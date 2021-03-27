Photo by damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I'm an income investor looking to buy shares that will provide me with a reliable income stream. In a series of articles evaluating CEFs, I started by looking at two from Cornerstone with very high yields that I concluded were not supporting the distribution in "How To Evaluate A CEF: A Look At CLM" and "Evaluating CEFs: A Look at CRF." I have detailed a method of determining whether a specific CEF could provide a reliable stream of income. In each article in the series looks at a specific CEF and applies that method to determine if the fund has been supporting the distribution. Then based on current holdings and past performance I judge whether or not the fund will be able to support the distribution in the future.

Both CLM and CRF fell short in covering their distributions. That is what is causing the regular declines in both NAV and distributions. Some investors in those funds have pointed out that they had made a lot of money by investing in those funds over the years. I want stable income and the declining distributions from CRF and CLM, while still generous, are not stable. Knowing when each fund will declare the next cut in the distribution is not the sort of income stability I want.

While the series does have funds I don't think are covering their distributions, I have looked at funds that are covering their distributions. In "Evaluating CEFs: A Look at USA" and "Evaluating CEFs: A Look at ASG" I found two funds that I like that are covering their distributions: Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) and Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG). In fact, I liked USA so much that I ended up buying shares in the fund.

This article will take a look at DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP). The fund's primary objectives are current income and long-term income growth. As an income investor, those goals align well with my own. The current yield is over 7.8% which is attractive if it can support the distribution.

DNP Select Income Fund

DNP invests in the utility sector. This is a very safe sector and getting over 7.8% yield is very attractive if the fund can support the distribution.

Data by YCharts

As usual, we first take a look at the total return on NAV for 2020. Unfortunately, it looks like DNP didn't have a good year in 2020. Yes, I am as shocked as you that some funds didn't do well in the year of the COVID pandemic. So a total return on NAV of -7.46% is not good, but it also doesn't mean that the distribution wasn't supported. It just is more complicated to determine. Let's first take a look at how NAV performed over the year.

Data by YCharts

Right away we see the big hit COVID did to DNP's NAV. And while it did recover some, it didn't recover completely and is still below where it started the year. Well, how did the fund's NAV perform compared to the benchmarks?

Data by YCharts

Here we can see how the fund's NAV performed compared to two benchmarks ETFs, the Utilities Selector Sector SPDR (XLU) and the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) which tracks the index Morningstar uses to benchmark the fund. The fund did keep up with XLU and ACWI until about May, and then it was mostly flat with the two benchmarks continued to increase. While the decline in NAV was greater than the market, it looks like part of that decline may have been caused by over-paying the distribution.

Next, let's check to see if any ROC was part of the distributions in 2020.

Source: DNP 2020 Tax Letter

The pattern of ROC payments is similar to that in 2019, although the ROC amount is a bit higher at 12.844 cents in 2020 versus 12.006 cents in 2019. With NAV declining more than the market and some of the distribution being designated as ROC, the distribution isn't fully covered. Distribution coverage in 2020 was about 83%. While less than ideal, it isn't fatal provided that the fund was able to cover the distribution over longer periods of time.

Long-Term Trends

It is quite clear that 2020 was a not good year for DNP, but then the COVID pandemic caused a lot of problems, many far worse than DNP's. So let's see how the fund did over the prior 3 years.

Data by YCharts

Over the last 3 years, the total return on NAV has increased 39.4%. Even with the drop in 2020. This is a much better sign. Over the last 3 years, the NAV has averaged $9.485. Total distributions over that period are $2.34. This produces a yield on NAV of 24.67%.

Data by YCharts

Looking even longer term, we can see that NAV has grown over 20% during the last 10 years. While modest, the growth does indicate that the distribution has been well supported.

Data by YCharts

This modest NAV growth happened while the distribution has remained at 6.5 cents a month over this 10 year period.

Data by YCharts

The current premium to NAV of 6.39% is the smallest in a long time and less than half the size of the 10-year average. Given that the NAV has been increasing and that for the most part the distribution is covered, this makes a purchase at this time attractive if the distribution coverage will continue.

Some investors don't like to buy CEFs when they are trading at a premium to NAV. And in a perfect world, I'd like to buy shares when they traded at a discount and then hold and eventually sell them at a premium. Since this almost never happens in the real world, instead I look for times when the valuation is better than normal. That time is now for DNP.

Future Distribution Coverage

It is all well and good that the distribution has been covered in the past and that NAV has been trending upwards. It does us no good unless those conditions continue. So let's look at the portfolio to get an idea of how likely it is for the distribution coverage and NAV growth to continue.

Source: DNP Website

Assets look pretty standard for a utility fund. I do see 4% in MLPs and 14% in pipelines and storage (so 4% of that is MLP and 10% is other non-MLP structured companies in the same business). That isn't a huge amount. It has lagged in recent years, and it should perform better over the next 5 years or so. But then it should have performed better each of the last 5 years as well, so I think it is prudent to project that it will continue to lag the rest of the market. NextEra Energy (NEE) is a well-known clean energy name. I liked Dominion Energy (D) better before it cut its dividend, but it is an okay investment with the current price and yield. I have always liked American Water Works (AWK) but it was always a bit too expensive when I had cash to buy it.

I like the utility sector. It is both relatively safe and likely to see growth over the next 5 or so years. DNP seems reasonably positioned to benefit from the growth of the sector. Getting over 7% yield with fairly limited exposure to MLPs is attractive.

The Impact of Rights Offerings

It has been a while, but back in August/September of 2012 DNP did a rights offering. Shares were offered at 112% of NAV. About 84% of the offer was subscribed. I wondered how the fund was able to get folks to pay a premium to NAV since most times these offers are priced at a discount to share price. But as it turns out, looking at the graph of the premium to NAV over 2012, that 112% of NAV was a discount to the market price! And by getting 112% of NAV for each new share, the rights offering was accretive.

Data by YCharts

The Merger with DUC

The Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust (DUC) was acquired by DNP. New shares in DNP were issued at NAV, and the management and objectives of DNP remain unchanged. Other than an arbitrage opportunity (because DUC traded at a far lower premium to NAV than did DNP), I don't see the merger changing things much for DNP shareholders. You can read more about the merger and the arbitrage opportunity here. I expect DNP to sell off much of the bonds DUC held and use them to buy new assets.

Conclusion

While the distribution wasn't entirely covered in 2020, longer-term the fund has done a good job at covering the distribution. Since the bottom of the COVID induced crash price growth has not kept up with the increasing NAV, which bodes well for better future prices. The current price is near an all-time low in premium to NAV making it even more attractive. While there are other funds in this space I like better, due to better distribution coverage, it is hard to argue with DNP given its current valuation.