Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images News via Getty Images

By ALT Perspective for Chinese Internet Weekly

Over the weekend, clips of harsh words being exchanged between the diplomats of China and the U.S. at the meeting in Alaska making the way around the world sparked concerns among market players that the relationship between the two most economically powerful countries would remain acrimonious. Hopes of the Biden administration taking a more measured policy-making approach towards China were completely dashed, with no signs that the Trump-era China-related restrictions and bans would be lifted thus far.

In fact, expectations are for more coordinated efforts among U.S. allies to "contain China", with the White House having a bipartisan consensus in treating the country as a strategic competitor. The result could be "a bifurcation of technology, of markets, of trust" in the world, as the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, puts it in an interview with the Nikkei Asian Review. The outcome would be "a very bad consequence for the world," he added.

Unfortunately for shareholders of Chinese stocks, that meant heavy losses in our investments could continue as the tough rhetoric follows with firm actions. On the other hand, for those who have been on the sidelines, the sell-down has provided them with an even more enticing opportunity to buy on the cheap.

However, there will continue to be the struggle of when to enter a position. With the Chinese economy steadily growing post-COVID-19, the spending by the local population would rise accordingly as well, boosting the revenues of the businesses. Chinese businesses would therefore increase their attractiveness based on valuation metrics.

At the same time, the restrictions on technology purchases would only spur domestic development and speed up self-sufficiency in China. Reducing the reliance on foreign technology and technical parts is likely to boost the margins of the local companies. An improved bottom-line would, of course, add to the investment impetus for their shares.

The problem this poses is as China becomes less reliant on the U.S. as it approaches technology independence, the country would become more confident. We would see that heightened boldness displayed in the government's diplomacy to the chagrin of the U.S. and the dreaded vicious loop could then be played out.

There's also the direct hit on Chinese equities in the form of investment bans. We have seen the imposition of sanctions on Chinese companies deemed by the U.S. government to be linked to the Chinese military. U.S. persons, which by definition include "any person in the United States," and any entity organized under U.S. laws, are required to dispose of the securities of affected companies within 365 days of them getting put on the blacklist. The related fines for violation is rather substantial and increase per the transaction value.

Source: Federal Register / Vol. 74, No. 215 /

While less immediate, the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the HFCA Act) has returned to haunt U.S.-listed Chinese ADRs with the possibility that they would be booted out from US exchanges if they fail to comply with certain requirements for three years in a row. Signed into law by then-President Donald Trump on December 18, 2020, the HFCA Act did not specify firms from which countries but there's no doubt who the targets are - one of the rules stated companies must disclose the name of any board members who are Chinese Communist Party officials.

It might feel like déjà vu but the share prices of Chinese ADRs were hammered again last week on the same issue like they did several times last year as the HFCA Act was being passed in congress. The headwind resurfaced with the Securities and Exchange Commission stating on Wednesday it had to issue rules "within 90 days of the date of enactment to establish the manner and form in which the affected companies must comply with the documentation submission requirement."

Consequently, the Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR), which holds mainland China-listed stocks, proved to be much more resilient than the Chinese internet stocks and ADRs-heavy ETFs. The ASHR ETF also has more than half of its portfolio in financials, consumer non-cyclical, and industrials - sectors that are increasingly favored by investors in the shift away from technology. The ETF closed flat for the week.

The Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) was badly hit with several of its major holdings such as Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Meituan (MEIT)(OTCPK:MPNGF)(OTCPK:MPNGY), Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), and Kuaishou Technology (OTCPK:KUASF)(OTCPK:KSHTY) suffering from massive stock declines last week. The CQQQ ETF sank 8.5 percent and would have been worse if not for a rebound from the bottom on Friday.

The iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) was relatively unscathed thanks to its substantial holdings of financials and communication among other non-technology sectors. The FXI ETF closed down 2.3 percent for the week.

Source: iShares

To be sure, Chinese firms aren't the only ones at the losing end. American and European businesses are dragged into the clash, either unable to sell their goods to certain Chinese customers or facing boycotts when they have to stand in solidarity with the U.S. government.

For instance, it was just days ago that Burberry (OTCPK:BBRYF)(OTCPK:BURBY) announced on its website a second collaboration between the luxury fashion house and Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF). An Honor of Kings character, Yao, is depicted as wearing clothing (see picture below) from Riccardo Tisci's Spring/Summer 2021 collection for Burberry. The featured trench coat and trousers are available to purchase online and in stores in mainland China.

