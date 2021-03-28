Photo by Jennifer J Taylor/iStock via Getty Images

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) is a China-based online retailer focusing primarily on global markets with budget-friendly apparel and fashion accessories along with a growing assortment of general merchandise like home goods, and gadget electronics. If you're not familiar with the brand, LightInTheBox sells products to over 140 countries with a relatively larger presence in Southeast Asia and Europe. The growth store here has been impressive including record sales and profitability in 2020 with a boost to e-commerce trends during the pandemic. We like the company and are bullish on the stock viewing LITB as a fundamentally solid small-cap with a positive long-term outlook and compelling valuation. Firming margins and increasing earnings can send shares higher in 2021.

LITB Earnings Recap

LightInTheBox reported its fiscal 2020 Q4 results on March 19th with a GAAP EPS loss of (-$0.03). Revenues in the quarter reached $132.8 million, up 77.8% year-over-year, a record for the company.

The gross margin climbed 450 basis points to 44.9%, helping to narrow the adjusted EBITDA loss to negative $0.5 million compared to negative $2.6 million in Q4 2019. Q4 earnings were pressured by higher selling and marketing expenses which climbed to 33.1%, compared to 23.9% in the period last year. Management explains this was in part due to higher promotional activities during the holiday shopping season. Still, the company was able to capitalize on strong demand from a combination of new and repeat customers.

For the full-year 2020, revenues climbed 63.4% to reach $398 million while a positive net income for the year at $13.3 million was over 10x higher than the $1.1 profit in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA at $22.8 million reversed a loss of $9.1 million in 2019.

Importantly, the Q4 results do not include $18 million worth of orders that were in transit at the end of the period and will be recognized in Q1 2021 as customers take delivery. This level is nearly double the $8.8 million in transit at the end of last year. Beyond the top-line momentum, the underlying level of profitability has benefited from the expanding scale driven by investments in its supply chain infrastructure. Fulfillment expenses at 7.0% of revenue in 2020 declined from 10.2% last year suggesting earnings momentum going forward.

Management projected a positive outlook citing a higher level of sustainable growth while focusing on profitability with cost controls. The company believes it is well-positioned to capture trends in online shopping across global regions. From the earnings conference call:

We are now on the run rate for sustainable and healthy growth. So from this year onwards, there, we will still be disciplining on cost side, our top priority will be our revenue growth and the improving the overall user experience. As people increasing interest their digital economy and online shopping around the world, we see huge market potential. We can see that the growing market opportunity to enlarge our customer growth, better engage with our existing customers by continuously optimizing our supply chain and the product mix.

While LightInTheBox is not issuing full-year earnings estimates, the company is guiding for Q1 2021 net revenues between $110 million and $125 million representing an increase of 114% to 143% compared with the Q1 2020. For context, the last Q1 included the second half of March which was pressured by the early stages of the global pandemic before trends accelerated into Q2. Nevertheless, the setup here is for continued momentum through 2021.

Finally, another positive point in the company's investment profile comes down to its balance sheet with zero long-term financial debt. LightInTheBox ended 2020 with $65.5 million in cash and equivalents, up from $45.5 million at the end of 2019.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

A recent development has been a significant weakness in the market across Chinese stocks facing renewed questions regarding corporate governance and accounting standards. The SEC announced a move to require some foreign companies to provide additional documentation establishing independence from the Chinese Communist Party as it relates to the 2020 "Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act". It's possible these headlines along with broader financial market volatility help explain some of the recent weakness in shares of LITB which is down by nearly 50% from its recent high. A case can be made that the stock likely got ahead of itself when it was trading at $5.69 in early February so a pullback was due.

That said, we are taking a more constructive view that the selloff is largely overdone in the context of the strong underlying fundamentals. By all accounts, LightInTheBox is a relatively straightforward business as an online retailer that avoids any perceived national security-risk concerns or strict regulatory potential. There is no indication the company is subject to enhanced enforcement by the SEC and we believe it's business as usual in terms of operations during the current quarter. It's worth mentioning that LITB's core market is Europe and Southeast Asia while the U.S. may represent less than 15% of total sales limiting the exposure to the company over any potential sanctions at the national level.

From there, we take LightInTheBox's impressive growth momentum at face value and highlight what is now an attractive valuation at the current share price. The numbers we're looking at including a market value of just $340 million, including a net balance sheet cash position of $65.5 million, amid $13.3 million in positive net income. LITB is simply cheap in our opinion.

While published Wall Street consensus estimates for 2021 are not available, LITB is trading at a 22x P/E multiple based on 2020 EPS of $0.12 and 14x EV to EBITDA multiple. Again, these levels are in the context of 63.4% revenue growth last year and company guidance for sales to climb between 114% and 143% y/y in Q1. Going forward, we expect earnings to climb as the company benefits from scale including from the trend in lower fulfillment costs based on investments to its supply chain efficiency done last year.

Overall, we are bullish and view the selloff as a buy-the-dip opportunity based on attractive value and a strong growth outlook. The upside here is that LightInTheBox continues to drive strong growth as it focuses on its strengths and niche product categories. The data suggests LITB is capturing market share from a growing pie, and our view is that there is space for the company to grow alongside its larger e-commerce peers in an expanding market.

Final Thoughts

We rate shares of LITB as a buy with a price target for the year ahead at $4.00 which implies about 40% upside from the current level and a 30x P/E multiple on last year's result. Our target could prove to be conservative if earnings growth accelerates and the market environment stabilizes allowing for some multiples expansion. The case here is for a high-quality small-cap with significant upside potential supported by solid fundamentals.

To the downside, beyond the risk of a deteriorating to the global macro outlook which would likely further pressure the stock, the regulatory risks are worth monitoring. Headlines related to new enforcement efforts towards Chinese companies could pressure sentiment towards LITB even if the company is not directly impacted. Investors should also be aware that the stock is subjected to wide swings of volatility given its small size and sensitivity to upcoming quarterly results. Weaker than expected growth would force a reassessment of the long-term earnings outlook.