One stock that investors quickly piled into and then just as quickly forgot about during the pandemic is Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS). For those who are unfamiliar, Citrix is a software company focusing on virtualization technology: which gives hardware endpoints (such as laptops) the ability to access servers and applications that are stored in remote locations and data centers. Naturally, the coronavirus and the rise of remote work created strong demand for Citrix's work-enabling software (and in the early stages of the pandemic, Citrix received a lot of one-time bookings to help some of its larger clients enable remote work), but the company's more recent quarterly earnings results are showing that the benefits of the pandemic have more or less come and gone.

Citrix didn't see too heavy of a dip in the recent February/March correction alongside other tech stocks - but neither has it fared to well either over the past year. Ever since peaking last June above $165, shares of Citrix have traded sideways and are now slightly down over the past twelve months.

Data by YCharts

There are two factors on the horizon that Citrix investors should be aware of.

The first is that Citrix recently announced its acquisition of a company called Wrike. Sitting at a $2.25 billion all-cash purchase price (Citrix has less than $1 billion of cash on its books, so the company is going to take on more debt to finance this acquisition), this is certainly a transformational acquisition that Citrix is hoping will become a major driver of new business. I see the Wrike acquisition very positively: there are strong sales synergies to be recognized, and the purchase price that Citrix paid for Wrike is surprisingly reasonable for the level of revenue it's bringing in.

At the same time, however, the fact that Citrix is resorting to a big debt-fueled acquisition to stimulate growth is yet another signal that organic growth is slowing down. Citrix faces a tough comp in 2020, and its total revenue growth rate has slowed down to zero as of its most recent quarter.

As such, we should consider Citrix's poor organic growth when looking at its valuation. At present share prices near $137, Citrix trades at a 21.5x P/E ratio versus Wall Street's consensus $6.36 pro forma EPS for the current year (per Yahoo Finance). Considering that this represents just single-digit EPS growth and 4% y/y revenue growth, I'd say Citrix stock is already fairly valued.

Considering that Citrix has so far been spared from the steep correction seen in many other software stocks, there's a chance that Citrix could slip further. I'd be interested in picking up a position in this stock if it reached the ~$115 range (18x P/E), but not higher than that.

The Wrike acquisition

Let's first discuss Citrix's pending acquisition of Wrike in more detail. As previously mentioned, the company is acquiring Wrike for $2.25 billion in cash (which Citrix is financing mostly with debt), with a closing timeline sometime in mid-2021. Prior to being acquired, Wrike was a venture-backed company that was funded all the way through a Series B round, with lead investors including Bain Capital and Scale Venture Partners.

Wrike is a project management and work collaboration tool. The optimistic investor would hope that Wrike will help Citrix become more like Atlassian (TEAM), whose popular Jira platform is a direct competitor to Wrike. The pandemic and the rise of virtual teams have made platforms like Wrike all the more relevant, as its products enable distributed teams to collaborate on projects, assign tasks to team members and track project milestones.

I view the Wrike acquisition as a positive for Citrix for two primary reasons. One, in my view the acquisition was made at a very favorable price, despite the high nominal price tag for Citrix. According to Citrix, Wrike is bringing in $180-$190 million of SaaS ARR in 2021 (at a ~30% y/y growth rate), which puts its purchase price at a 12.2x revenue multiple versus 2021 SaaS revenue, which is a cheaper multiple than most publicly traded SaaS companies at a 30% y/y growth rate. For comparison, direct competitor Atlassian, whose growth has slowed to the mid-20s, trades at nearly 27x current-year revenue.

Second, I think Wrike's project management and collaboration capabilities give the infrastructure-oriented Citrix a very complimentary application to sell. One point that Citrix made in justifying its acquisition is that currently, Citrix sales forces primarily sell Citrix products to IT teams. Wrike's go-to-market team, on the other hand, focuses on line-of-business users (that is, functional departments like marketing, sales, or engineering). Marrying the two go-to-market approaches unlocks a bevy of cross-selling opportunities. There's also the fact that as a part of a much larger company, Wrike will be able to access larger customers that may not have considered buying products from a smaller startup.

The chart below shows the key product synergies between Citrix and Wrike:

Figure 1. Citrix + Wrike product synergies Source: Citrix Q4 earnings release

Citrix expects Wrike to help in what the company calls its "wall to wall seat penetration" strategy, which is basically a modified and fancier version of saying landing and expanding deployment to more departments within a client.

Slowing organic growth

The less-optimistic flip side of this, however, is that outside of the Wrike acquisition Citrix's prospects for organic growth are rather limited. From the revenue history below, you can see that Citrix enjoyed a massive Q1'20 ($861 million in revenue), thanks to one-time bookings from many of its clients to support the onset of the pandemic and remote work. From there on, however, its results have been more or less disappointing. In Q4, Citrix generated only $810 million in revenue, exactly flat year-over-year.

Figure 2. Citrix Q4 revenue results Source: Citrix Q4 earnings release

Citrix has been a subscription-transition story for much of 2020, but much of that transition is already complete. By Q4, subscriptions made up 85% of Citrix's new bookings, up from 69% in the year-ago quarter. In its key Workspace virtualization product, Citrix's subscription bookings mix is a near-pure 95%. But you can see from the revenue table above that the company's massive 76% y/y growth in subscription revenue has only been able to offset a corresponding -69% y/y decline in product/license revenues.

It's definitely a positive that Citrix is stabilizing its revenue base with recurring revenue and getting customers onto plans that will renew and generate greater lifetime value: but the overall pie doesn't seem to be growing for Citrix anymore, and it needs acquisitions like Wrike to keep greasing its growth engine.

Key takeaways

As much potential as Wrike offers for Citrix, Citrix can't afford to buy a Wrike every year to continue fueling its growth. Judging by the flat share price over the past year, investors seem to be tiring of Citrix's subscription transition story, especially when its total organic growth is a seeming non-starter. Based on this, I'd say Citrix's ~21x forward EPS multiple doesn't give the stock much more room to run higher.