Source: Burberry

However, following Burberry's rejection of cotton sourced from China's Xinjiang where allegations of forced labor were rampant, the UK-based luxury brand was bombarded with severely negative mentions on social media by the Chinese consumers. Tencent Games decided to call off the partnership Thursday. The website announcing the deal is now displaying a "PAGE NOT FOUND" notice.

Source: Burberry

This is a lose-lose situation with Tencent Games missing out on a revenue-earning opportunity while Burberry lost a wonderful marketing event and eventually from a loss in sales. Nike (NKE) similarly faced a backlash on Chinese social media following its statement expressing concern "about reports of forced labor in, and connected to, the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region." Its business partners would likewise suffer from collateral damage.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government is creating its own uncertainties over the fate of its local champions. Readers should be well aware of the regulatory crackdown on Alibaba Group (BABA) and in particular, its fintech unit Ant Group. Tencent Holdings was initially thought to be relatively insulated from the heightened scrutiny on Alibaba. While it operates the ubiquitous all-in-one messaging app WeChat and the associated mobile wallet WeChat Pay, its involvement in fintech otherwise is rather limited compared to Alibaba's Ant Group.

Unlike Alibaba which has branched into movie making via Alibaba Pictures (OTC:ABPGF) and acquired outright or a stake in numerous media outlets, Tencent has kept out of such endeavors. That helped it stay out of the attention of the authorities long used to the ability to control the narrative.

Tencent's core business of gaming had already passed the regulatory test two years ago. Following the passing of the depths of pessimism during the uncertain period, the company has emerged stronger and investors are relieved it has learned from the episode and is now capable of deftly managing regulatory changes.

Other than gaming and messaging apps, Tencent doesn't have other dominant positions. Baidu is the leader by far in search. Even after Tencent acquired Sogou (SOGO), its share of search is insignificant in comparison. On e-commerce, Tencent relies on its investments in JD.com (JD) and Pinduoduo (PDD), among other holdings.

Its founder, Ma Huateng, also known as Pony Ma, is still the chief executive officer, unlike Jack Ma who has relieved himself of any executive role at Alibaba Group. However, the former does not mingle around with foreign diplomats and does not voice out against the authorities. He does not seek to be in the limelight and does not sing or dance at any public events. We could say he's the opposite of Jack Ma in this respect.

That's a good thing actually, with Pony Ma continuing to stay in the good books of the Chinese government. Since Tencent is primarily listed in Hong Kong, hobnobbing with foreign honchos and speaking in foreign events like what Jack Ma did frequently in the past does not do as much good as it is for Alibaba Group which is listed on the NYSE.

However, Pony Ma's company, Tencent Holdings, seems unable to escape the regulatory crosshairs. Perhaps it's not so much of Tencent being the highest valued Chinese internet company. Rather, it is its plethora of investments in a variety of sectors ranging from e-commerce to game-streaming and real-estate that insights.

Tencent generally has minority stakes in numerous startups and businesses including 15.1 percent in EV maker Nio (NIO), 16.9 percent in e-commerce giant Pinduoduo, 12.3 percent in property agency KE Holdings (BEKE), 30.0 percent in online broker Futu Holdings (FUTU), and 20.1 percent in online lifestyle services platform operator Meituan (MEIT)(OTCPK:MPNGF)(OTCPK:MPNGY).

However, the authorities could be concerned that, collectively, the investments provide Tencent with a tremendous wealth of data and insights across various sectors. As the saying goes, knowledge confers supremacy, and few, if any, governments would want a corporation to become more powerful than they are. Possibly, while investigating Alibaba, Beijing realizes just how much information internet behemoths possess.

Tencent is also not doing itself justice. Its recent push for the top two leading games streaming platforms DouYu (DOYU) and Huya (HUYA), where it has a substantial ownership in both companies, to merge, seems to be asking for trouble. The combined entity would have a market share of more than 80 percent in the emerging e-sports arena. As if that's not enough, Tencent will integrate its game live-streaming operations now held under its "Penguin" business unit with the merged Huya-DouYu.

Thus, the drawing of regulatory attention appears inevitable and unavoidable. Consequently, it should not be surprising that Tencent has to offer concessions to win approvals for the videogame live-streaming deal. Fortunately in China, the process is closed-doors and the politicians are not under any pressure to appear tough during the proceedings. It was only through a Reuters scoop that the world knew about the summoning of Pony Ma by the regulators this month.

