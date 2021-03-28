I have long been skeptical of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) - both as a stock, and as a product. Beyond Meat has nearly always been a very popular stock among investors, with many cheering its leadership in the plant-based meats space and its potential to drive permanent shifts in the national diet. But recently, as investors have taken more of a cautious approach toward growth stocks, Beyond Meat's furious rally has cooled. After shooting sharply up in January, Beyond Meat is now down ~40% from highs, basically retracting all of its gains since the start of the year.

Data by YCharts

With Beyond Meat bulls reeling, the question for investors is: is this a "buy the dip" moment in Beyond Meat stock, or is this reckoning long overdue for a stock that has largely been all about hype and hasn't yet shown a path toward scalability and profits? I fall into the bearish side of this camp, and here's why.

The risks that can derail this story

It's true that Beyond Meat has made the most out of the past year. Though it initially relied heavily on its foodservice channel (selling its meatless items as entree options in chains like TGI Fridays and Carls' Jr.), it has doubled down on its grocery sales while also expanding its brand through introducing new items. In particular, as you can see in the second column of the page below, the company has rolled out a number of popular new breakfast items, including meatless sausage links and patties, over the past year.

Figure 1. Beyond Meat business update Source: Beyond Meat Q4 investor presentation

Yet, when I consider Beyond Meat's future, I'm still worried about two top factors:

Plant-based meats are already broadly recognized: has the spike of adoption already come and gone, and will this just be a fad confined to a minority consumer base in the future? Beyond Meat notes that its total brand awareness has risen to 59% of the population, up sharply from 23% at the time of its IPO. Its rapid growth since IPO can be partially attributed to word-of-mouth-spreading. But there's not much of an "unaware" market left to grow. There's a big risk that Beyond Meat's products will still remain niche curiosities that are only occasionally eaten by a minority population. This is especially true given that recent studies have disproven the notion that plant-based meats are truly a healthier option, as the lack of meat is made up for by increased sodium for taste.

Beyond Meat's margin profile is low and slipping. Beyond Meat's margins slipped in its most recent quarter, which we'll dive into in the next section. Yet the company doesn't have much wiggle room on price: Beyond products are already expensive menu items and with plenty of competitors like the Impossible Burger, it won't be easy for Beyond Meat to drive pricing higher.

Wall Street really only expects Beyond Meat to start turning a meaningful profit a few years down the road. In FY25 (four years from now), the consensus EPS sits at $1.81, giving Beyond Meat a 75x P/E versus earnings estimates five years down the road. In my view, this is a clear signal that Beyond Meat's stock still has further to fall.

Q4 download

In discussing Beyond Meat's most recent business trends, there are two main factors of importance. The first is how soon we can bank on a recovery in the U.S. foodservice channel, and the second is whether Beyond Meat's recent margin contraction is permanent.

Figure 2. Beyond Meat Q4 results Source: Beyond Meat Q4 investor presentation

In Q4, Beyond Meat grew its revenue at only a 3.5% y/y pace to $101.9 million, as shown in the chart above. This is basically on track to the company's Q3 growth pace: essentially showing that despite rapid growth in grocery stores and retailers, Beyond Meat is still being dragged down by shuttered restaurants.

Beyond Meat's revenue distribution by channel helps to illustrate that picture. In 2019, pre-pandemic, about half of Beyond Meat's revenue was sourced from both domestic and overseas foodservice outlets (restaurants). And while Beyond Meat has been able to lean more into its retail channel in 2020 (with U.S. retail up 104% y/y), the company has been unable to shake -14% y/y and 45% y/y declines in U.S. and international restaurants, respectively. Beyond Meat's Q4 results show that growth in retailers has only just been able to offset declines in foodservice.

Figure 3. Beyond Meat revenue by channel Source: Beyond Meat Q4 investor presentation

The bullish side of this argument would contend that with restaurants opening more broadly across the U.S., Beyond Meat will be able to cure this problem. Yet I don't think this is a guarantee. With non-fast food restaurants having been shuttered all year, I think American diners will gravitate more towards "occasion" dining, visiting their local favorites and perhaps higher-priced eateries. I don't think the "reopening surge" will benefit Beyond Meat's core restaurant distributors like TGI Fridays or Corner Bakery, at least not initially. And even if and when patrons do swarm back to those restaurants, I think the "occasion dining" mentality will still persist, and the number of people who experiment with meatless burgers will be few. In other words, I'd caution against thinking that Beyond Meat is a surefire recovery story amid the near-term reopening of the U.S.

Even Beyond Meat's management cautioned investors that its foodservice channel recovery may be slower than anticipated. Per CEO Ethan Brown's prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call (emphasis added):

From a geographic perspective, or U.S. and International foodservice sales declined 43% and 63%, respectively, versus the prior year. Domestically, we saw progressive deterioration of demand in foodservice as a quarter unfolded, likely due to the resurgence of COVID-19 infection rates seen late last year. Given our aforementioned exposure to channels that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, including amusement parks, sports arenas, academic institutions, hotels, corporate catering services, and others. We expect recovery in our foodservice business may lag the broader foodservice sector."

The second primary concern on the financials is on margins, and it's related. Beyond Meat's gross margin profile sank 550bps y/y to 28.5% on an adjusted basis, and that's if you exclude roughly three points of impact of inventory write-downs (Beyond Meat was not able to repackage all of its restaurant products for the grocery channel and had to dispose of some inventory; it prefers to treat these as one-time COVID costs and adjust them out of reported margins). On an as-reported basis, Beyond Meat's gross margins fell 910bps to 24.9%.

On the whole, this margin compression reflects Beyond Meat's mix shift towards its wholesale/retail channels. Because Beyond Meat has relied so heavily on retailers like Walmart (WMT) to sell its product, its pricing power has significantly diminished and the company notes it had to make greater use of "trade discounts" throughout the year. In other words, Beyond Meat may have fueled its rapid >2x y/y growth in its retail channel in 2020 by taking a haircut on margins and giving resellers big concessions on price.

Beyond Meat items are already typically expensive alternatives on grocery shelves: the company likely doesn't have much room to drive pricing much higher. With margins so thin, it's unclear if Beyond Meat can ever scale to meaningful profitability: in Q4, owing to flat revenues and the five-point reduction in adjusted margins, its adjusted EBITDA sank to a -$9.5 million loss (a -9.3% margin), despite a positive adjusted EBITDA profit of the same magnitude in the year-ago Q4.

Key takeaways

For me, the worst is far from over for Beyond Meat. The company still has a lot to prove amid the 2021 reopening and recovery. In particular, I fear that investors will be disappointed by the pace of Beyond Meat's recovery in its all-important foodservice channel, as well as by continued sluggish trends in its gross margin profile. Steer clear here.