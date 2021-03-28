Heavy equipment stocks have been doing pretty well since the election, and Manitex (NASDAQ:MNTX) has gone along for the ride. Up about 75% since my last article, Manitex’s performance slots in pretty well between a handful of better-performing names like CNH (CNHI) and Deere (DE) and worse-performing names like Caterpillar (CAT), Oshkosh (OSK), and Palfinger (OTCPK:PLFRY), while more or less matching Manitou.

I do expect a healthy recovery in 2021 despite a lackluster non-resi construction environment, as fleet operators (including rental companies) emerge from their own capex lockdowns to refresh their fleets. Beyond that, a meaningful infrastructure bill could provide a bigger boost to demand later in 2021 and into 2022, and Manitex still has the company-specific driver of leveraging its knuckle-boom crane business (PM Group) and driving more sales of this under-penetrated (in the U.S.) equipment category.

After the big move in the shares, I would say the stock is more fairly-valued now than definitively cheap, and outsized upside is now tied more to an even stronger/longer recovery cycle and better success driving growth in knuckle-boom cranes – both of which are plausible.

A Tough Year, With Some Bright Spots

All in all, Manitex’s 2020 ended up pretty close to what I expected, though there was a little more momentum in the fourth quarter than I’d expected.

Full year revenue ended up about 2% higher than I’d expected, with the fourth quarter seeing 24% qoq revenue growth (to $45M). Full-year gross margin was also better than I’d expected at 18.4% versus 16%, which I find particularly appealing in the context of a weak production volume environment. Full-year adjusted EBITDA was about $5M better than I’d expected, though I do use a different calculation than management, and FCF was almost right on target ($11.3M actual versus my $10.5M expected).

This past year was a tough one, and management has expressed some frustration with some cost items, but I would still argue that for a year that saw almost impossible-to-manage volatility and uncertainty, management nevertheless did well. Among other accomplishments, the debt situation is now much more manageable.

Coming Up Off The Bottom

I do believe there is momentum in the business now, as customers in end-markets like construction and utilities emerge from their own budget/capex freezes and start looking to refresh and grow their equipment fleets.

Backlog only grew 3% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, but it did improve about a third sequentially and would be enough to cover a little more than a third of my 2021 revenue estimate. Additionally, management saw strong order intake in January, with the backlog hitting a three-year high of $82M after the end of the fourth quarter.

Looking at 2021, residential construction activity has remained pretty solid, and given the significant housing deficit in the U.S., I’m relatively bullish on this end-market. I’m not as bullish on non-resi construction in 2021, but I still believe we will see rental fleet operators look to refresh their fleets ahead of stronger activity in 2022.

Infrastructure and utility should also be stronger drivers. I’m not particularly bullish on infrastructure spending in 2021 given pandemic-related impacts to state budgets, but I am more bullish on the prospects for an infrastructure bill – the passage of which could drive more fleet renewal/expansion later in 2021 and into 2022. Utilities, too, have increased their capex spending, and I expect that to continue in 2021.

Cracking Knuckles

Specific to Manitex is an ongoing opportunity to drive greater usage/acceptance of knuckle-boom cranes. Much more popular in Europe than in North America (the market in Western Europe is estimated to be over three times larger today), I believe there are valid reasons to believe that this can become a bigger product category over time.

Because they’re more compact, knuckle-boom crane trucks leave more room for more payload, and they have a lower overall profile, so it’s easier to avoid potential obstacles like wires or trees. Because of the increased articulation, knuckle-boom cranes are also more maneuverable and give users more control to place their load wherever they want it. Knuckle-boom cranes also often have a wider range of attachment that can be fitted, increasing the utility and range of use for the crane.

Manitex doesn’t have to do this alone, either. Palfinger and Cargotec’s (OTC:CYJBY) HIAB, market leaders in Europe, are also both trying to drive increased awareness and acceptance of this machinery in North America. It will take time to change habits, but over half of Manitex’s quarter-end backlog was in knuckle-booms, and this is also a higher-margin equipment category for the company, so long-term increases in usage in North America has an even bigger benefit for the company.

The Outlook

I’m expecting mid-teens revenue growth for Manitex in 2021 and greater than 20% growth in 2022 as the company benefits from a stronger rebound in non-resi and infrastructure spending, as well as ongoing growth in categories like knuckle-boom trucks and Valla electric cranes. I also expect more benefits from the Tadano (6395.T) partnership to emerge over time, as Tadano management will have fewer distractions from deal integration and the pandemic downturn.

I do expect a pretty meaningful improvement in gross margin this year (close to 100bp) on higher volumes, and more improvement in 2022 on greater volume leverage and mix. SG&A is also likely to ramp up, though, so I’m expecting very modest operating profits in ’21 (1.5% margin) before bigger improvements in ’22 and ’23.

All told, while management has maintained their target goals of $300M in revenue and 10% EBITDA margin, I don’t currently model either over the next five years, though 2024 will get close and I do see both happening later in the decade. Over the long term, my numbers work out to a revenue growth rate of about 4% on a pre-pandemic basis, with average FCF margins improving to around 4% on a long-term basis – the latter compared to historical trailing average FCF margins of 3.3% from Oshkosh, 8.5% from Caterpillar, about 2.5% from Tadano, and 0.6% from CNH.

The Bottom Line

I don’t think Manitex is all that cheap on an EV/EBITDA basis, but it’s certainly possible that my recovery cycle EBITDA numbers are too low. Moreover, it’s pretty normal for the market to “over-correct” in the good times. On cash flow, Manitex does still look priced for a long-term annualized return in the high single-digits. That’s pretty good, a little short of the double-digit return I’d normally want for a riskier small-cap cyclical, but still pretty good.

If you’re bullish on heavy machinery and think that there’s still more room for construction equipment orders to run, Manitex is a below-the-radar name to consider. Management has done a good job of fixing this business and repositioning for its growth, and if the cycle cooperates, I do see better results in the coming years.