit operating margins. The same applies for the $1.2 billion pressure cylinder business. The third unit was the smallest and a real troubled child, as the engineered cabs business lost $15 million on $116 million in sales.

A net debt load of $650 million worked down to normal leverage ratios with EBITDA at $240 million. Based on the normalized results, I pegged earnings power at just $1.50 per share as that hardly inspired appeal or confidence with shares trading around the $40 mark at the time. The "benefit" is that earnings were below what investors have seen in the past as the company has a few very lucrative joint ventures as well. In fact, earnings from joint ventures totaled $97 million in 2019!

This worked down to earnings of $2.61 per share, down half a dollar on the year before, due to the margin pressure in its core business. If we account for this, leverage ratios are far lower and the earnings picture looks a lot more compelling. 2020 numbers took a huge beating, with sales down to $3.0 billion as earnings fell to $1.21 per share as a result of the Covid-19 situation, yet there were two reasons to be upbeat. This included the winding down of the loss making engineered cabs business and the announcement that it held 19 million shares in Nikola which went public in June 2020. Worthington has proven to be a savvy private investor.

With Worthington selling the majority of its shares in Nikola, it generated $768 million in pre-tax proceeds from share sales this summer as it still held some shares and could pay down pretty much all of its debt. Based on the 2019 results and the avoidance of interest expenses, I pegged earnings power at around $3 per share based on the 2019 performance which was far from a high-flier, as this resulted in modest valuation multiples for a net unleveraged business, as more upside could come from the wind down of the engineered cabs business.

A Great Move

Little could I have imagined that shares would rise 60-70% from levels around the $40 mark in September last year, to $67 at the moment of writing, marking a huge outperformance vs. the wider market. This is despite somewhat soft second quarter results, with sales still down 12% year-over-year as higher operating income was offset by lower earnings from joint ventures and a mark-to-market loss from the remaining shares in Nikola, which saw its shares retreat at the time. On the positive side, the company ended the quarter with a complete net debt free balance sheet, in fact a few million in net cash as it still held some shares in Nikola.

The strong financial position was used at the start of 2021 with the company announcing a $115 million deal for General Tools & Instruments, a specialized business generating more than $15 million in EBITDA on $68 million in sales, marking quite a margin accretive acquisition. That deal was announced alongside the divestment of the oil & gas equipment business as the company divested non-profitable structural composites activities as well in February.

All of this creates quite some moving parts with third quarter sales essentially flat at $759 million, as operating earnings came in at $50 million. Equity earnings from joint ventures rose to $32 million, as the company reported net earnings of $68 million, at $1.27 per share. Adjusted earnings even came in at $1.36 per share as a very modest net debt load was reported, in part because of the recent acquisition.

Based on my understanding at this point, this is still a very good business which now is unleveraged and, based on the recent numbers, posts earnings to the tune of $5 per share in on annual basis. While the special trigger (the Nikola position) has been gone, the situation is compelling, yet the company now has a very strong balance sheet which supports buybacks and some bolt-on deals. Quite frankly, shares look reasonably priced at $68 based on this balance sheet strength and the current earnings power as discussed above.

While the valuation still looks reasonable, I have cut out of half my position as I am very pleased with the run seen in recent months, and while I still like the business in the long run, I see few triggers here. Optimism across the wider sector makes me a bit cautious.