Photo by Maksim Safaniuk/iStock via Getty Images

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) is a good-sized midstream partnership with operations stretching across much of the United States and even down into Mexico. Admittedly, this was a very challenging business to be in during 2020 as the pandemic had a devastating effect on the demand for crude oil and other liquid products, which are the majority of the products that the company transports. This was evident in NuStar’s unit price performance in the month or two on either side of the implementation of the widespread nationwide lockdowns. However, now that the lockdowns have largely ended, we have begun to see the company’s business return to normal and its unit price rebound. In fact, NuStar Energy’s unit price is up a whopping 89.06% over the past year. Despite this rebound though, the company’s units yield 9.35%, which is also likely to appeal to most investors, especially those interested in income. As a result of these two appealing business factors, it is worth taking a look to determine if the company could be a good addition to a portfolio.

About NuStar Energy

As mentioned in the introduction, NuStar Energy is a good-sized midstream partnership with operations stretching across much of the United States and even down into Mexico. The company focuses exclusively on the transportation and storage of crude oil, refined products, and other specialty liquids. The company has approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline, 72 million barrels of storage, and 73 terminal facilities throughout its footprint:

Source: NuStar Energy

This was a sector that was devastated by the pandemic. As everyone reading this is certainly well aware, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic caused governments all across the United States to shut down their economies and essentially quarantine all of their citizens. This significantly reduced the demand for travel, which is the primary use of these products. This caused the world to be significantly oversupplied with crude oil and crashed prices. In an effort to preserve the strength of their balance sheets, numerous upstream companies reduced their production, which reduced the quantity of resources moving through the company’s pipelines.

In various previous articles, I have pointed out that midstream companies provide their services to customers under long-term contracts that typically include minimum volume commitments. A minimum volume commitment specifies a certain minimum quantity of resources that the customer must send through the midstream company’s pipelines or pay for anyway. This is one of the techniques that midstream companies use to protect their cash flows in the face of industry weakness. As we can see above though, NuStar Energy saw its volumes at significantly less than full capacity back in April 2020. This would appear to contradict the use of these commitments as a way to preserve cash flows in the face of industry weakness. However, as I pointed out in a previous article, these commitments are not present in all contracts. In particular, the contract for the use of a refined products pipeline often does not include a minimum volume commitment. Rather, these contracts are highly dependent on the demand for refined products. As the reduction in transportation reduced the demand for refined products, NuStar Energy suffered from lower than normal volumes, which adversely impacted the company’s cash flow. As we can see above though, demand has largely normalized now that most economies have mostly reopened. Currently, NuStar Energy’s infrastructure is running at about 90% of normal volumes for the month of March, which has allowed the company’s cash flows to rebound somewhat in the second half of 2020.

Late last year, three vaccines were authorized by the Federal Drug Administration against COVID-19 and so far over 44 million people have received a vaccine in the United States alone. The recent stimulus package authorized spending to try and increase this number substantially by the end of the year. This has given hope to many that life will soon return to normal and people will once again be willing to travel and enjoy the activities that they did prior to the pandemic. This would of course cause the demand for refined products to return to its pre-pandemic levels. According to the United States Energy Information Administration, the demand for both gasoline and diesel fuel will be back to 2019 levels by 2022 while the demand for jet fuel will be at 90% of its 2019 levels by that time:

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

This scenario would of course clearly imply that the worst is behind NuStar Energy. I am not as sure though as there have already been multiple new strains of COVID-19 that have been spreading throughout the country and some people have raised questions about how effective the vaccines will be against these strains. While scientists currently say that the vaccines should still protect against the worst effects that these strains could have, if not all of the symptoms, there may still be many people that continue living in fear and hesitant to return to a normal life even if they have been vaccinated. This could very easily weigh on a demand recovery.

With that said, we have already begun to see a production recovery. This is notably prominent in the Permian basin in West Texas, where NuStar Energy has significant operations. The Permian basin is by far the largest and most prolific oil-producing region in the continental United States and it was at the center of the shale oil boom in the United States over the past decade. It was also one of the areas in which upstream producers cut back in the wake of the pandemic in an effort to cut costs. Once oil prices rebounded in the second half of the year though, these companies actually started to ramp up their production while still reducing it in other regions. This is due mostly to the fact that the Permian basin is much cheaper to produce in than other regions like the Bakken shale. Basically, crude oil producers are confident that the rebound in crude oil prices is sustainable and that the worst of the negative effects of the pandemic are behind it. At the end of 2020, the Permian basin was producing an average of 3.9 million barrels of oil equivalents per day, which is actually higher than the level that it had at the end of 2019. This growth is expected to continue through to 2022, although most growth will actually occur in 2022:

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Rystad Energy, ESAI

The expected production growth will be the continuation of a long-term trend that has been ongoing for many years. It is also not expected to stop in 2022. In fact, both Rystad Energy and the U.S. Energy Information Administration expect that the production levels of crude oil in the Permian basin will continue to grow until 2030 unless the price of crude oil falls back to $40 per barrel, which seems pretty unlikely given the current political climate:

