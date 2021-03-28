Photo by syafak/iStock via Getty Images

All values are in CAD unless noted otherwise.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:NWHUF) (TSX:NWH.UN.TO) is the owner and manager of medical office buildings or MOBs and hospitals in North America, Europe, and Australia. We have been particularly impressed with its high insider ownership and propensity to buyback units during selloffs. We said as much the last time we wrote on it back in November. We were not expecting much capital appreciation but the income from it was sufficient to keep us holding on to our units.

Of course, with the market being in a non-stop buying mode, we also got to enjoy a decent capital appreciation for the three months or so since then. The price has increased over 7% and forms the bulk of the total returns reflected in the above chart.

Portfolio

NorthWest boasts of a solid portfolio with a weighted average lease term of about 15 years, with over 80% of its tenants being backed by government support. Furthermore, its overseas operations are built on relationships with leading domestic operators of the respective regions.

About 70% of its portfolio is situated in key gateway cities of Toronto, Sao Paulo, London, Berlin, Sydney and Melbourne. Northwest has aggressively expanded overseas in the last few years as a result of which, its Canadian portfolio, comprising Medical Office Buildings or MOBs, now occupies a smaller percentage of the pie.

Current Valuations

While the yields across the board have come down a tad as a function of price increases, NorthWest still outpaces comparative REITs in the US.

NorthWest trades at 15X 2020 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO). While that is cheaper than HR (17X) and DOC (17X), it is higher than MPW (12X). Point to note is that we are comparing Northwest's AFFO to FFO for the three US REITs. Outwardly, that actually works in favor of the US REITs as the Canadian AFFO metric is far more stringent and takes out maintenance capex from FFO. On the flipside, NorthWest does use more leverage than any of these three, but interest coverage has been improving was 3X overall for 2020. That is more than adequate. This is further de-risked by having about 40% of debt at property level via mortgages. Overall, with the portfolio quality that NorthWest has, we have no issues with their debt levels and interest coverage.

The Strongest Plus Points

NorthWest has an ultra long lease base and that provides stability through good times and bad. The critical nature of these assets alongside Government backing meant that NorthWest had great rent collections through 2020.

Alongside this, NorthWest has an extremely high insider ownership. The CEO owns or controls substantial number of units.

This is a rare achievement within the REIT space and as we had previously pointed out, many insiders stepped up to buy during the COVID-19 crisis. NorthWest is also moving to a management fee based structure where it can utilize its economies of scale for third party assets. So far this appears to be aimed at Joint Ventures where NorthWest sells a portion of the building to a third party and then locks in fees to manage the building. These should help develop the company's cash flow without increasing leverage.

What is Not To Like

NorthWest, in its quest to develop its asset base has issued equity relentlessly.

Each and every one of these have been below the stated the NAV at the time. So these are dilutive and have prevented the NAV from moving up over time. The latest one was done at $12.65. That one is not even included in the graph above which only goes to Q4-2020 numbers. NorthWest's NAV was shown to be a bit higher than this.

Sure there is a benefit from getting larger and having better economies of scale but both NAV and AFFO per share have been quite flat despite some strong cap rate compression, built in rent increases and falling interest rates. NorthWest has become an income play, albeit with increasing safety over time. That of course is fine if that is what you are into, but it may not suit those that want management to let the natural appreciation of real estate flow through to the NAV and the bottom line.

Conclusion

NorthWest is an ultra high quality healthcare real estate play. The numbers showed during the pandemic and the dividend gets the lowest rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

A low danger rating implies a less than 15% probability of a dividend cut in the next 12 months. Beyond this, NorthWest needs to perhaps make itself a little less predictable with its continuous secondary offerings. It makes little sense to keep touting your NAV when you have zero compunction in issuing shares below that price every few months. We like this as an income play but investors should not expect much in the way of capital appreciation until management changes the story.

