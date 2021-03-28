Photo by Andrey Maximenko/iStock via Getty Images

One of the more popular strategies among income investors, especially more conservative ones, is the dividend growth strategy. As the name implies, this strategy involves purchasing shares of companies that have a history of raising their dividend every year. The strategy makes a lot of sense in theory since most companies that pay a dividend tend to be more mature and therefore fairly stable and if it is able to raise it regularly then it implies the same thing plus a history of delivering growth. Another advantage is that the regular dividend increases ensure that we are able to maintain the purchasing power of our dividend income, which can be critical for retirees or anyone else that is depending on their portfolio to pay their bills. It can sometimes be difficult to put together a good portfolio comprised of these stocks so one alternative is to depend on a professional to do it for you. The John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) makes exactly this proposition to investors. In addition, it is a closed-end fund so it is able to use a few strategies to boost its overall yield that other types of fund cannot. This all results in a 7.37%-yielding fund from a trusted name in the investment management industry and this will likely appeal to many investors.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s web page, the John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has the stated objective of delivering a high level of total return from dividend income and capital appreciation. This is the very basis of dividend growth investing since most companies that grow their dividends over time also tend to see share price appreciation over time as yield-seeking investors bid up the share price with every dividend increase. The name of the fund implies that the fund has a focus of passing through dividend income to its investors on a tax-advantaged basis but this really just means that it is receiving qualified dividends. That means that the fund will mostly consist of American companies and will probably not do a great deal of trading. This is something that may appeal to investors that are trying to keep their costs to a minimum.

The John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund emphasizes common and preferred equities issued by companies in the utility sector in its investment portfolio. This makes a great deal of sense for a dividend income fund since utilities tend to be stable entities that pay out higher yields than many other things in the market and also frequently increase their dividends on an annual basis. If we look at the largest positions in the fund, we do indeed see several utilities:

Source: John Hancock Funds

A few of these companies are the same as they were when I last discussed the fund nearly two years ago but there have also been a few changes. For example, the fund no longer counts natural gas pipeline giant ONEOK (OKE) among its largest positions. It also dropped Eversource Energy (ES), which is a shame because that is a very solid utility currently trading at a reasonable valuation. The fund did increase its exposure to DTE Energy (DTE) though, which is rather nice to see as that is one of the better utilities in the country (I have written about it a times before, most recently here) and it has traded at a very reasonable valuation for most of the past year. The Williams Companies (WMB) is also a solid addition to the portfolio. Overall, it is hard to fault the fund’s management for the changes here.

While the majority of the fund’s portfolio is invested in utilities, it is not exclusively a utility fund. In fact, utilities currently only account for 58.97% of the fund’s assets. The remainder of the fund is comprised of other sectors:

Source: John Hancock Funds

This is something that will likely appeal to many investors. After all, utilities are not exactly well known for their growth. Utilities are generally monopolies that are confided to a certain area and are very highly regulated in terms of pricing due to that monopoly status. As such, their growth is often limited by the population growth in the areas in which they operate and by the amount that regulators allow them to pass on to their customers due to capital spending. This is the reason why they tend to have high yields as they deliver much of their investment return in the form of dividends. Other sectors do not have these constraints so the addition of these other sectors to the portfolio could enhance the overall potential for capital growth.

As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds are likely aware, I generally do not like to see any single position account for more than 5% of a fund’s total assets. That is because this is approximately the level at which an asset begins to expose the fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if any single asset accounts for too much of the portfolio then this risk will not be completely diversified away. Thus, the concern is that an event may occur that causes the price of a given asset to decline when the market as a whole does not and if that asset is too heavily weighted in the portfolio then it could end up dragging the entire fund down with it. As we can see above though, there is no single asset that accounts for more than 5% of the fund’s portfolio so this is not something that we need to worry about. Overall, the John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Fund appears to be very well diversified despite the large exposure to the utilities sector.

The John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund seeks to deliver dividend income to its investors on a tax-advantaged basis, as the name implies. This primarily means qualified dividends, which are taxed at a lower rate in the United States than ordinary dividends. There are some requirements for a received dividend to be eligible for this special treatment, however. One of the most important rules is that the stock must be held for at least sixty days during the 121-day period that starts sixty days before the stock’s ex-dividend date. As a result of this rule, we might expect that the fund does not trade its assets very often. That is in fact the case as the fund has an exceptionally low 20% turnover rate. This could prove to be an advantage to investors because it helps to keep the fund’s costs down. After all, it is not racking up high trading costs. This should mean that a larger proportion of the fund’s income remains available to be distributed to the fund’s investors.

The Need For Income

One of the biggest problems facing retirees today is an inability to generate income off of their portfolios. As a result, they may be forced to sell off assets in order to pay their bills and this could prove problematic at some point because the stock market does not always go up, even though it has certainly felt like it for the past ten years. The reason for this difficulty is the policies that have been pursued by the Federal Reserve over the past thirteen years since the financial crisis. In particular, this refers to the central bank’s control of the federal funds rate. The federal funds rate is the rate at which commercial banks lend their reserves to each other on an overnight basis. The central bank cut this rate to an all-time low once Lehman Brothers collapsed and left it at this level until the middle of the Trump Administration, when the bank finally started to raise the rate in order to cool down an overheating economy (although it was still low by historical standards). The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the bank to reverse course again though and it slashed rates back down to zero, where they remain today:

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Today, the federal funds rate sits at 0.08%, which is a very real problem for income-seeking investors. The reason why this is a problem is that the federal funds rate affects the interest rate of everything else in the economy, including bank savings accounts and certificates of deposit. As the rates offered by these products is currently so low, traditional income-generating strategies such as laddering certificates of deposit are no longer viable. This has pushed these investors into riskier assets such as stocks and bonds in an effort to generate some kind of yield.