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Rystad Energy, ESAI

This will almost certainly benefit NuStar Energy. This is due to the fact that the company owns one of the largest pipeline systems in the Permian basin. NuStar owns 936 miles of pipelines and 1.6 million barrels of crude oil storage covering more than 500,000 acres in the basin. The system is capable of carrying 700,000 barrels of oil per day, which is a very substantial increase over the 200,000 barrels of capacity that the system had back in May 2017 when the company purchased the system from Navigator Energy Services. This expansion to the system that NuStar undertook was responsible for a not insignificant portion of the overall company’s growth over the past four years. This is due to the fact that NuStar Energy makes its money based on the volume of resources that it transports or stores. The growth that we have seen here over the past four years will not be the end of NuStar’s growth from this system either. In 2021, NuStar Energy plans to spend approximately $50 million on this system, which is a slight decrease from the $60 million that it invested in the system in 2020. It does make a certain amount of sense for the company to keep its capital spending on this system relatively low. As already shown, there will not be any real production growth in the Permian basin in 2021 so it does not make any sense for NuStar Energy to spend more than it needs to in order to maintain the system. NuStar Energy has not yet announced its budget for any year beyond 2021 but it seems likely that the company will expand its system as it needs to in order to capitalize on the production growth story. The company’s Permian basin system could thus continue to be a source of growth for the company going forward.

Crude Oil Fundamentals

In various past articles, I have pointed out that I generally prefer natural gas-focused midstream companies like Williams Companies (WMB) to crude oil-focused midstream companies like NuStar Energy. This is because the fundamentals for natural gas are better than the fundamentals for natural gas. In fact, we have seen some companies like BP (BP) predict that there will be no global demand growth for crude oil going forward. In that case, the story for Permian production growth makes no sense. The International Energy Agency disagrees with this prediction, however. Indeed, the agency projects that the demand for crude oil globally will increase by 7% over the next twenty years:

Source: International Energy Agency, Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

The explanation for this projected demand growth can be found in the various emerging markets around the world. These nations have substantially higher populations than developed markets and they are generating higher economic growth. This lends itself well to possess a growing middle class. As these formerly poor people move into the middle class and begin to have disposable income, they will begin to desire a lifestyle that is similar to what their counterparts in the developed nations enjoy and this will result in them consuming greater quantities of crude oil. As the population of these nations is much larger than that of the developed nations, this growing demand for crude oil from the emerging markets will more than outstrip the declining demand in the developed nations over the same period. Thus, we can overall expect the global demand for crude oil to grow. The United States is one of the few regions of the world that has the ability to increase its production to meet this growing demand due to the mineral wealth of regions like the Permian basin so we can conclude that NuStar Energy’s growth story has a very real chance of playing out as discussed above.

Distribution Analysis

The biggest reason why many people invest in midstream partnerships like NuStar Energy is the relatively high yields that they pay out, which are frequently higher than anything else in the market. NuStar Energy is no exception to this. The company currently pays out a quarterly distribution of $0.40 per unit ($1.60 per unit annually), which gives it an attractive 9.35% yield at the current price. While this is a reasonably attractive distribution, it is discouraging that the company has cut its distribution twice in the past five years:

Source: Seeking Alpha

There were quite a few midstream partnerships that cut their distributions in 2020 following the outbreak of the pandemic and the steep decline in crude oil prices. While there were a few that did not, there were others like DCP Midstream (DCP) that are closely connected to the crude oil patch that reduced their distributions to preserve capital. In the case of NuStar Energy, we have already seen that its transported volumes declined significantly so this was likely a smart move as management had no way of knowing how long the downturn would last. The distribution cut in 2018 was more surprising as this was certainly not a time of uncertainty for the midstream sector or the broader energy industry. In fact, it was a very strong industry at the time. The reason for this cut was a restructuring that the company underwent around that time. It merged with its former general partner and resolved to finance its capital expenditures internally instead of trying to finance itself by selling new partnership units on the capital markets. There were many master limited partnerships that undertook similar moves in response to the oil bear market of 2015-2016 but some of these other companies implemented their changes earlier than NuStar did. This was also a smart move since that crisis showed that the old business model was unsustainable, even though it did infuriate many investors.

The thing that we should be most concerned with today is whether or not the company can sustain its distribution at the new level. This tells us if it would be an appropriate investment for new money. The usual way that we do this is by looking at a metric known as distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP metric that theoretically tells us the amount of money that was generated by the company’s ordinary operations that is available to be distributed to the limited partners. In the fourth quarter of 2020, NuStar Energy reported a distributable cash flow of $63.066 million, which was substantially lower than the $107.119 million that it had in the prior year quarter. The company did not directly state the reason but the lower transported volumes were likely a major contributor. This distributable cash flow was enough to cover the $43.787 million that the company actually paid out 1.44 times over. Analysts generally consider anything above 1.20 times to be sustainable for a company like this but I normally like to be more conservative and like to see the ratio over 1.30x to add a margin of safety. As we can see, NuStar Energy meets both of these requirements and since the worst appears to be behind the company, it is likely that the company will be able to maintain its distribution at the present level.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NuStar Energy was damaged more by the pandemic-driven collapse in energy prices than many other midstream companies were. This was largely due to its exclusive focus on liquids, which saw demand collapse, instead of being mixed between crude oil and natural gas. Fortunately, the worst appears to be behind the company as the recent surge in energy prices has been allowing various companies in the Permian basin to reinstate their production and even plan for forward production growth. NuStar Energy has a significant footprint in this basin and this should allow the company to return to growth. With that said, the global demand for crude oil will certainly not grow as much as that for natural gas going forward so this may stunt the company’s growth compared to some of its peers. Overall though, it may be a decent way to grab a 9.35% yield today.