Yet, it seems that while some media choose to exaggerate meetups between business executives and government officials, others are willing to present a more objective angle. According to Bloomberg, President Martin Lau acknowledged such a meeting happened recently, but "it was voluntary and part of a series of regular meetings."

Interestingly, we are seeing this love-hate relationship being played out in real-time. Even as the crackdown progresses, the authorities have leveraged the ubiquity of WeChat to launch a digital "vaccine passport" to facilitate Chinese citizens in crossing borders. Travelers tend to be wealthier and such usage would only serve to entrench users to the messaging app and increase their tendencies to check out the other functions.

The use case serves to highlight the irony of clamping down on platform dominance while the government appreciates the benefit of the large reach and the ease of working on a single platform. Likewise, the dominance of Baidu on search has always been both a boon and bane for the company as shareholders worry about the burden of leadership.

The unconducive environment has led to Baidu's secondary listing on the stock exchange of Hong Kong becoming a lackluster event. Despite successfully placing 95 million shares in the dual-listing exercise raising $3.08 billion, the stock closed flat on its Hong Kong debut and the ADRs headed south thereafter during the week.

As the saying goes, bad luck comes in threes. Being hit by the governments of both sides of the Pacific was damaging enough. Then came the shock on Friday morning. The headline from the breaking news alert by Seeking Alpha - Baidu, Tencent Music, Vipshop drop on report of large blocks being offered by Goldman - naturally led investors to sit up, with many apparently jumping into a "sell first, ask questions later" mode.

Tencent Music staged a remarkable rebound from a near 20 percent drop to a mere 2.1 percent decline. Nonetheless, coupled with the correction in the stock in the past few days, the price-earnings ratio on a forward basis has fallen back to the sub-40x level. This has provided investors waiting on the sidelines an opportunity to jump onboard the leading Chinese music streaming platform at a valuation near the beginning of the year.

Later reports subsequently speculated that a family office or hedge fund was forced to sell down some or all of its holdings. Interestingly, it turns out that Chinese ADRs were not specifically targeted for sale. ViacomCBS (VIAC), Discovery Inc. (DISCA) and Farfetch (FTCH) were also said to have block trades, with the former two plunging more than 30 percent intraday before recovering some by the close.

Many Chinese ADRs saw their share price rebound as well. In what is indicative of calmer heads in the market and the underlying fundamentals of Baidu, the stock even closed in the positive. BIDU reversed from an intra-day low of $174.05, a decline of 14.9 percent from the previous day, to end Friday at $208.61, up 1.98 percent. That helped narrow its weekly loss to 20.0 percent.

It is noteworthy that Catherine Wood's ARK funds have been actively buying Baidu shares in the past week, even as the stakes in Tencent and Alibaba were being pared down further. Both the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) added to their Pinduoduo positions.

iQIYI (IQ), the online video-streaming platform in which Baidu is a major shareholder, was not as fortunate. The stock closed down a hefty 13.2 percent although that was already clearly off the lows. For the week, iQIYI suffered from a massive 37.9 percent decline, amongst the worst off as a component stock of the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB), the Chinese Internet sector representative ETF.

Unrelated to the block sale, Chinese education stocks also saw heavy selling on Friday following a report on some new online education policies. The crux of the regulatory changes involved banning online education for students age 6 and below, according to a note from Jefferies Group, the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S.

The sell-down seemed excessive, with Chinese online tutoring company GSX Techedu (GSX) plunging more than 50 percent at one point. Jefferies expects the new policies to have an "insignificant impact" on TAL Education (TAL) and New Oriental Education (EDU) as their online products "very rarely" target pre-elementary school students.

I am more bearish than Jefferies in this regard as my understanding is that Chinese parents tend to over-prepare their children early to get them ahead of the "competition". Although the marketing of on-line programs may not specifically target pre-elementary school students, customers could substantially be coming from this group. Nevertheless, that proportion would still not be able to justify the more than 20 percent drop in the share prices of TAL and EDU.

At the same time, it was baffling to see exuberant investor interest for other education stocks like online examination preparation services and related technology solutions provider Wah Fu Education Group (WAFU) as well as Elite Education Group International (EEIQ), where both achieved triple-digits percentage jumps. The latter ironically had a disappointing IPO debut just a day before which saw the stock tank to half the offering price.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.