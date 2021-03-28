I’m often asked what I think is the best company or stock in a given industry or sector – Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) is definitely one of the best companies I follow, irrespective of sector or industry. Double-digit trailing FCF growth, mid-teens FCF margins, strong share in multiple markets, and a disciplined management team all play into that, and the double-digit long-term total return has likewise been quite good.

Still, for all of the positives I see at Atlas, including good leverage to the global industrial recovery and ongoing investment in semiconductor capex, the valuation is just too high. I see Atlas as among the lowest long-term return prospects among the industrials I cover, and lest you think I’m overly conservative on modeling, I’d note that my 2023 revenue number is more than 10% above the sell-side average (likewise for FCF).

I’ve learned to not underestimate how far the market can run with a name it likes, but it’s tough for me to envision the combination of growth and further re-rating it will take for Atlas to keep generating double-digit returns for investors.

Not The Strongest Recovery Leverage Story

For all of the positives I see at Atlas, I don’t necessarily see it as the strongest near-term play on the global recovery. Some of that is due to product/end-market mix, and some of that is due to tougher comps.

In the Compressor Technique business, revenue stayed stronger for longer in 2020 in part due to large projects that were booked pre-pandemic and delivered throughout 2020. While the company is seeing improving demand for industrial compressors as the recovery picks up steam (air compressors are used in almost any industrial end-market you care to mention), particularly on the smaller side, the company is seeing weaker demand for gas compressors (used in petrochem projects like LNG).

The strength and significance of gas compression to Atlas pre-pandemic performance was in my opinion underappreciated by investors, and I think the company is looking at a more stretched out recovery here (not unlike Chart Industries’ (GTLS) exposure to heat exchangers in similar markets). LNG projects could continue to move forward, but it won’t likely be a contributor to 2021. Along those lines, I’d note that while Atlas did see growth in Compressor orders in the fourth quarter (up 5%), the book-to-bill was below one (0.96x).

I’m also modestly concerned about the near-term leverage in the Industrial Technique business, where the book-to-bill in the fourth quarter was 0.95x on a 1% decline in orders.

This business has a lot of exposure to the auto end-market (around 50%), as well as smaller but still significant exposure to aerospace and shipbuilding, and those latter two are unlikely to see a sharp recovery in 2021 (more likely in 2022/23). With autos, the recovery in capex spending has been very idiosyncratic; Atlas management has warned off the possibility of lower capex spending “for a number of years” on lower demand for final assembly tools, and the opportunities in battery assembly and metrology aren’t large enough to compensate.

To be clear, none of this makes Atlas a “bad” business, and I am expecting Atlas to see revenue growth accelerate from the mid-single-digits in 2021 to double-digit growth in 2022 and 2023. My point is more that during a period where many industrials (lower-valued industrials) are posting strong recovery growth, Atlas’ numbers may not look as strong in comparison, and that could perhaps lead institutional investors to leave for greener pastures.

Vacuum Still Poised To Suck Up Money

While the Compressor and Industrial segments may need a little longer to get rolling again, I see few problems for the Vacuum Technique business.

Orders rose 19% in the fourth quarter, driving a book-to-bill of about 1.17x, and it’s worth noting that vacuum demand tends to be stronger later in the cycle. Partly in anticipation of improving growth opportunities, management is increasing both capex and R&D spending in the space, and would look to add more capabilities through M&A if possible (particularly on the cryo side).

This business looks well-placed to deliver robust growth for some time. The current semiconductor shortage is likely to drive increased spending for logic capacity, and most reports from the memory side have likewise been positive. On top of that, there are longer-term trends like 5G (handsets and infrastructure), data center, IoT, and auto all likely to continue pushing healthy demand growth, and leading-edge manufacturing processes require more and more demanding vacuum capabilities, driving more demand for Atlas’s higher-end (and higher-margin) products.

The Outlook

I fully expect Atlas to remain active on the M&A front. I don’t know that there’s much more that the company can do in compression; there are some areas where they’re comparatively under-exposed (like rotary scroll, rotary tooth, and centrifugal), but I’m not sure they really need a larger exposure to those markets. Instead, I expect the company to continue looking for opportunities to expand its Industrial business, and I would expect a focus on automation-enabling technologies.

As I mentioned above, my revenue growth expectations for Atlas are rather more aggressive than the current average of sell-side estimates, as I’m looking for stronger demand in the Vacuum business on ongoing semiconductor capacity expansion, as well as stronger demand in Compressor and Industrial in 2022 and 2023 as auto companies expand capex for xEV launches and end-markets like oil/gas and aerospace recover.

On the margin side, I see operating margin expanding toward 23% in 2023, and I’m expecting FCF margins to keep slowing moving up toward 20%, driving high single-digit FCF growth on top of mid-single-digit revenue growth.

The Bottom Line

These shares have basically kept pace with the broader industrial sector since my last update, but the valuation continues to look stretched. Neither discounted free cash flow nor margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA produce an attractive fair value, and the shares trade close to 30x the average sell-side estimate for ’22. Much as I admire this company, that’s just too much, and I struggle to see how these shares will generate an appealing long-term return from today’s level.