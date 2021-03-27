Photo by artwell/iStock via Getty Images

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) had been busy trying to keep up with Diamondback Energy (FANG) but the fiscal year of 2020 provided a badly needed pause for the midstream to catch up. Now that many projects are complete and the basic structure is in place, cash flow should rapidly increase as Diamondback Energy returns to its historical growth rate. The latest downturn has provided some unexpected idle capacity for future Diamondback growth without the need for large capital projects (please see the slide below).

Source: Rattler Midstream February, 2020, Investor Presentation

The key structures to support Diamondback (as shown above) clearly have a lot of extra capacity going forward. For shareholders this means that the major expenditures are over and its time for the money to roll in as Diamondback increases production.

The coming year has an "automatic" increase in production from the announced acquisitions by Diamondback Energy. Many companies including Diamondback are not planning on increasing production (or not planning on increasing production all that much) in the current fiscal year. That will change as the coronavirus challenges fade away.

But in the meantime, many midstream projects tend to at least breakeven at relatively low volumes. Therefore any growth in production will simply add more cash flow to an already positive earnings picture.

The water handling is extremely important as much of the Permian is located in a semiarid area of the country. In the past operators literally ran out of water and so could not complete wells. A water handling system enables Diamondback Energy to avoid that predicament. The water handling system also negates the need to truck water (which is an environmental issue).

The only thing that may happen in the future would be a requirement to process any water produced into usable water that would then go to either farmers or end users. California already does this in some areas. It is only a matter of time until Texas does the same thing.

Source: Rattler Midstream February, 2020, Investor Presentation

The above slide shows that production will increase at a less than historical rate. Diamondback has often grown by acquisitions and organic growth. This has led to a very fast growth rate in the past. Diamondback has low enough costs that once things revert to normal, the growth pace is likely to accelerate from the guidance shown above.

What will likely happen this fiscal year will be an attempt to raise the percentage of oil produced. So the crude gathering part of the midstream operations will likely be emphasized.

Source: Rattler Midstream February, 2020, Investor Presentation

The other reason that free cash flow will increase is that the joint venture projects are largely completed. That means several of these ventures will switch from cash needing to cash generating. Really only one joint venture needs a material amount of cash to complete. The gas gathering and processing project was put off until growth resumed and that project was needed. Even so one project to fund is far less than what was being funded in the near past. Now the partnership is far larger than it was during the last growth period. The established and operating assets will generate more cash flow for future growth.

The Permian has frequently outgrown the established midstream capacity in the past. The establishment of Rattler and the joint ventures was an attempt by Diamondback to avoid midstream capacity shortages that often befall the industry. Those joint ventures are ample evidence that Diamondback has ample midstream capacity for the future.

Source: Rattler Midstream February, 2020, Investor Presentation

As a result, the midstream is guiding towards significant free cash flow generation in the current fiscal year. This depends upon the coronavirus fading away and the industry probably needs the WTI pricing to stay in the mid fifties for the fiscal year. But things look a lot better than they did in the second quarter of 2020.

Source: Rattler Midstream February, 2020, Investor Presentation

In addition to the joint ventures (that get the product to a customer), Rattler also entered into the joint venture shown above. As a result, there is now some effort to grow third party business and diversify away from Diamondback Energy in the future.

It is unclear at the current time how much third party business would eventually be desired by the midstream company. It is possible that more of these gathering systems could be purchased in the future.

Source: Rattler Midstream February, 2020, Investor Presentation

The key financial leverage ratio for this midstream is the lowest of any midstream that I follow. It is no wonder that Rattler is purchasing shares on the open market.

With the major infrastructure largely in place, there would not normally be a need to access the capital markets. Much of what needs to be done now is minor compared to establishing midstream systems in the first place.

The enterprise value to EBITDA ratio is among the lowest of any midstream company that I follow. Yet this is actually one of the more profitable midstream companies I follow. The available capacity shown earlier should pretty much assure investors that profitability will be increasing in the future.

Therefore this midstream common has upside potential not only because it is currently cheap. But it has upside potential as Diamondback begins to use the available capacity in the future. Currently there is no growth prospects factored in to the common unit price. Yet Diamondback historically grows very fast. This fiscal year, two acquisitions by Diamondback will account for a significant part of the production growth. But that means for the midstream company there will be volume growth this year at a time when many in the industry are still consolidating from the last boom period.

Source: Rattler Midstream February, 2020, Investor Presentation

Probably the biggest thing to note is the big drop in Equity Investment Method Contributions. That would be the long haul joint venture pipelines (mostly). In the meantime, those same joint ventures will be contributing income in the current fiscal year. The whole scenario with joint ventures switches from "cash needing" to "cash influx".

Management had previously announced that the distribution was cut to fund a unit repurchase program. At this point in the first quarter, more than 2 million units have been retired. Management will discontinue the program when they feel that the common units are no longer cheap. That program is another reason that the common units are unlikely to decline much in value because there is a $100 million common unit purchase program in place.

The fiscal year 2020 slowed the growth rate of Diamondback Energy to well below historical levels. Two acquisitions should jump start the growth in the current fiscal year. Then as the coronavirus demand destruction challenges begin to fade away, the industry should return to something approaching normal. At that point, Diamondback growth will likely accelerate and the midstream earnings should accelerate as servicing that growth increases.