The influx of new money into these assets has suppressed yields in traditional conservative assets favored by income-seekers such as bonds and utilities. We can see this by looking at the yield on the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which tracks the market for high-quality corporate and government bonds. As of the time of writing, this yield sat at 2.13%. As a $1 million portfolio would only generate $21,300 per year at that yield, few retirees that managed to save up a portfolio that large would be happy with the lifestyle that amount of money will fund. The utilities sector does not really fare any better since investors have also flocked to it in an attempt to generate yield. Current, the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) yields 2.89%, which kicks the income generated by our hypothetical $1 million portfolio up to $28,900 per year. While that is certainly a more attractive number, it is still nowhere near enough to finance the kind of retirement that many would want.

The John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is able to do much better than either of these options. This fund currently boasts a yield of 7.37%, which kicks the income from our hypothetical $1 million portfolio up to $73,700 per year. This number is certainly a lot closer to what somewhat that managed to save up $1 million for retirement likely wants to enjoy.

Leverage

One thing that many readers may immediately notice is that the yield on the John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund boasts is substantially higher than the yields on the individual stocks in its portfolio. The reason why the fund can do this is that it is able to use some strategies that other funds cannot in order to boost its yield. One of these is the use of leverage. Basically, the fund borrows money in order to buy common and preferred stocks of utilities and other dividend paying companies. As long as the yields that it receives off of these investments is higher than the interest rate on the debt then this works quite effectively to boost the overall yield of the portfolio. As we have just seen, interest rates are basically at their all-time lows and the fund can borrow at institutional rates, which are lower than retail rates, so this will generally be the case. Unfortunately, the use of leverage is a double-edged sword and amplifies both gains and losses so when the market eventually turns, the fund will lose more than it would without the use of leverage. Thus, we want to investigate to make sure that the fund is not using too much leverage so that we can ensure an appropriate balance between risk and return. As I discussed in a previous article, I generally do not like to se a fund’s leverage over a third as a percentage of assets for this reason. The John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a bit above this as its ratio currently sits at 35.01% of its assets. Admittedly though, it is not very far above that one-third level, so it is probably okay and I would not be surprised if management reduces its leverage at the first sign of a market correction.

Distribution Analysis

The primary reason why an investor would invest in this fund is to generate income. After all, the fund states its very purpose in its name. Overall, it has proven to be quite good at this over the years. The John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund pays out a monthly distribution of $0.14 per share ($1.68 per share annually), which gives it an attractive 7.37% yield at the current price. The fund has overall been very consistent with this distribution over the years:

Source: CEFConnect

We can clearly see that the fund was able to either maintain or grow its distribution consistently in every month since 2009, with the addition of a special distribution in some years. The fund did not even change its distribution during the pandemic. This stability will undoubtedly be comforting to many income-seeking investors.

One thing that investors may also be comforted by is the fact that the majority of these distributions are classified as either dividend income or capital gains, although there have been some hefty return of capital distributions in the second quarter of 2020 as well as back in 2019:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this could be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors’ own money back to them. Obviously, that scenario would not be sustainable over any kind of extended period, although it is certainly comforting that we do not see this in every single quarter here. We should still investigate how the fund is financing this distribution though if for no other reason than to gain some peace of mind.

The most recent report for the John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Fund is dated October 31, 2020. While this will admittedly not have any information about the past few months, it will show us how the fund weathered through the volatility of early 2020 as well as the early stages of the market recovery. During the full-year period ended October 31, 2020, the John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Fund collected a total of $52,832,830 in dividends and another $8,350,265 in interest off of its investments. After we account for foreign taxes paid, the fund had total income of $60,986,681 off of its investments. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, leaving it with $45,013,385 for the fund investors. This by itself was not enough to cover the $58,622,130 that it paid out to its investors. There are however other things that represent income to a fund, such as capital gains. The period from October 31, 2019 to October 31, 2020 was a very volatile period as it encompassed the incredibly strong market of late 2019, the collapse in early 2020, and the subsequent recovery. Unfortunately, the fund was not able to generate any net capital gains during the period as it realized $14,391,319 in gains but had $184,479,985 in unrealized losses. If we look at just the net investment income and the realized gains then the fund did manage to cover its distributions, albeit barely, but the unrealized losses dragged it down. Overall, the fund saw its net assets decline from $949,991,386 on October 31, 2019 to $766,504,519 on October 31, 2020. The fund’s total assets on October 31, 2018 were $861,108,975 so overall it lost money over the two year period all things considered. With that said, the fund did see its net assets increase over the October 31, 2018 to October 31, 2019 period even after paying out the distributions so it does look like the fund is in relatively good shape during a normal year and ordinarily can afford the distribution.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate a suboptimal return off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at the fund’s net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund’s assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the common shareholders would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can obtain them for a price that is less than the fund’s net asset value. That is because such a scenario implies that we are acquiring the fund’s assets for less than they are actually worth. Fortunately, that is the case right now. As of March 25, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the fund had a net asset value of $23.95 per share. However, the fund only trades hands for $22.48 per share. Thus, it currently has a 6.14% discount to net asset value. This is quite a bit lower than the 3.28% discount that the fund has averaged over the past month so it is currently trading at a more attractive valuation. Thus, it would be a good time for any interested investor to purchase shares in the fund.